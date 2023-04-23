AYERSVILLE — The Tinora boys outscored second-place Minster 138-104 in the team standings to win the Diller Invitational team title on Saturday afternoon while the Wildcats finished clear of Wayne Trace in the girls standings to take home the team crown.
Tinora’s road to the team triumph saw standout Owen Ackerman claim titles individually in the high jump and long jump while finishing third in the 200. Ackerman also anchored the winning 800 relay for the Rams, which took home first place in the 800 and 3200 relays while finishing second to Delta in the 400 relay and third to the Panthers and Minster in the 1600 relay.
Other Tinora top dogs included senior Jaxen Durfey, a winner in the 800 and 1600 and the anchor to the winning 3200 relay, Haas (third 400, winning 800 relay) and Cole Sweinhagen, who was second in the 100. Ackerman and Gavin Eckert repeated as members of the winning 800 relay for the Rams.
Bryan’s Rylan Garza was first in the 100 for the second straight year and was second to teammate and 400 meter champion Brody Devlin in the 200 meter dash.
Other local standouts included: Paulding’s Jack Woods (first shot put), Ayersville’s Tyson Schlachter (first discus) and the Delta trio of Eli Mora (300 hurdles), Ronnie Wyse (110 hurdles) and Justin Ruple (pole vault). Mora and Ruple were part of the winning 400 relay for the Panthers.
In the girls meet, Wayne Trace star senior and Michigan State commit Sydnee Sinn took home the 400 in a record-setting time of 58.64 for her third straight Diller Invite title in the event. Sinn also won the 100 for the team runner-up Raiders and repeated as the 800 champion while anchoring a win in the 1600 relay for the third straight season with senior teammate Kiara Bahena, who was second to Sinn in the 800.
Holgate’s Jolynn Eis was a double winner in the shot put and discus on the day while Kaylee Dockery of Ayersville was first in the 100 hurdles and ran a leg of the runner-up 400 relay team. Tinora’s Lauren Sattler took home the 1600 and 3200 titles for Tinora while Bryan freshman Schenkel was second to Sinn in the 100 and won the 200 outright.
Diller Invitational
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Tinora 138, Minster 104, Delta 93, Bryan 61, Ayersville 55, Wayne Trace 29, Fayette 26, Pettisville 25.5, Patrick Henry 20.5, Archbold 19, Stryker 19, Continental 14, Paulding 13, Emmanuel Christian 11, Fort Recovery 10, Holgate 9, Liberty Center 8, North Central 7
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Woods (Pau), 50-7.75; Frimel (M), Schlachter (Ayer), Stein (T). Discus - 1. Schlachter (Ayer), 148-7; Schmiesing (M), Gaskill (Stry), Foltz (WT). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-4.25; Flory (Ayer), Bishop (T), Wyse (D). Long jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 20-7; Bishop (T), Smith (PH), Graffice (Pett). Pole vault - 1. Ju. Ruple (D), 12-0; Wolfrum (Ayer), Watercutter (M), Etter (C).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Anders, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:29.82; Minster, Holgate, Bryan. 110 hurdles - 1. Wyse (D), 15.87; Wolford (D), Plassman (Arch), Dwenger (M). 100 meters - 1. Garza (B), 11.7; Sweinhagen (T), Chandler (EC), Askins (T). 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Steingass, Ackerman), 1:34.1; Delta, Minster, Pettisville. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:34.61; Blanco (F), Grieshop (M), Coy (T). 400 relay - 1. Delta (Mora, Mignin, Ju. Ruple, Ja. Ruple), 45.7; Tinora, Ayersville, Patrick Henry. 400 meters - 1. Devlin (B), 52.92; Ja. Ruple (D), Haas (T), Niekamp (M). 300 hurdles - 1. Mora (D), 42.0; Anders (T), Knapke (M), Wolford (D). 800 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 2:05.96; Blanco (F), Grieshop (M), Morehead (WT). 200 meters - 1. Devlin (B), 23.92; Garza (B), Ackerman (T), Chandler (EC). 3200 meters - 1. Fackler (B), 9:46.89; Heitkamp (FR), Blanco (F), Prenger (M). 1600 relay - 1. Delta (Mora, York, Ju. Ruple, Ja. Ruple), 3:37.31; Minster, Tinora, Wayne Trace.
Girls Meet
Minster 158.5, Wayne Trace 90, Patrick Henry 73.5, Bryan 51, Tinora 50.5, Fort Recovery 46, Liberty Center 45.5, Ayersville 43, Holgate 32, Delta 24, Continental 15, Archbold 11, Paulding 7, Emmanuel Christian 7, Fayette 5, Pettisville 4
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Jo. Eis (H), 36-11.5; Smith (D), Stoller (WT), Basinger (PH). Discus - 1. Jo. Eis (H), 118-4; Weber (PH), Tietje (PH), Ji. Eis. (H) High jump - 1. Lamm (M), 5-1; Fortman (M), Shepherd (WT), Arnos (PH). Long jump - 1. Pearson (FR), 18-0.5; Lee (T), Schindler (Ayer), Marshall (C). Pole vault - 1. Boate (M), 9-3; Boyer (PH), Bailey (LC), Hagins (M).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Minster, 9:54.36; Liberty Center (Meller, Minnich, Elieff, Miller), Patrick Henry, Wayne Trace. 100 hurdles - 1. Dockery (Ayer), 16.65; Werling (M), Mireles (Arch), Niemeyer (M). 100 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 12.87; Schenkel (B), Williams (M), Roessner (FR). 800 relay - 1. Minster, 1:49.62; Wayne Trace (Caro. Winans, Care. Winans, Miller, Myers), Patrick Henry, Ayersville. 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:17.83; Hemmelgarn (M), Thormeier (B), Meller (LC). 400 relay - 1. Minster, 52.79; Ayersville (L. Sheets, N. Sheets, Dockery, Schindler), Tinora, Delta. 400 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 58.64; Roth (M), Christman (PH), Roessner (FR). 300 hurdles - 1. Matsuda (FR), 51.2; Bergman (M), Werling (M), Shepherd (WT). 800 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 2:23.31; Bahena (WT), Cedarleaf (M), G. Miller (LC). 200 meters - 1. Schenkel (B), 27.7; Roth (M), Schindler (Ayer), Roessner FR. 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 11:39.31; Thormeier (B), Niekamp (M), Meller (LC). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Caro. Winans, Bahena, Miller, Sinn), 4:11.6; Minster, Patrick Henry, Fort Recovery.
Hicksville Invitational
At Hicksville
Boys Meet
Lincolnview 146, Edgerton 97, Evergreen 91, Montpelier 80, Lakewood Park Christian (Ind.) 56.5, Hicksville 56, Fairview 53, Antwerp 36, Hilltop 25, Edon 20.5
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Worline (Ev), 46-6.5; Pontious (M), Pennington (Ev), Smith (L). Discus - 1. Fackler (M), 144-8; Gates (F), VanderMade (F), Pontious (M). High jump - 1. Klausing (L), 5-4; Brink (M), Kurtz (Edon), Sinclair (Edg). Long jump - 1. Funkhouser (Hill), 18-4.75; Roth (E), Warren (L), Camper (M). Pole vault - 1. Denman (L), 11-0; Richardson (Ev), Rummel (M), Sparks (Edon).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Lincolnview, 8:52.96; Fairview (Snyder, Rabe, Brubaker, Sims), Evergreen, Hicksville. 110 hurdles - 1. Herman (Edg), 15.67; Shively (LPC), Ricker (L), Peters (L). 100 meters - 1. Herman (Edg), 11.5; Gingerich (LPC), Green (Hic), Rodriguez (Hic). 800 relay - 1. Edgerton (Burke, Sinclair, Herman, Roth), 1:36.63; Montpelier, Lincolnview, Hicksville. 1600 meters - 1. Rabe (F), 4:44.09; Tow (L), Johns (L), Winslow (A). 400 relay - 1. HIcksville (Green, Eiden, Zeedyk, Rodriguez), 46.48; Lincolnview, Montpelier, Evergreen. 400 meters - 1. Burke (Edg), 54.29; T. Sholl (A), Cox (L), Martin (M). 300 hurdles - 1. Herman (Edg), 42.51; Ricker (L), Hernandez (Ev), Ruetz (Ev). 800 meters - 1. Rabe (F), 2:05.96; Baldauf (L), Tow (L), Winslow (A). 200 meters - 1. Roth (Edg), 23.3; Gingerich (LPC), Burke (Edg), Green (Hic). 3200 meters - 1. LeRoux (Ev), 10:42.68; Baldauf (L), VandeVelde (LPC), Norton (L). 1600 relay - 1. Lincolnview, 3:50.78; Lakewood Park Christian, Edgerton, Hicksville.
Girls Meet
Montpelier 134, Evergreen 110.5, Lincolnview 105, Fairview 95.5, Edgerton 68.5, Hicksville 51, Lakewood Park Christian (Ind.) 29, Edon 24, Hilltop 22.5, Antwerp 18
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Wilson (Ev), 31-10; Ogden (Edon), Neidhart (Hic), Baldwin (Hic). Discus - 1. Neidhardt (Hic), 122-8; Keppeler (Edg), Pohlman (L), Bard (M). High jump - 1. Arend (F), 5-0; Rodriguez (Hill), Huntzinger (Ev), Keppeler (Edg). Long jump - 1. Altaffer (M), 15-6.75; Crall (Hic), Friend (M), Rodriguez (Hill). Pole vault - 1. McGuire (F), 8-0; Menke (L), Sliter (F), Nash (Ev).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Lincolnview, 11:11.3; Fairview (Hiler, Bailey, Zeedyk, Bennett), Antwerp, Montpelier. 100 hurdles - 1. Meyer (Edg), 17.16; Hutzinger (Ev), Kauffman (F), Baird (Hic). 100 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 13.3; Spradlin (Ev), Friend (M), Hoffman (Ev). 800 relay - 1. Evergreen (Setmire, Hoffman, Sintobin, Spradlin), 1:54.34; Montpelier, Lincolnview, Edgerton. 1600 meters - 1. Moody (L), 5:41.62; Zeedyk (F), Haslett (LPC), Michael (M). 400 relay - 1. Evergreen (Campbell, Hoffman, Sintobin, Spradlin), 54.26; Montpelier, Lincolnview, Edon. 400 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 1:02.38; Hazelton (Edg), Smith (F), Clinger (M). 300 hurdles - 1. Meyer (Edg), 51.59; Huntzinger (Ev), Kamleiter (LPC), Baird (Hic). 800 meters - 1. Zeedyk (F), 2:36.1; Hill (Ev), Haslett (LPC), Hoffman (L). 200 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 26.88; Altaffer (M), Spradlin (Ev), Dunlap (L). 3200 meters - 1. Moody (L), 12:29.39; Milligan (L), Doster (A), Michael (M). 1600 relay - 1. Montpelier (Clinger, Crisenbery, Kitchen, Hillard), 4:35.69; Fairview, Evergreen, Lakewood Park Christian.
