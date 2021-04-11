The Archbold boys edged host Tinora by a half-point while the Lady Rams finished nine points clear of runner-up Wayne Trace during the Bob Eisenhart Invitational at Justin Coressel Stadium on Saturday.
Multiple meet records were set with Ayersville’s 800 relay of Nicole Fishpaw, Teryn Bour, Ally Schindler and Kaylee Dockery breaking the meet record of 1:48.6 set by the eventual state champion Tinora quartet of Kenzie Hall, Ashton Otte, Chelsey Seifert and Tori Abdul in 2014. The same Pilot quartet beat the same 2014 Tinora quartet’s time in the 400 relay as well.
Fishpaw wasn’t done as the Pilot speedster set the meet record in the 100 while also winning the 200.
Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel smashed Abby Grinnell’s (Fairview) 2013 records in the discus (142-7 to 126-3) and shot put (41.3.25 to 40-4). The Tinora 3200 relay of Jacob Cramer, Clay Carpenter, Lance Rinkel and Jaxen Durfey set the new meet record by nearly seven full seconds in 8:33.53. Durfey picked up an individual win in the 800 while Cramer won the 3200 and teammates Evan Flory (300 hurdles) and Brandon Edwards (100) helped the cause for the hosts.
Archbold’s boys claimed the 400, 800 and 1600 relay titles in the team triumph, with Trey Theobald, Austin Roth, Alex Roth and Karter Behnfeldt running legs in multiple winning quartets. Theobald also won the 200 individually.
Tinora’s girls roster saw victories from Lexi Wachtman in the long jump and 100 hurdles while Amanda Meyer was second in the long jump. Wayne Trace’s Sydney Sinn won the 400 and anchored the winning 1600 and 3200 relays.
Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett won the 1600 and 3200, the latter in a record 12:08.07 while Archbold’s Sophie Rupp leapt 5-5 in the high jump to set a new school record and tie the meet record. Caleb Ranzau earned a win in the pole vault for the Streaks, along with Kylie Sauder in the 800.
Anna Invitational
ANNA — The Liberty Center girls team finished just clear of Minster in the team standings to win the Anna Rocket Invitational title while the LC boys were fourth.
Kennedy Roell was first in the 100 and second in the 200 for the Lady Tigers, which won both the 800 and 1600 relays. Freshman Gracie Miller picked up a victory in the 800.
On the boys side, Owen Long was first in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles for LC. Trey Patterson finished in a three-way tie for first in the high jump, while Brecken Garretson’s vault of 12 feet put him alone in first place. Nathaniel Elieff added a runner-up effort in the 3200.
