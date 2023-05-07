MONTPELIER — Tinora’s boys and girls track teams both recorded top-two finishes at the 38th annual Lamberson Invitational in Montpelier on Saturday afternoon.
In the boys meet, the Rams finished 32.5 points ahead of Archbold for first place in the team standings. Cole Sweinhagen (100 meters), Jaxen Durfey (1600), Paul Westrick (3200) and Owen Ackerman (high jump, long jump) were all individual winners with Durfey and Westrick teaming up with Cole Anders and Logan Coy to win the 3200 relay while Anders ran a leg of the winning 1600 relay for the Rams with Dustin Haas, who was second in the 400 to Archbold's Dane Riley. Riley opened the winning 800 relay for the Bluestreaks while Cole Plassman was third in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Logan Pontious was first in both the shot put and discus for the host Locomotives.
In the girls meet, Patrick Henry outscored Tinora 113-83 for first place in the team standings while the next three spots in the team standings were separated by just 10 points from the Rams.
Addison Lee (100, long jump) and Lauren Sattler (1600, 3200) were both double winners for the Rams while Isabel Ferguson was second in the high jump.
Ada Christman, Lexi Holloway and Megan Meyer were all part of the winning 3200 relay and runner-up 1600 relay for the team champion Patriots and Boyer was the pole vault champ for PH. Holloway added a fourth-place effort in the 100 and 800 for the Patriots while Emily Gillson was second in the 3200 and both Mia Amador (1600) and Christman (400) added third-place finishers.
Holgate had a solid day with Jolynn Eis setting school records in winning efforts in the shot put and discus and Elisabeth Willett finishing second in the 800 and 1600.
Archbold's Mariah Mireles and Alanna Pedraza were 1-2 finishers in both the 100 and 300 hurdles while Sophie Rupp added a win in the high jump. Hicksville's Hayden Neidhardt was second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Lamberson Invitational
At Montpelier
Boys Meet
Tinora 143, Archbold 105.5, Delta 102, Pettisville 66.5, Edgerton 56, Montpelier 45, Patrick Henry 43.5, Fayette 25.5, Hicksville 20, Stryker 17, Holgate 17, Hilltop 7, Toledo Christian 7, North Central 7
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Pontious (M), 47-2.25; Rethmel (S), Stein (T), Robison (PH). Discus - 1. Pontious (M), 134-10; Fackler (M), Bohn (T), Patchen (TC). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-5; T. Smith (PH), J. Burt (NC), Behnfeldt (A). Long jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 19-2.25; T. Smith (PH), 19-2, Dominique (A), Funkhouser (Hill). Pole vault - 1. Ju. Ruple (D), 12-4; Nofziger (A), St. John (D), Morris (P).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Anders, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:46.24; Delta, Holgate, Archbold. 110 hurdles - 1. Wyse (D), 15.52; Herman (E), Plassman (A), Wolford (D). 100 meters - 1. Sweinhagen (T), 11.44; Roth (E), Haley (P), Herman (E). 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Riley, Juarez, Miller, Hurst), 1:33.57; Delta, Tinora, Montpelier. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:26.06; Blanco (F), McCarty (A), Coy (T). 400 relay - 1. Delta (Mora, Mignin, Wolford, Ja. Ruple), 44.85; Tinora, Archbold, Hicksville. 400 meters - 1. Riley (A), 52.2; Haas (T), Graffice (P), Burke (E). 300 hurdles - 1. Mora (D), 40.61; Anders (T), Plassman (A), Herman (E). 800 meters - 1. Blanco (F), 2:01.9; McCarty (A), Leppelmeier (P), York (D). 200 meters - 1. Haley (P), 23.45; Roth (E), Ja. Ruple (D), Sweinhagen (T). 3200 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 10:13.27; Harrow (A), McWatters (P), Blanco (F). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Steingass, Anders), 3:31.78; Delta, Pettisville, Archbold.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 113, Tinora 83, Toledo Christian 82, Archbold 79.5, Montpelier 73, Delta 58.5, Pettisville 51, Holgate 39, Edgerton 28, Hicksville 24, Fayette 17, Hilltop 8, Stryker 7
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Jo. Eis (Hol), 39-3.5; Neidhardt (Hic), Ahrendt (TC), Taylor (M). Discus - 1. Jo. Eis (Hol), 122-6; Ahrendt (TC), Neidhardt (Hic), Keppeler (E). High jump - 1. Rupp (A), 5-1; Ferguson (T), Harmon (PH), Arnos (PH), Rodriguez (Hill). Long jump - 1. Lee (T), 15-10.75; Altaffer (M), Ruffer (S), Friend (M). Pole vault - 1. Boyer (PH), 9-0; Rochefort (P), 9-0; Grimm (P), 9-0; Rettig (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Christman, Holloway, Amador, Meyer), 10:18.01; Pettisville, Fayette, Archbold. 100 hurdles - 1. Mireles (A), 16.43; Pedraza (A), Meyer (E), Brent (PH). 100 meters - 1. Lee (T), 12.86; Friend (M), Stainbrook (TC), Holloway (PH). 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Crisenbery, Friend, Altaffer, Hillard), 1:49.08; Toledo Christian, Patrick Henry, Tinora. 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:18.8; Willett (Hol), Amador (PH), Welch (D). 400 relay - 1. Montpelier (Crisenbery, Friend, Altaffer, Hillard), 52.21; Delta, Tinora, Archbold. 400 meters - 1. Welborn (TC), 1:01.31; Rosales (TC), Christman (PH), Savage (D). 300 hurdles - 1. Mireles (A), 49.02; Pedraza (A), Kitchen (M), K. Okuley (T). 800 meters - 1. Remington (P), 2:27.8; Willett (Hol), Koralewski (TC), Holloway (PH). 200 meters - 1. Rosales (TC), 27.07; Hillard (M), Stainbrook (TC), Savage (D). 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 11:22.68; Gillson (PH), Welch (D), Sears (PH). 1600 relay - 1. Toledo Christian, 4:16.76; Patrick Henry (Christman, Holloway, Gubernath, Meyer), Montpelier, Archbold.
