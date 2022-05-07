MONTPELIER — After finishing as boys and girls runner-up a year ago at the Montpelier Lamberson Invitational, the Tinora track teams brought home team titles during Saturday’s track festivities.
In the girls meet, the Rams racked up 158 points to win the team title, well clear of runner-up Delta. The Rams earned wins individually from Kjerstin Scott (100), Isabel Ferguson (high jump) and Addison Lee (long jump) while Scott, Emma Chafins, Julia Durfey and Amanda Meyer combined to win the 400 and 800 relays. Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett won both the 800 and 1600 while Chelsea McCord won both the 100 and 300 hurdles for the host Locomotives.
The boys meet saw the Rams finish 25 points ahead of runner-up Patrick Henry, powered by a sweep of all four relay races. Lance Rinkel, Gavin Eckert and Dustin Haas each earned three relay wins while Cole Anders was on both the winning 1600 and 3200 relay squads and Jaxon Durfey won the 3200 indivudlaly while anchoring the 3200 relay.
Archbold earned individual wins from Dane Riley (100), Brady Johns (1600) and Hunter Cullen-Lemley (shot put).
Lamberson Invitational
At Montpelier
Boys Meet
Tinora 117.5, Patrick Henry 92.5, Montpelier 89.5, Delta 69, Holgate 64, Toledo Christian 54, Pettisville 50, Edgerton 40, Hicksville 33.5, Archbold 30, Stryker 16, Fayette 5, Hilltop 1
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Cullen-Lemley (A), 45-9.5; Seedorf (PH), Mason (M), Bohn (T). Discus - 1. Cummins (M), 136-4; Tresnan-Reighard (D), Gaskill (S), Kohlhofer (D). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-0; Bailey (A), Bishop (T), Hickman (TC). Long jump - 1. Beltz (Hill), 19-2; Ackerman (T), Lamontagne (M), M. Wyse (Hill). Pole vault - 1. Rohrs (PH), 11-7; Ju. Ruple (D), Lemley (F), St. John (D).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Westrick, Anders, Durfey), 8:35.53; Holgate, Patrick Henry, Archbold. 110 hurdles - 1. R. Wyse (D), 16.89; Plassman (A), C. Herman (E), Baird (Hic). 100 meters - 1. Riley (A), 11.58; Sweinhagen (T), Guisinger (T), Gaston (TC). 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Edwards), 1:33.78; Edgerton, Delta, Archbold. 1600 meters - 1. Johns (A), 4:39.98; Blanco (F), Westrick (T), Bower (Hol). 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Sweinhagen, Eckert, Guisinger, Haas), 46.08; Delta, Hicksville, Montpelier. 400 meters - 1. Jordan (Hol), 53.0; Haas (T), Ja. Ruple (D), Eckert (T). 300 hurdles - 1. C. Herman, 42.88; Anders (T), Mora (D), Plassman (A). 800 meters - 1. Blanco (F), 2:05.68; Rinkel (T), McCance (PH), Cunningham (T). 200 meters - 1. Roth (E), 24.21; Guisinger (T), Ackerman (T), Gaston (TC). 3200 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 10:20.48; Bower (Hol), Harrow (A), W. Mitchell (F). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Anders), 3:38.68; Edgerton, Delta, Patrick Henry.
Girls Meet
Tinora 158, Delta 93.5, Archbold 80, Patrick Henry 51.5, Edgerton 47, Holgate 47, Fayette 44, Montpelier 44, Hicksville 28, Toledo Christian 23, Hilltop 21, North Central 9, Stryker 9, Pettisville 7
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Ju. Eis (Hol), 37-1; Jo. Eis (Hol), Reineke (T), O. Smith (D). Discus - 1. Wooley (A), 114-8; Neidhardt (Hic), Ahrendt (TC), Jo. Eis (Hol). High jump - 1. Ferguson (T), 5-0; Rupp (A), Arnos (PH), McCord (M). Long jump - 1. Lee (T), 15-8; Breier (S), Weber (PH), Baird (Hic). Pole vault - 1. Rochefort (P), 9-3; Grimm (P), K. Smith (PH), Culler (D).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (M. Meyer, Baird, Holloway, Bostelman), 10:20.54; Tinora, Holgate, Pettisville. 100 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 16.58; H. Meyer (E); Armstrong (D), Richmire (M). 100 meters - 1. Scott (T), 13.34; Hillard (M), A. Meyer (T), Breier (S). 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Scott, Chafins, Durfey, A. Meyer), 1:50.62; Toledo Christian, Patrick Henry, Delta. 1600 meters - 1. Willett (Hol), 5:26.4; Welch (D), Ashbaugh (Hol), Gillson (PH). 400 relay - 1. Tinora (A. Meyer, Chafins, Durfey, Scott), 52.26; Delta, Montpelier, Edgerton. 400 meters - 1. Rosales (TC), 1:01.25; Hillard (M), Welborn (TC), M. Meyer (PH). 300 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 49.7; H. Meyer (E), Baird (Hic), Dickinson (T). 800 meters - 1. Willett (Hol), 2:32.33; Baird (PH), Lee (T), Bostelman (PH). 200 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 28.13; Mueller (T), Holloway (PH), Gray (T). 3200 meters - 1. Welch (D), 12:07.79; Sattler (T), Sears (P), Rettig (PH). 1600 relay - 1. Toledo Christian, 4:20.01; Montpelier, Patrick Henry, Tinora.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.