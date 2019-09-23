PIONEER — The Fairview volleyball team improved to 14-1, with a 25-14 and 25-19 win over North Central, followed by a big win over Wauseon, 25-13 and 25-23.

Olivia Ricica led Fairview with 12 kills in the two games, while Paige Ricica finished with 11 kills. Anna Ankney collected a combined 41 assists, while Kiersten Cline had 20 digs.

At North Central

Fairview def. North Central, 25-14, 25-19

Fairview (13-1) - Madison Schoenauer 4 kills, 9-10 serving; Riley Mealer 4 kills, 5 digs; Kiersten Cline 3 kills, 9-9 serving, 9 digs; Kendall Baker 7-7 serving; Anna Ankney 6-7 serving, 21 assists, 5 digs; Paige Ricica 4 kills, 7-8 serving, 9 digs; Sami Kime 16-17 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs; Olivia Ricica 9 kills.

North Central (6-5) - No statistics.

Fairview def. Wauseon, 25-13, 25-23

Wauseon (7-7) - No statistics. 

Fairview (13-1) - Madison Schoenauer 4 kills, 12-14 serving, 5 digs; Riley Mealer 5 digs; Kiersten Cline 5 kills, 11-12 serving, 3 aces, 11 digs; Kendall Baker 5-6 serving; Anna Ankney 8-8 serving, 20 assists, 5 digs; Paige Ricica 7 kills, 7-7 serving, 5 digs; Sami Kime 7-8 serving; Olivia Ricica 3 kills, 5-5 serving.

Wauseon def. North Central, 20-25, 25-23, 25-13

Wauseon (8-7) - No statistics. 

North Central (6-6) (individual totals of two matches) - Kendal Bonney 20 kills, 6 blocks, 11 digs; Madison Brown 10 kills, 3 aces, 22 assists, 16 digs; Kassidy Faler 29 digs.  

At Van Wert

Bryan def. Van Wert, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-10

Bryan (11-3) - Jess Robb 13 kills; Abby Fernihugh 14 kills; Kelly Miller 18-19 serving, 14 digs; Courtney Whetro 24-25 serving, 35 assists; Gwen Spengler 13-14 serving, 10 digs; McKendry Semer 18-18 serving, 6 kills, 10 digs; Amaiah Valderas 12 digs; Kloee Antigo 3 kills.

Van Wert (4-7) - No statistics.

Reserves: Bryan won.

At Stryker

Tinora def. Stryker, 25-9, 25-14, 25-11

Tinora (11-2) - Sydney Gerken 15 kills, 4 blocks; Sierra Kruse 6-9 serve receive, 7 digs; Tori Morlock 11 kills, 3 aces; Lexi Wachtman 8 kills, 3 aces; Sara Stark 6-6 serving; Audrey Rittenhouse 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 4 digs; Tristen Norden 6-6 serving, 20 assists, 5 digs; Makenna Reetz 16-17 serving, 4 digs; Emma Chafins 8-10 serving, 3 aces, 13-13 serve receive, 4 digs; Brooklyn Reineke 10 assists.

Stryker (4-9) - No statistics.

Reserves: Tinora, 25-16, 25-16.

At Edgerton

Edgerton def. Pettisville, 25-12, 25-19.

Pettisville (7-5) - No statistics.

Edgerton (5-5) - Emma Siebenaler 10 kills, 5 digs; lydia Adams 6 kills; Ally Cape 19 assists; Grace Nye 3 aces; Madison smith 13 digs; Heaven Imm 3 kills, 7 digs; Sadie Walther 3 kills; Faith Herman 5 digs.

Reserves: Pettisville, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22.

Pettisville def. Liberty Center, 25-27, 25-14, 25-9

Pettisville (8-5) - No statistics.

Liberty Center (4-11) - No statistics.

Edgerton def. Liberty Center, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22

Liberty Center (4-12) - No statistics.

Edgerton (6-5) - Lydia Adams 18 kills, 3 blocks; Heaven Imm 7 kills, 9 digs; Emma Siebenaler 4 kills; Sadie Walther 3 kills; Ally Cape 27 assists; Grace Nye 7 digs; Madison Smith 8 digs.

Reserves: Edgerton, 25-17, 25-16. 

At Springfield

Bellevue def. Archbold, 25-15, 25-20

Archbold (3-8) - Kayla Boettger 6 kills; Olivia Smith 5 kills, 3 blocks; Hadley Galvan 4 kills.

Bellevue (10-3) - No statistics.

Newark Catholic def. Archbold, 25-13, 25-14 

Archbold (3-9) - Kayla Boettger 4 kills; Hadley Galvan 7 kills.

Newark Catholic (7-4) - No statistics.

Archbold def. Holgate, 25-16, 25-9 

Holgate (1-9) - No statistics.

Archbold (4-9) - Kayla Boettger 4 kills, 4 aces; Hadley Galvan 7 kills; Olivia Smith 3 kills, 4 aces; Carsyn Hagans 3 kills.

Load comments