SHERWOOD — Fairview volleyball continued their roll through the regular season on Saturday picking up their 12th-straight win with a five-set home thriller against Eastwood.
The Apaches (18-2) have not lost since Sept. 10 where they lost both of their regular season games at the Kalida Tournament.
Kelly Crites totaled a whopping 30 kills on 48-of-56 hitting to lead Fairview. She also added five blocks. Haley Hammer had 47 assists. Carrie Zeedyk led the team in digs with 15.
At Fairview
Fairview def. Eastwood, 25-20, 14-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12
Eastwood (14-5) - No statistics.
Fairview (18-2) - Carrie Zeeyk 11-14 serving, 15 digs; Aubrey Hammer 4 kills, 8-11 hitting, 4 aces, 23-24 serving, 11 digs, 32-36 serve receive; Payshince McDaniel 5-11 hitting, 8 digs; Haley Hammer 4 kills, 14-17 hitting, 47 assists, 6 aces, 18-19 serving, 4 blocks, 10 digs; Abby Smith 3 kills; Zoe Appel 10-11 serving, 10 digs; Kelly Crites 30 kills, 48-56 hitting, 11-13 serving, 5 blocks, 8 digs, 16-16 serve receive; Paige Ricica 17 kills, 38-43 hitting, 18-19 serving, 3 blocks, 9 digs, 25-25 serve receive.
At Edon
Hicksville def. Liberty Center, 25-20, 25-17
Liberty Center (10-10) - No statistics.
Hicksville (16-2) - Molly Crall 8 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 15 assists, 5 aces, 6 digs; Elise Baldwin 3 kills, 3 digs; Lynae Poling 3 kills, 3 digs; Lindsay Bergman 3 kills, 8 digs; Delaney Johnson 8 digs.
Reserves: Liberty Center, 25-27, 25-12, 25-18.
Hicksville def. Edon, 25-6, 25-8
Edon (4-16) - No statistics.
Hicksville (17-2) - Molly Crall 16 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Aubrie Baird 21 assists, 3 aces, 3 digs; Lynae Poling 4 kills; Elise Baldwin 3 kills; Delaney Johnson 3 digs; Martina Vasquez 5 digs; Lindsay Bergman 5 digs.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-18, 25-27, 25-18.
Liberty Center def. Edon, 25-12, 25-12
Liberty Center (10-9) - No statistics.
Edon (4-15) - Emma Hickman 7 assists, 9 digs; Natalie Wofford 5 digs; Ella Osborn 4 digs; Grace Ripke 3 blocks; Maddison Gearig 3 kills.
Archbold def. Sylvania Southview, 25-14, 25-12
Sylvania Southview (4-15) - No statistics.
Archbold (17-3) - Keely Culler 9 kills, 7 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 7 kills, 10 assists, 7 aces; Jaely Gericke 2 aces.
Archbold def. Rossford, 25-10, 25-16
Rossford (9-9) - No statistics.
Archbold (16-3) - Keely Culler 10 kills, 8 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 6 kills, 9 assists; Olivia Liechty 3 kills, 6 aces; Miley Gericke 2 aces.
At Coldwater
Bryan def. Lima Central Catholic, 25-9, 25-12
Bryan (6-11) - No statistics.
Lima Central Catholic (3-16) - No statistics.
Coldwater def. Bryan, 25-12, 25-9
Bryan (6-12) - No statistics.
Coldwater (15-4) - No statistics.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
St. Henry def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 21-25, 15-7
St. Henry (14-5) - No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-9) - Miya Ellerbrock 12 aces, 17 kills, 4 digs; Marly Buddelmeyer 5 kills; Sienna Fry 17 kills; Katie Kaufman 6 blocks; Clara Wischmeyer 4 digs, 7 blocks, 20 assists; Addyson Bellman 13 assists; Reese Van Oss 13 digs; Bailey Krouse 4 digs.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.