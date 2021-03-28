NAPOLEON — Area track athletes got their first taste of regular season action in nearly two full years Saturday at Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon as the Wildcats hosted the Napoleon Early Bird Invitational.
No team scores were kept.
Liberty Center siblings Sophie and Owen Long ran the table in the hurdles with each Tiger winning both events. The former added a leg of the winning 400 relay for LC. Kennedy Roell and Elle Mohler were also triple winners for the Tigers as Roell won the 200 and anchored the winning 400 and 800 relays while Mohler took home the 400 title and had legs of the 800 and 1600 relays.
Kylie Sauder recorded a win in the 800 for Archbold and anchored the winning 3200 relay squad with teammate Sophie Rupp, who won the high jump.
Other girls winners included Andrea Van Wert of Evergreen (100), Hayley Meyer of Wauseon (discus), Ava Harmon of Napoleon (pole vault) and Alyssa Giesige of Liberty Center (shot put).
On the boys side, Wauseon put together a stellar day. Distance standout Braden Vernot won the 1600 individually and anchored the winning 3200 relay for the Indians while Jonas Tester anchored both the 400 and 800 relays for Wauseon with a win in the long jump.
Jackson Callan added winning efforts in the 800 and in the 3200 relay for Wauseon as well, while Jackson Bauer and Kyle Moore won the shot put and discus, respectively.
Trey Theobald of Archbold was the 200 and 400 champion, while also running the final leg of the Bluestreaks’ first-place 1600 relay squad.
Napoleon’s Ryan Otto (3200) and Liberty Center’s Brecken Garretson (pole vault) were also winners, while Evergreen’s Tyson Woodring and Archbold’s Parker VonDeylen tied for the high jump titles with leaps of 5-6.
Napoleon Early Bird Invitational
Boys Meet
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Bauer (W), 41-6.25; Fox (D), Cramer (LC), Kohlhofer (D), Banister (W). Discus - 1. Moore (W), 115-07; Worline (E), Bauer (W), Orr (LC), Cramer (LC). High jump - 1. Woodring (E) and VonDeylen (A), 5-6; Behnfeldt (A), Wymer (LC). Long jump - 1. J. Tester (W), 20-0.25; Chapa (LC), Ruetz (E), Simpson (A), Schroeder (N). Pole vault - 1. Garretson (LC), 11-6; Ranzau (A), Dumas (E), VonDeylen (A), Perry (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon A (Willson, Callan, Wasnich, Vernot), 8:58.2; Liberty Center, Napoleon, Wauseon B, Evergreen. 110 hurdles - 1. Long (LC), 16:39; Barnes (D), Wolford (D), Pennington (E), Plassman (A). 100 meters - 1. Schauwecker (D), 12.3; Switzer (N), Ruetz (E), Simpson (A), Davis (D). 800 relay - 1. Wauseon (Smith Jr., Hogan, Felzer, J. Tester), 1:38.37; Liberty Center, Archbold, Delta, Napoleon. 1600 meters - 1. Vernot (W), 4:50.78; Elieff (LC), Johns (A), McCarty (A), Ressler (N). 400 relay - 1. Wauseon (L. Tester, Smith Jr., Hogan, J. Tester), 47.08; Napoleon, Delta, Archbold, Evergreen. 400 meters - 1. Theobald (A), 53.38; R. Chapa (LC), Au. Roth (A), Woodring (E), Wymer (LC). 800 meters - 1. Callan (W), 2:12.77; Orr (LC), Dowdy (A), Sackschewsky (D), Gutierrez (LC). 300 hurdles - 1. Long (LC), 44.97; Barnes (D), Plassman (A), Hernandez (E), Behnfeldt (A). 200 meters - 1. Theobald (A), 23.25; Smith Jr. (W), Schauwecker (D), Conklin (N), Wiechers (N). 3200 meters - 1. Otto (N), 10:56.42; Wasnich (W), Pena (W), Conway (A), Dulle (LC). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold A (Riley, Au. Roth, Behnfeldt, Theobald), 3:40.46; Liberty Center, Wauseon, Napoleon, Archbold B.
Girls Meet
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Giesige (LC), 35-0.75; Gensler (A), Meyer (W), Durham (N), Beltran (W). Discus - 1. Meyer (W), 106-11; Lumbrezer (E), Hutchinson (W), Gensler (A), Cramer (LC). High jump - 1. Rupp (A), 5-4, Wroblewski (TSU), Harris (E), Gerken (LC), Ford (D). Long jump - 1. Beck (TSU), 15-0.75; Maas (LC), Oberhaus (TSU), Rupp (W), Bro. Wymer (D). Pole vault - 1. Harmon (N), 9-0; Long (LC), Elieff (LC), Culler (D), Oelkrug (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Archbold (Rupp, Hudson, Ramirez, Sauder), 10:26.7; Liberty Center A, Toledo St. Ursula, Liberty Center B, Toledo St. Ursula. 100 hurdles - 1. Long (LC), 17.61; Mennetti (W), Blanton (LC), Brogan (LC), Clark (N). 100 meters - 1. VanWert (E), 13.58; Bro. Wymer (D), Parker (W), Hollenbaugh (LC), Quinn (TSU). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 1:50.68; Toledo St. Ursula, Archbold, Napoleon, Evergreen. 1600 meters - 1. Bennett (TSU), 5:31.75; Oelkrug (LC), Meller (LC), G. Miller (LC), Quicker (TSU). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Oelkrug, Long, Armey, Roell), 53.13; Toledo St. Ursula, Evergreen, Wauseon, Archbold. 400 meters - 1. E. Mohler (LC), 1:04.83, H. Mohler (LC), Rupp (A), Pappas (TSU), DeLong (A. 800 meters - 1. Sauder (A), 2:28.56; Harms (TSU), Elieff (LC), Ramirez (A), Sintobin (E). 300 hurdles - 1. Long (LC), 50.86; K. Mohler (LC), Merillat (A), Mennetti (W), Gerken (LC). 200 meters - 1. Roell (LC), 27.7; Rodriguez (TSU), Armey (LC), Bro. Wymer (D), Parker (W). 3200 meters - 1. S. Miller (LC), 12:16.41; Woolace (LC), Steinmetz (TSU), Rhoades (W), Hallett (D). 1600 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, Oelkrug, H. Mohler), 4:22.25; Archbold, Toledo St. Ursula, Evergreen, Napoleon.
