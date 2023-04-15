NAPOLEON — Both the Napoleon and Wauseon boys and girls saw top four finishes at the Napoleon Wildcats Track and Field Invitational on Saturday that saw Celina take the girls meet and Eastwood take the boys meet.
The Eagles outpaced Celina in the boys 130.5-125 while Wauseon scored a 101 and Napoleon an 86.5.
Jackson Callan starred for the Indians as he won four events, taking the 800 meter and 1600 meter runs while also particpating in the first place 1600 and 3200 meter relays as well. Zaden Torres was also apart of both relay teams as well.
Napoleon, on the other hand, saw Masen Switzer take home titles in both the 200 meter dash and the 400 relay whilst Landon Wieches won the 400. The Defiance boys saw just Heaven Dalton win the high jump while Archbold saw a victory in the 800 relay.
On the girls side, Celina ran away with the win with 189 points to Eastwood's 130. Napoleon had 119, Wauseon 69.5 and Defiance finished fifth at 63.
Hannah Nagel won three events for Napoleon, winning the 200 while also taking part in the first place 400 and 1600 relay teams. Lily Kruse was also apart of both teams while Sophia Altman and Lylah Huddle has a race to the finish in the 800 with Altman winning the event by .04 seconds over Huddle.
The Defiance girls saw Mira Horvath win in the 400 meter dash and the 800 relay.
At Napoleon
Boys Meet
Eastwood 130.5, Celina 125, Wauseon 101, Archbold 77, Defiance 74, Bowling Green 47, Emmanuel Christian 15
Field events
High jump - 1. Dalton (D), 5-10; Flowers (W), Oliver (E). Pole vault Hesselbart (E), 13-06; Nofziger (A), Aeschliman (W). Long jump - 1. DeFalco (E), 20-10.5; Wiechers (N), Lewis (E). Shot put - 1. Murlin (C), 52-04; Zimmerman (A), Yaney (C). Discus - 1. Murlin (C), 51-01; Rasawehr (C), Fruchey (W).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Chandler (EC), 11.30; Smith (W), Sanchez (E). 200 meters - 1. Switzer (N), 22.88; Wiechers (N), Alidou (C). 400 meters - 1. Wiechers (N), 50.42; Smith (E), Alidou (C). 800 meters - 1. Callan (W), 2:06.54; Knapke (C), Torres (W). 1600 meters - 1. Callan (W), 4:36.42; Batt (D), Gonzalez (D). 3200 meters - 1. Buening (C), 10:23.09; Kendrick (BG), Pena (W). 110 hurdles - 1. Shank (BG), 15.33; Lutz (C), Poiry (E). 300 meters - 1. Shank (BG), 40.88; Lewis (E), Plassman (A). 400 relay - 1. Napoleon (Gerken, Bingham, Bostelman, Switzer), 44.35; Eastwood, Archbold. 800 meters - 1. Archbold (Dane, Juarez, Hurst, Miller), 1:34.06; 1600 meters - 1. Wauseon (Torres, Callan, Richer, King), 3:38.98; 3200 meters - 1. Wauseon (Torres, Pena, Leininger, Callan), 8:32.97; Defiance, Celina.
Girls Meet
Celina 189, Eastwood 130, Napoleon 119, Wauseon 69.5, Defiance 63, Bowling Green 54, Archbold 25.5, Emmanuel Christian 9.
Field events
High jump - Adams (C), 4-10; Mullholland (E), Tester (W). Pole vault - 1. Sabo (E), 10-10; Huser (C), Henline (E). Long jump - 1. Rammel (C), 16-03.25; Schwieterman (C), Dietrich (N). Shot put - 1. Lutz (C), 40-03.25; Meyer (W), Newsome (E). Discus - 1. Lutz (C), 129-06; Newsome (E), Meyer (W).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Schwieterman (C), 13:06; Downs (E), Huser (C). 200 meters - 1. Nagel (N), 26.99; Schwieterman (C), Sabo (E). 400 meters - 1. Horvath (D), 1:01.99; Carroll (C), Baum (E). 800 meters - 1. Altman (N), 2:33.12; Huddle (N), Ward (E). 1600 meters - 1. Dameron (C), 5:30.14; G. Rhoades (W), E. Rhoades (W). 3200 meters - 1. Emeh (E), 11:53.16; Dameron (C), Sponaugle (E). 100 hurdles - 1. Dross (C), 16.82; Reynolds (N), Pedraza (A). 300 meters - 1. Schwieterman (C), 49.68; Kruse (N), Tyson (BG). 400 relay - 1. Napoleon (Kruse, Snoply, Bingham, Nagel), 51.96; Celina, Eastwood. 800 relay - 1. Defiance (Hohenberger, Dennie, Renn, Horvath), 1:51.44; Celina, Napoleon. 1600 relay - 1. Napoleon (Kruse, Dietrich, Sonnenberg, Nagel), 4:19.94; Defiance, Eastwood. 800 realy -1. Eastwood (Firsdon, Sponaugle, Baum, Ward), 10:13.61; Napoleon, Celina.
At Liberty Center
Boys Meet
Sylvania Northview 131, Liberty Center 110, Lake 109.5, Delta 101, Maumee 62.5, Bryan 62, Evergreen 57, Northwood, 31, Bowsher 27, Woodmore 11
Field events
High jump - 1. Polkinghorn (M), 6-00; Zacharias (LC), Chapa (LC). Pole vault - 1. Ju. Ruple (D), 12-00; Richardson (E), Chambers (LC). Long jump - 1. Babiuch (SN), 19-11.5; Ruetz (E), Shellenberger (Br). Shot put - 1. Box (LC), 47.09.25; Worline (E), Spangler (LC). Discus - 1. Herman (L), 145-06; Spangler (LC), Adams (Bo).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Connor (SN), 11.43; Garza (Br), Coleman (N). 200 meters - 1. Coleman (N), 23.21; Cody (SN), Devlin (Br). 400 meters - 1. Triplett (Bo), 51.55; Garcia (L), Devlin (Br). 800 meters - 1. Hubbard (SN), 2:09.36; Urbina (SN), McClellan (L). 1600 meters - 1. Fackler (Br), 4:31.68; Hubbard (SN), Boyles (M). 3200 meters -1. Wolford (D), 16.00; Wyse (D), Zacharias (LC). 300 hurdles - 1. France (SN), 43.83; Wolford (D), Hayward (L). 400 relay - 1. Sylvania Northview (France, Vrooman, Boyer, Cody), 45.23; Liberty Center, Northwood. 412 relay - 1. Delta (Hallett, Avery, Bates, Scott-King), 51.00; Lake, Maumee. 800 relay - 1. Delta (Mora, Mignin, Ju. Ruple, Ja. Ruple), 1:33.41; Liberty Center, Lake. 1600 relay - 1. Lake (Clark, McClellan, Wilkes, Garcia), 3:33.69; Delta, Sylvania Northview. 3200 relay - 1. Sylvania Northview (Stedcke, Ford, Ellis, Urbina), 8:38.98; Liberty Center, Lake. Mixed 200 relay - 1. Bryan (Spisak, Schenkel, Garza, Devlin), 1:40.5; Sylvania Northview, Bowsher.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 177.5, Woodmore 129, Bryan 77, Sylvania Northview 75, Lake 70, Northwood 55, Delta 54, Evergreen 35.5, Bowsher 17, Maumee 11
Field events
High jump - 1. Fausnight (LC), 4-10; Eckman (L), Gerken (LC). Pole vault - 1. Oelkrug (LC), 9-07; Overmeyer (W), Helmke (W). Long jump - 1. Parsons (L), 15-00; Runion (L), Moyer (N). Shot put - 1. Bolden (N), 37-04; Giesige (LC), Cramer (LC). Discus - 1. Cramer (LC), 113-02; Lewin (N), Oglesbee (D).
Running events
100 meters - 1. Schenkel (Br), 12.95; Muir (SN), Armey (LC). 200 meters - 1. Mohler (LC), 26.05; Muir (SN), Schenkel (Br). 400 meters - 1. Roberts (SN), 58.36; Muir (SN), Rios (W). 800 meters - 1. Vogelpohl (W), 2:25.87; Smith (Br), Miller (LC). 1600 meters - 1. Vogelpohl (W), 5:24.04; Meller (LC), Thormeier (Br). 3200 meters - 1. Thormeier (B), 12:21.08; Elieff (LC), Stickney (Br). 100 hurdles - 1. Lipkins (Bo), 17.23; Brogan (LC), Wiley (N). 300 meters - 1. Travis (W), 48.28; Gerken (LC), Fausnight (LC). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Oelkrug, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 51.26; Woodmore, Lake. 412 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Cramer, Amstutz, Hageman, Giesige), 1:00.87; Delta, Lake; 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Stoner, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 1:46.95. 1600 meter - 1. Woodmore (Rios, Hammer, Vogelpohl, Travis), 4:09.33; Sylvania Northview, Liberty Center. 3200 relay - 1. Woodmore (Hammer, Buchanan, Beam, Vogelpohl), 9:52.94.
At Patrick Henry
Boys meet
Leipsic 120.5, St. Marys 94.5, Kalida 89, Pettisville 84, Lakota 82, Elmwood 46.5, Patrick Henry 36.5, Continental 34, Montpelier 29, Holgate 20, North Central 15, Toledo Christian 9, Miller City 3.
Field events
High jump - 1. Oliver (E), 6-01; T. Smith (PH), Brecht (Leip). Pole vault - 1. Quaintance (Lak), 13-00; Etter (C), Johns (Lak). Long jump - 1. Graffice (P), 19-00; Schaefer (SM), Fersch (K). Shot put - 1. Childress (E), 52-00; Apple (Leip), Lammers (Leip). Discus - 1. Apple (Leip), 174-07; Childress (E), Lammers (Leip).
Running events
Hiegel (Leip), 11:04; Haley (P), Fersch (K). 200 meters - 1. Hiegel (Leip), 22.99; Fersch (K), Haley (P). 400 meters - 1. Graffice (P), 53.51; Wilson (C), Giesige (H). 800 meters - 1. Baldazo (Leip), 2:04.67; Miller (K), Tracy (SM). 1600 meters - 1. McWatters (P), 4:45.27; Birt (SM), Baldazo (Leip). 3200 meters - 1. Birt (SM), 10:23.43; Heitmeyer (K), McWatters (P). 110 hurdles -1. McEwan (Lak), 16.64; Brecht (Leip), Flores (Leip). 300 meters - 1. McEwan (Lak), 42.18; Flores (Leip), Laney (NC). 400 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Rutter, G. Smith, Rosebrook, T. Smith), 45.83; Leipsic, Kalida. 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Fackler, Friend, Martin, Brink), 1:36.87; St. Marys, Leipsic. 1600 relay - 1. Pettisville (Graffice, Leppelmeier, Bowers, McWatters), 3:42.29; Kalida, St. Marys. 3200 meters - 1. Kalida (Heitmeyer, Recker, Schultz, Miller), St. Marys, Holgate.
Girls meet
Kalida 113, St. Marys 109.5, Patrick Henry 80, Toledo Christian 65, Montpelier 58, Lakota 57, Elmwood 44.5, Pettisville 37, Holgate 31, Continental 28, Miller City 24, Leipsic 14.
Field events
High jump - 1. Jacobs (SM), 4-11; Stuller (Lak), Harmon (PH). Pole vault - 1. Boyer (PH), 8-08; Rochefort (P), Rettig (PH). Long jump - 1. Marshall (C), 1509.75; Altaffer (M), Ankerman (SM). Shot put - 1. Hovest (K), 37-07; Burgei (K), Anthony (SM). Discus - 1. Hovest (K), 130-11; Barber (E), Ahrendt (TC).
Running events
1. Greber (SM), 12.88; Vitte (Lak), Friend (M). 200 meters - 1. Greber (SM), 26.82; Hillard (M), Rosales (TC). 400 meters - 1. Rosales (TC), 1:01.71; Welborn, Christman (PH). 800 meters - 1. Jutte (SM), 2:25.94; Remington (P), Koralewski (TC). 1600 meters - 1. Pfau (MC), 4:23.8; Willett (H), Remington (P). 3200 meters - 1. Pfau (MC), 12:06.76; Willett (H), Burgei (K). 100 hurdles - 1. Mompher (Lak), 16.9; Shock (C), Apple (Leip). 300 hurdles - 1. Mompher (Lak), 51.28; Nuss (SM), Deal (E). 400 relay - 1. Montpelier (Altaffer, Crisenberry, Friend, Hillard), 51.65; St. Marys, Kalida. 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Altaffer, Crisenberry, Friend, Hillard), 1:48.45; Kalida, Toledo Christian. 1600 meters - 1. Patrick Henry (Holloway, Meyer, Gubernath, Christman), 4:15.76; St. Marys, Montpelier. 3200 relay - 1. St. Marys (Gabel, Schloemer, Lucas, Jutte), 10:24.09; Kalida, Patrick Henry.
