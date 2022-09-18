TONTOGANY — Fairview picked up its fourth straight victory on Saturday, taking to the road for a three-set victory over Otsego in area volleyball action, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.
TONTOGANY — Fairview picked up its fourth straight victory on Saturday, taking to the road for a three-set victory over Otsego in area volleyball action, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19.
Paige Ricica and Kelly Crites each had 11 kills to lead the way for the Apaches (10-2), combining for 11 aces and 21 digs. Aubrey Hammer added five kills and 11 digs while Haley Hammer racked up 28 assists.
At Otsego
Fairview def. Otsego, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Fairview (10-2) - Carrie Zeedyk 9-10 serving, 3 digs; Aubrey Hammer 5 kills, 12-13 hitting, 9-10 serving, 11 digs, 15-16 serve receive; Haley Hammer 3 kills, 28 assists, 14-15 serving, 5 digs; Zoe Appel 9-12 hitting, 7 digs; Kelly Crites 11 kills, 28-31 hitting, 5 aces, 12-13 serving, 15 digs, 11-11 serve receive; Paige Ricica 11 kills, 22-23 hitting, 6 aces, 16-16 serving, 2 blocks, 6 digs, 17-18 serve receive.
Otsego (6-4) - No statistics.
At Antwerp
Antwerp def. North Central, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19
North Central (3-9) - Macie Gendron 6 kills, 8 blocks, 5 assists, 8 digs; Kaytee Tomblin 3 kills,3 blocks; Isabelle Burnett 5 kills, 10 digs; Maddie Zimmerman 13 digs, 3 aces.
Antwerp (5-7) - No statistics.
Reserves: Antwerp, 10-25, 25-23, 26-24.
At Hilltop
Hilltop def. Continental, 25-10, 25-9, 17-25, 25-11
Continental (3-9) - Delaney Bowers 8 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks; Macie Cordes 3 kills, 11 digs; Teaghan McDougle 17 assists, 5 digs; Lauren Williams 4 kills, 9 digs, 3 assists; Rhaegan Marshall 6 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks.
Hilltop (8-1) - No statistics.
Reserves: Hilltop won.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Lima Perry, 25-14, 25-15
Lima Perry (6-3) - No statistics.
Miller City (12-0) - Savanna Niese 11 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs; Morgan Verhoff 7 kills, 3 blocks; Josie Otto 25 assists; Tori Wenzinger 6 digs; Libby Erford 6 digs.
Wayne Trace def. Lima Perry, 25-21, 25-13
Wayne Trace (9-2) - No statistics.
Lima Perry (6-4) - No statistics.
Miller City def. Wayne Trace, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
Wayne Trace (9-3) - No statistics.
Miller City (11-0) - Morgan Verhoff 19 kills, 14 digs; Savanna Niese 11 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Cloe Kuhlman 8 kills; Tori Wenzinger 25 digs; Josie Otto 37 assists, 7 digs; Libby Erford 11 digs, 2 aces; Jordan Schnipke 10 digs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.