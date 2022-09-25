METAMORA — Hicksville stretched its win streak to five straight matches on Saturday, picking up a three-set victory over host Evergreen in volleyball action.
All five matches have been three-set sweeps in inthe win streak for the Aces (10-2) with six sweeps in their last seven outings. Senior Molly Crall tallied 17 kills, 14 digs and two blocks while Aubrie Baird had five kills, six digs and a team-high 26 assists.
Elsewhere, Archbold’s Keely Culler put up 18 kills and 15 assists in the 9-1 Bluestreaks’ three-set sweep of Toledo Whitmer. Teammate Chaney Brodbeck also put up a double-double with 15 kills and 17 assists.
At Evergreen
Hicksville def. Evergreen, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22
Hicksville (10-2) - Molly Crall 17 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Aubrie Baird 26 assists, 5 kills, 6 digs; Lindsay Bergman 8 kills, 5 kills, 6 digs; Elise Baldwin 3 kills, 4 digs; Martina Vasquez 3 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces; Delaney Johnson 3 aces, 6 digs; Lydia Van Scoder 3 digs.
Evergreen (6-7) - No statistics.
Reserves: Evergreen, 25-22, 25-14.
At Archbold
Archbold def. Toledo Whitmer, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21
Toledo Whitmer (7-10) - No statistics.
Archbold (9-1) - Keely Culler 18 kills, 2 aces, 15 assists; Chaney Brodbeck 15 kills, 17 assists; Ella Bowman 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Miley Gericke 2 blocks, 5 aces; Olivia Liechty 3 aces.
At Patrick Henry
Patrick Henry def. McComb, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22
McComb (9-4) - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (5-7) - Karsyn Weber 17 kills; Whitney Johnson 31 assists; Megan Meyer 2 blocks; Baylor McGraw 29 digs, 3 aces.
Patrick Henry def. Columbus Grove, 24-26, 25-19, 25-7
Columbus Grove (2-11) - No statistics.
Patrick Henry (6-7) - Ada Christman 9 kills; Whitney Johnson 22; Baylor McGraw 15 digs; Karsyn Weber 5 aces.
At Delphos Jefferson
Continental def. Delphos Jefferson, 21-25, 25-12, 26-28, 25-20, 15-7
Continental (4-11) - Delaney Bowers 25 kills, 30 digs, 5 blocks, 7 aces; Macie Cordes 10 kills, 3 digs, 3 aces; Teaghan McDougle 51 assists, 23 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks: Lauren Williams 10 kills, 22 digs, 5 blocks, 2 aces; Rhaegan Marshall 15 kills, 13 digs, 7 blocks.
Delphos Jefferson (3-10) - No statistics.
