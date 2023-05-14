FAYETTE — The Montpelier girls picked up their third straight Buckeye Border Conference track championship Saturday at Fayette High School while Pettisville took the conference crown in the boys standings.
Bria Friend had a solid day for the Lady Locos, winning the 100 while running in the victorious 400 and 800 relays. Jacee Altaffer was a winner in the long jump and 400 relay while Aleigha Hillard picked up titles in both relays and the 200 and ? Kitchen won the 100 hurdles.
Jolynn Eis had a record day for the fourth-place Tigers, breaking the league record by 10 inches with a discus toss of 133-10. Eis also claimed a win in the discus for Holgate while Elisabeth Willett was the 1600 and 3200 meter champion for the Tigers.
League runner-up Pettisville took home top honors in the 1600 relay with Grace and Madison Remington, Kendall Sears and Elise Hoylman teaming up for both races. Grimm also earned wins in the 300 hurdles and pole vault for the Blackbirds, finishing second in the 100 meters.
On the boys side, Pettisville finished 57.5 points ahead of runner-up Edon with Montpelier four points behind the Bombers.
Graffice was a winner in the 400 meters, 400 relay and 1600 relay while fellow relay leg Haley took gold in both the 100 and 200 meters for Pettisville. Zach McWatters, who anchored the 1600 relay, was a winner in the 3200 meters as well.
Edon’s Dickman was the 110 and 300 hurdles champion while Fayette distance standout Jose Blanco won the 1600 and 800, the latter coming in a record time of 1:59.73, bettering the previous record from 2012 by nearly three seconds.
Buckeye Border Conference Championships
At Fayette
Boys Meet
Pettisville 159.5, Edon 102, Montpelier 98, Stryker 73, Holgate 71, Fayette 58, Hilltop 46.5, North Central 44
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Pontious (M), 46-7.75; Mason (M), Rethmel (S), Funk (Hill). Discus - 1. Gaskill (S), 130-6; Fackler (M), Pontious (M), Hickman (E). High jump - 1. J. Burt (NC), 5-10; Rychener (P), Rodriguez (Hill), Cadwell (S). Long jump - 1. Myers (S), 18-6.5; Graffice (P), Funkhouser (Hill), Parks (P). Pole vault - 1. Beauregard (F), 10-0; Rummel (M), Sparks (E), Morris (P).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Holgate (N. Miller, Fritz, Westrick, L. Miller), 9:10.55; Pettisville, Montpelier, Edon. 110 hurdles - 1. Dickman (E), 16.88; Beauregard (F), Hanson (Hill), Salaz (Hol). 100 meters - 1. Haley (P), 11.68; Martin (P), Cadwell (S), Bowers (P). 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Fackler, Brink, Camper, Friend), 1:36.19; Holgate, Hilltop, Pettisville. 1600 meters - 1. Blanco (F), 4:34.6; McWatters (P), Mitchell (F), Leppelmeier (P). 400 relay - 1. Pettisville (Graffice, Adkins, Bowers, Haley), 46.07; Edon, Montpelier, Stryker. 400 meters - 1. Graffice (P), 52.95; Giesige (Hol), Moser (S), Nester (E). 300 hurdles - 1. Dickman (E), 42.21; Laney (NC), Friend (M), N. Miller (Hol). 800 meters - 1. Blanco (F), 1:59.73; Mitchell (F), Leppelmeier (P), Saneholtz (M). 200 meters - 1. Haley (P), 23.78; Adkins (P), Nester (E), M. Donovan (S). 3200 meters - 1. McWatters (P), 10:13.07; Westrick (Hol), Tennant (E), Fritz (Hol). 1600 relay - 1. Pettisville (Graffice, Haley, Leppelmeier, McWatters), 3:38.64; Edon, Holgate, Montpelier.
Girls Meet
Montpelier 173.5, Pettisville 148.5, Fayette 88, Holgate 85, Edon 70, Hilltop 44, Stryker 41, North Central 4
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Jo. Eis (Hol), 37-8.5; Taylor (M), Ogden (E), Schwartz (E). Discus - 1. Jo. Eis (Hol), 133-10; Bard (M), Ji. Eis (Hol), Ogden (E). High jump - 1. Rodriguez (Hil), 4-6; Hudspeath (P), Berry (E), Taylor (M). Long jump - 1. Altaffer (M), 15-0; Ruffer (S), Friend (M), Rodriguez (Hil). Pole vault - 1. Grimm (P), 8-6; Rochefort (P), Schang (F), Matthews (E).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Pettisville (M. Remington, Hoylman, Sears, G. Remington), 10:21.38; Holgate, Fayette, Montpelier. 100 hurdles - 1. Kitchen (M), 18.4; Manisaeng (M), Rohrs (Hol), Trent (E). 100 meters - 1. Friend (M), 13.56; Grimm (P), Christian (E), Storrs (F). 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Crisenbery, Clinger, Altaffer, Friend), 1:52.44; Fayette, Hilltop, Holgate. 1600 meters - 1. Willett (Hol), 5:25.04; G. Remington (P), Schang (F), Sears (P). 400 relay - 1. Montpelier (Altaffer, Crisenbery, Friend, Manisaeng), 52.94; Edon, Stryker, Pettisville. 400 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 1:02.56; Ruffer (S), Hoylman (P), M. Remington (P). 300 hurdles - 1. Grimm (P), 51.26; Kitchen (M), Manisaeng (M), Baker (Hil). 800 meters - 1. G. Remington (P), 2:30.34; Sliwinski (F), Crisenbery (M), Michael (M). 200 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 27.05; Altaffer (M), Grimm (P), D. Storrs (F). 3200 meters - 1. Willett (Hol), 12:13.89; Sears (P), Burrow (F), Schang (F). 1600 relay - 1. Pettisville (M. Remington, Hoylman, Sears, G. Remington), 4:30.52; Montpelier, Stryker, Fayette.
