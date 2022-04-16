NAPOLEON —
Wildcat Invitational
At Napoleon
Boys Meet
Eastwood 151, Wauseon 125, Archbold 86, Bowling Green 81, Napoleon 79, Celina 76, Defiance 55, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 4
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Shaw (W), 47-0.75; Cullen-Lemley (A), Heskett (E), Murlin (C). Discus - 1. Getz (E), 133-4; Murlin (C), Stevens (BG), Chilcoat (C). High jump - 1. Meyer (E), 6-0; Bailey (A), Behnfeldt (A), Hudson (N). Long jump - 1. J. Tester (W), 21-1.25; Mack (N), Gaskins (BG), Castro (D). Pole vault - 1. Hesselbart (E), 13-0; Aeschliman (W), Grieshop (C), Hoelter (E).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (C. Batt, Jurcevich, N. Batt, Fortman), 8:33.04; Wauseon (Wasnich, Callan, Leininger, Torres), Eastwood, Bowling Green. 110 hurdles - 1. Mack (N), 15.69; Smith (E), Horvath (D), Lutz (C). 100 meters - 1. Smith Jr. (W), 11.42; Limes (E), Alidou (C), Sanchez (E). 800 relay - 1. Napoleon (Wiechers, Schroeder, Switzer, Bingham), 1:34.09; Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Dominique, Riley), Eastwood, Wauseon (Felzer, Hogan, Smith Jr., J. Tester). 1600 meters - 1. Callan (W), 4:42.78; Johns (A), Wasnich (W), Novinsky (BG). 400 relay - 1. Wauseon (Carroll, Smith Jr., Hogan, J. Tester), 46.07; Eastwood, Bowling Green, Napoleon (Snopley, Williams, Moll, Schroeder). 400 meters - 1. Wiechers (N), 52.55; Riley (A), Cook (BG), Bingham (N). 300 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 41.23; Smith (E), Switzer (N), Poiry (E). 800 meters - 1. Partin (BG), 2:10.09; Good (E), Ramsey (E), Torres (W). 200 meters - 1. J. Tester (W), 23.79; Limes (E), Alidou (C), Shank (BG). 3200 meters - 1. Wasnich (W), 10:09.65; Callan (W), Novinsky (BG), Johns (A). 1600 relay - 1. Napoleon (Schroeder, Switzer, Bingham, Wiechers), 3:39.21; Eastwood, Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey, Riley), Celina.
Girls Meet
Celina 170.5, Eastwood 142.5, Defiance 91, Bowling Green 73.5, Napoleon 64.5, Wauseon 61, Archbold 50, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 4
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Lutz (C), 37-11.75; Kiefer (E), Meyer (W), Durham (N). Discus - 1. Kiefer (E), 123-3; Wooley (A), Hutchinson (W), Lutz (C). High jump - 1. Rupp (A), 5-0; Hendricks (BG), Stevenson (E), Wiseman-Esparza (BG). Long jump - 1. Downs (E), 15-7; T. Rupp (W), Hoelter (E), Adams (BG). Pole vault - 1. Sabo (E), 10-3; King (C), Adams (C), Huser (C).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Celina, 10:17.22; Defiance (Horvath, Wahl, Hohenberger, Briseno), Eastwood, Bowling Green. 100 hurdles - 1. Dross (C), 16.83; O’Dell (BG), Duenas (C), Haas (E). 100 meters - 1. Hitchcock (C), 13.55; Adams (BG), Sabo (E), Holstad (C). 800 relay - 1. Celina, 1:54.65; Defiance (Rigg, Bibler, Renn, Kroeckel), Bowling Green, Napoleon (Nagel, Sonnenberg, M. Dietrich, K. Dietrich). 1600 meters - 1. K. Dameron (C), 5:32.03; J. Dameron (C), Rhoades (W), Briseno (D). 400 relay - 1. Eastwood, 53.34; Celina, Bowling Green, Napoleon (Clark, M. Dietrich, K. Dietrich, Harmon). 400 meters - 1. Hohenberger (D), 1:04.67; Renn (D), Schwieterman (C), Stevenson (E). 300 hurdles - 1. Merillat (A), 50.96; Haas (E), Rosebrock (N), Schwieterman (C). 800 meters - 1. Wahl (D), 2:35.6; J. Dameron (C), Horvath (D), Harris (C). 200 meters - 1. Downs (E), 27.95; Nagel (N), Hohenberger (D), Hitchcock (C). 3200 meters - 1. K. Dameron (C), 12:05.68; Rhoades (W), Emch (E), Briseno (D). 1600 relay - 1. Defiance (Wahl, Renn, Horvath, Hohenberger), 4:22.12; Eastwood, Napoleon (Huddle, Kruse, Rosebrock, Nagel), Archbold (Merillat, Rodriguez, Merillat, Rupp).
At Patrick Henry
Boys
Kalida 113, St. Marys 104, Leipsic 101.5, Elmwood 83.5, Patrick Henry 78.5 Montpelier 63, Lakota 47, Toledo Christian 25, Pettsville 16.5, Continental 16, North Central 10, Miller City 5.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Hiegel (Le), 11.39; Hemmelgarn (SM), Verhoff (K), Gaston (TC); 200 meters - 1. Hemmelgarn (SM); Reynolds (E), Fersch (K), Hiegel (Le). 400 meters - 1. Verhoff (K), 54.97; Michalski (TC), Mayes C, Rohrs (PH). 800 meters - 1. Jenkins (E), 2:06.04; McCance (PH), Baldazo (Le), Brandt (SM). 1600 meters - 1. Heitmeyer (K), 4:50.26; Baldazo (Le), Birt (SM), Zibbel (E). 3200 meters - 1. Birt (SM), 10:46.22; Heitmeyer (K), Zibbel (E), Ellerbrock (MC). 110 hurdles - 1. Bowers (SM), 15.73; Aguirre (M), Brecht (Le), Etter C. 300 hurdles - 1. Bowers (SM), 43.43; Flores (Le), Aguirre (M), Stuller (La). 400 relay - 1. Kalida (Warnecke, Verhoff, B. Fersch, D. Fersch), 46.40; Elmwood, Leipsic. 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Brigle, Friend, Lamontagne, Martin), 1:38.62; Elmwood, Kalida. 1600 relay - 1. Kalida (Verhoff, Miller, B. Fersch, D. Fersch), 3:50.71; Patrick Henry, Elmwood. 3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (McCance, Kurtz, Bostelman, Yates), 9:05.78; St. Marys, Kalida.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Bowers (SM), 6-00; Oliver (E), Hickman (TC), Burt (NC). Pole vault - 1. Quaintance (La), 11-06; Rohrs (PH), Vankham (M), Decker (K). Long jump - 1. Smith (PH), 19-00; Fersch (K), Lamontagne (M), Hemmelgarn (SM). Shot put - 1. Apple (Le), 43-07.75; Seedorf (PH), Childress (E), Mason (M). Discus - 1. Apple (Le), 164-01; Childress (E), Cummins (M), Seedorf (PH).
Girls
Kalida 116.5, St. Marys 111.5, Patrick Henry 87, Montpelier 78, Leipsic 73.5, Elmwood 56, Pettisville 49, Toledo Christian 34, Lakota 26, North Baltimore 11, Continental 10.5, North Central 4.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Heitmeyer (Le), 12.6; Greber (SM), Wurth (K), Hillard (M). 200 meters - 1. Heitmeyer (Le), 26.0; Hillard (M), Holloway (PH), Thrash (E). 400 meters - 1. Heitmeyer (Le), 1:01.68; Meyer (PH), Rosales (TC), Beasley (E). 800 meters - 1. Jutte (SM), 2:30.88; Schloemer (SM), Tegenkamp C, Baird (PH). 1600 meters - 1. Schloemer (SM), 5:38.87; Jutte (SM), Burgei (K), Gillson (PH). 3200 meters - 1. Burgei (K), 12:58.24; Schwartz (NB), Rettig (PH), Sears (P). 100 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 16.89; Mompher (La), Apple (Le), Niekamp (SM). 300 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 50.94; Mompher (La), Apple (Le), Miller (K). 400 relay - 1. Kalida (Bockrath, Vorst, Vandemark, Unverferth), 53.12; St. Marys, Montpellier. 800 relay - 1. Kalida (Bockrath, Vandemark, Stechschulte, Unverferth), 1:53.71; Elmwood, Patrick Henry. 1600 relay - 1. St. Marys (Jacobs, Greber, Jutte, Scholemer), 4:26.85; Patrick Henry, Toledo Christian. 3200 relay – 1. Kalida (Fortman, Burgei, Miller, Kuhlman), 10:22.5; St. Marys, Patrick Henry.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Plank (P), 4-10; Arnos (PH), McCord (M), Vorst (K). Pole vault - 1. Rochefort (P), 8-00; Grimm (P), Young (SM), Boyer (PH). Long jump - 1. Heitmeyer (Le), 15-05; Altaffer (M), Vorst (K), Richmire (M). Shot put - 1. Cupp (Le), 39-09; Barber (E), Hovest (K), Anthony (SM). Discus - 1. Barber (E), 119-11; Hovest (K), Ahrendt (TC), Cupp (Le).
