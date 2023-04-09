Meet records fell left and right at the annual Bob Eisenhart Invitational at Coressel Stadium at Tinora on Saturday as four different host Rams won events and either tied or set new best marks in their respective events.
Wayne Trace's Sydnee Sinn was a record-breaker in her own right, winning the 200, 400 and 800 in record times individually while running a leg of the Raiders' convincing 1600 relay victory. In addition, Evergreen's Riley Dunbar took care of the new high mark in the long jump.
For the host Rams, the meet was a major success with the Tinora boys team cruising to a 150.5 to 90.5 margin over runner-up Archbold while the girls finished fifth in a very competitive field.
Lauren Sattler had two of the most dominant showings on Saturday in winning both the 1600 and 3200 for Tinora. Sattler's time in the former broke a seven-year-old record by 10.13 seconds while Sattler finished 12 seconds clear of second place. In the 3200, Sattler boosted those margins, finishing 35 seconds clear of runner-up Elisabeth Willett, who set the previous Eisenhart record in the event in 2021.
Owen Ackerman's jump of 6-2 in the high jump tied the meet record as the Rams' standout was first in that event and anchored the winning 800 relay team while finishing second in the long jump and 200.
Jaxen Durfey was 10 seconds clear of second place with a record time in the 1600 and ran a leg of the record-setting 3200 relay team. Durfey also set a meet record in the 800 as a triple-winner on Saturday. Teammate Addison Lee's long jump leap of 17-3 set a new meet record while Cole Sweinhagen had a busy day, winning the 100 and running legs of the winning 400, 800 and 1600 relays for the Rams.
Sinn's outstanding showing saw her win the 200, 400 800 and run a leg of the 1600 relay team. Teammate Gracie Shepherd took home a win in the high jump and 300 hurdles for the Raiders.
Ayersville's Nathan Tyrrell won the 200 and was third in the 100 individually while Tinora's Paul Westrick (3200) and Dustin Haas (400) earned individual wins in the boys meet.
Eisenhart Invitational
At Tinora
Boys Meet
Tinora 150.5, Archbold 90.5, Delta 85.5, Evergreen 53.5, Ayersville 53, Kalida 50, Wayne Trace 39, Fayette 38, Montpelier 27.75, Fairview 22, Patrick Henry 18.25, Stryker 13, Swanton 9, Holgate 7, North Central 6
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Worline (E), 44-9; Pennington (E), Pontious (M), Landwehr (K). Discus - 1. Schlachter (Ayer), 149-8; Foltz (WT), Pontious (M), Hallett (D). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-2; Flory (Ayer), Burt (NC), Kern (Fair). Long jump - 1. Dunbar (E), 21-8; Ackerman (T), Kern (Fair), Bishop (T). Pole vault - 1. Nofziger (Arch), 12-0; Decker (K), Ruple (D), Wolfrum (Ayer).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Anders, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:30.41; Kalida, Archbold, Holgate. 110 hurdles - 1. Wyse (D), 16.25; Plassman (Arch), Wolford (D), Gillen (E). 100 meters - 1. Sweinhagen (T), 11.77; Ruple (D), Tyrrell (Ayer), Kern (Fair). 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Sweinhagen, Ackerman), 1:33.88; Delta, Archbold, Ayersville. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:29.33; Blanco (Fay), Coy (T), McCarty (Arch). 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Sweinhagen, Eckert, Askins, Steingass); Delta, Archbold, Patrick Henry. 400 meters - 1. Haas (T), Knapp (T), Riley (Arch), York (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Anders (T), 43.71; Myers (WT), Plassman (A), Krugh (A). 800 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 2:00.39; Blanco (Fay), Miller (K), McCarty (Arch). 200 meters - 1. Tyrrell (Ayer), 23.78; Ackerman (T), Fersch (K), Mignin (D). 3200 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 10:23.01; Blanco (Fay), Mitchell (Fay), Harrow (Arch). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Sweinhagen, Anders), 3:36.87; Delta, Archbold, Kalida..
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 110, Kalida 88, Archbold 63, Patrick Henry 60, Tinora 55, Montpelier 47, Stryker 37, Ayersville 35.5, Holgate 32, Delta 31.5, Evergreen 23, Swanton 18, Fayette 12, Fairview 12
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Hovest (K), 35-1.5; Eis (H), Burgei (K), Smith (D). Discus - 1. Hovest (K), 128-1; Eis (H), Ripke (Arch), Burgei (K). High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-0; Rupp (Ar) 5-0, Arnos (PH) 5-0; Care. Winans (WT), Arend (Fair). Long jump - 1. Lee (T), 17-3; Ruffer (Stry), Schindler (Ayer), Friend (M).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (A. Elkins, Miller, Moore, Bahena), 10:23.94; Patrick Henry, Kalida, Holgate. 100 hurdles - 1. Mireles (Arch), 17.26; Pedraza (Arch), Dockery (Ayer), Friess (D). 100 meters - 1. Woolace (Stry), 13.49; Hillard (M), Bockrath (K), Pelland (Swan). 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (L. Sheets, Michel, Dockery, Schindler), 1:52.98; Patrick Henry, Wayne Trace, Kalida. 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:23.83; Bahena (WT), Amador (PH), Welch (D). 400 relay - 1. Montpelier (Crisenbery, Friend, Altaffer, Hillard), 52.22; Kalida, Ayersville, Swanton. 400 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 57.18; Rupp (Arch), Caro. Winans (WT), Christman (PH). 300 hurdles - 1. Shepherd (WT), 52.36; Huntzinger (E), MIreles (Arch), K. Okuley (T). 800 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 2:27.09; Bahena (WT), Kuhlman (K), Miller (K). 200 meters - 1. Sinn (WT), 26.13; Woolace (Stry), Lee (T), Schindler (Ayer). 3200 meters - 1. Satttler (T), 11:45.05; Willett (Hol), Gillson (PH), Welch (D). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Caro. Winans, Bahena, Miller, Sinn), 4:07.59; Patrick Henry, Kalida, Swanton.
