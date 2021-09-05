EDON — Antwerp volleyball earned their second win of the season with a three-set victory over Antwerp on Saturday.
The Archers move to 2-6, 1-0 GMC with the victory. Edon falls to 1-6, 1-1 BBC with the loss.
The Bombers were led by Emma Hickman, who had 22 assists. Carlie Kiess led the team in digs with 19 and Allison Kaylor led the team in kills with nine.
Next up for Edon will be a league matchup with Pettisville on Thursday. For the Archers, they'll get Tinora on Tuesday.
Antwerp def. Edon, 25-22, 29-27, 25-20
Antwerp (2-6, 1-0 GMC) - No statistics
Edon (1-6, 1-1 BBC) - Carlie Kiess 19 dig; Ashley Kaylor 9 digs; Allison Kaylor 9 kills; Kerrin Towers 5 digs; Olivia Mitchell 4 kills; Emma Hickman 22 assists; Natalie Wofford; 5 kills, 5 digs.
