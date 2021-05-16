MONTPELIER - Host Montpelier was able to sweep the boys and girls titles at the BBC Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
The Locomotive boys won with 170 points. Edon was the runner-up with 148.5 points.
Montpelier was led by double winner Thomas Jay, who took the 200 and 400. Edon had a double winner in Destin McCartney, who won the 110 and 300 hurdles. Fayette's Wyatt Mitchell was also a double winner, taking the 1600 and 3200.
Montpelier held of Pettisville 144-123 for the girls title.
Pettisville had a quadruple champion, as Meleah Plank won the 100, 200 and 400, plus the high jump. Fayette's Leslie Burrow was also a double winner, taking the 1600 and 3200.
BBC Championships
At Montpelier
Boys
Team Scores
Montpelier 170, Edon 148.5, Fayette 58, Pettisville 58, Hilltop 56.5, North Central 23, Stryker 7.
Running Finals
100 - Tylor Yarhaus (M), 11.65; Eicher (E), McCartney (E), Beltz (H). 200 - Thomas Jay (M), 23.48; Yarhaus (M), Eicher (E), Beltz (H). 400 - Thomas Jay (M), 53.96; Whitney (E), Sliwinski (F), Burt (NC). 800 - Garrett Walz (M), 2:14.68; Rupp (P), Eberly (F), Dowdy (E). 1600 - Wyatt Mitchell (F), 4:58.86; Rupp (P), Burt (NC), Fackler (M). 3200 - Wyatt Mitchell (F), 11:19.45; Rupp (P), Hilliard (M), McIntosh (M). 110 hurdles - Destin McCartney (E), 16.18; Aguirre (M), Vankham (M), Muehlfeld (E). 300 hurdles - Destin McCartney (E), 43.99; Aguirre (M), Friend (M), Brandt (E). 400 relay - Edon (Whitney, Gallehue, McCartney, Eicher), 45.57; Montpelier; Hilltop; Fayette. 800 relay - Montpelier (Crisenbery, Brigle, Jay, Yarhaus), 1:34.96; Fayette; Edon; Hilltop. 1600 relay - Montpelier (Camper, Fackler, Walz, Jay), 3:48.72; Edon; Fayette; Pettisville. 3200 relay - Montpelier (G. Walz, Camper, A. Walz, Fackler), 9:38.66; Pettisville; Edon; Hilltop.
Field Finals
High jump - Joey Burt (NC), 5-10; Rychener (P), Jacoby (P), Dowdy (E). Pole vault - Jack Berry (E), 10-6; Brigle (M), Vankham (M), Eisel (H). Long jump - Wyatt Beltz (H), 19-5.25; Eicher (E), Crisenbery (M), Eberly (F). Shot put - Drew Gallehue (E), 44-8; Hulbert (E), Mason (M), Creamer (H). Discus - Kaden Cummins (M), 125-8; Hulbert (E), Gaskill (S), Creamer (H).
Girls
Team Scores
Montpelier 144, Pettisville 123, North Central 70, Stryker 61, Fayette 53, Edon 40, Hilltop 18.
Running Finals
100 - Meleah Plank (P), 13.01; Breier (S), Miller (NC), Stevenson (F). 200 - Meleah Plank (P), 27.53; Miller (NC), Crisenbery (M), Stevenson (F). 400 - Meleah Plank (P), 1:04.92; Myers (S), Bexten (M), Kovar (F). 800 - Mireya Cruz (NC), 2:47.84; Hoylman (P), Hancock (H), Mitchell (E). 1600 - Leslie Burrow (F), 6:01.56; Cruz (NC), Engels (M), Hoylman (P). 3200 - Leslie Burrow (F), 13:15.81; Engels (M), Wyse (P), Damman (P). 100 hurdles - Chelsea McCord (M), 16.49; Richmire (M), Faler (NC), Hudspeath (P). 300 hurdles - Trinity Richmire (M), 52.90; Tomblin (NC), Hudspeath (P), Roth (P). 400 relay - Stryker (Myers, Petterson, Breier, Woolace), 53.76; Montpelier; Edon; North Central. 800 relay - Stryker (Myers, Patterson, Breier, Woolace), 1:54.39; Montpelier; Fayette; Edon. 1600 relay - Montpelier (Crisenbery, Richmire, McCord, Bexten), 4:37.75; North Central; Edon; Pettisville. 3200 relay - Montpelier (McIntosh, Engels, McGee, Manisaeng), 13:07.48; Pettisville.
Field Finals
HIgh jump - Meleah Planlk (P), 4-10; Sommers (F), Rodriguez (H), Grieser (P). Pole vault - Ellie Wixom (P), 9-2; Faler (NC), Spackman (E), Altaffer (E). Long jump - Brianna Breier (S), 15-2; Altaffer (M), Rockey (M), Kovar (F). Shot put - Amanda Taylor (M), 33-8.25; Bard (M), Dangler (S), Clark (P). Discus - Chloe Bard (M), 114-8; Wiemken (P), Schaffter (M), Anderson (E).
NWC Championships
COLUMBUS GROVE - Already in the lead following the field event finals on Thursday, Columbus Grove pulled away to claim the team titles at at NWC Championship on Saturday.
The Bulldog boys tallied 217.5 points to winner over runner-up Bluffton, who scored 123.5 points. Columbus Grove had a pair of double winners, as Josh Smith won the 100 (11.68) and the 200 (23.77). Jon Banal was also a double winner, taking the 110 hurdles (16.16) and 300 hurdles (41.70).
The Bulldogs also took the 400 relay (44.83) and 800 relay (1:34.10).
The Columbus Grove were able to fend off Spencerville 163-141 for the NWC title. Paulding finished third with 74 points in its final NWC meet.
The Bulldogs got a pair of wins as Lauren Benroth won the 400 (1:02.19) and Brynn Fortman won the 300 hurdles (47.91).
In a bit of a surprise, Paulding, who came in seven seconds behind in a seed time, won the 1600 relay over Spencerville with a time of 4:18.12.
