AYERSVILLE — The Liberty Center girls took home the team title at the 45th annual Diller Invitational at Ayersville on Saturday as the Tigers broke a 15-year-old record in the 800 relay and nearly claimed another meet record in the 400 relay.
The quartet of Peyton Armey and Kate, Haley and Elle Mohler combined to run the 800 relay in 1:46.14 to break the old mark of 1:48.2 set by Columbus Grove in 2007. Kate and Elle Mohler teamed up with Armey and freshman Aleah Minnich to win the 400 relay in 50.92, just 0.02 seconds behind the meet mark set by the eventual D-III state champion relay from Tinora in 2014. Elle Mohler added a win in the 200while
Wayne Trace junior Sydnee Sinn was part of a pair of record efforts for the Raiders, snapping a 22-year-old record in the 800 in 2:19.57 set by Maumee Valley Country Day in 2000 while anchoring the 1600 relay’s record finish in 4:06.33 that snapped Archbold’s record from 2012 by six full seconds. The Raider girls finished third in the team standings behind LC and runner-up Minster as Sinn added a victory in the 400 while teammate Gracie Shepherd won the high jump. Kjerstin Scott was the 100 champ for Tinora while Bryan’s Aquilina Cordic (300 hurdles) and Stryker’s Brianna Breier (long jump) earned individual titles.
In the boys meet, Bryan senior Joshuah Taylor broke his own record in the 3200 with a run of 9:41.93 while snapping Braden Martinez’s (Stryker) 2004 record in the 1600 by four seconds. Columbus Grove won the team title well clear of Minster with Archbold, Bryan and Tinora rounding out the top five.
Garrett Flory (high jump) and Isaac Miler (long jump) earned wins for the host Pilots while Brayson Parrish (110 hurdles) and sophomore Maddox Treece (200, 400) were victorious for Wayne Trace. Tinora picked up wins in the 700 and 1600 relays as Laond Rinkel and Gavin Eckert ran legs of both.
Diller Invitational
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Columbus Grove 137, Minster 78, Archbold 68, Bryan 66, Tinora 61, Bluffton 53, Ayersville 42, Liberty Center 41, Wayne Trace 39, Delta 18, McComb 15, Patrick Henry 13, Holgate 11, Fayette 9, North Central 5, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 5, Paulding 2
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Schafer (CG), 48-10; Cullen-Lemley (Ar), Koch (CG), Whitman (WT). Discus - 1. Koch (CG), 160-1; Maag (CG), Tresnan-Reighard (D), Schlachter (Ay). High jump - 1. Flory (Ay), 6-0; Ackerman (T), 6-0; Boblitt (Bluf), Bailey (Ar). Long jump - 1. Miler (Ay), 21-4.5; Bailey (McC), Schroeder (CG), Wood (LC). Pole vault - 1. Heid (M), 12-6; Baxter (CG), Goecke (CG), Stammen (M).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Columbus Grove, 8:14.75; Tinora, Minster, Holgate. 110 hurdles - 1. Parrish (WT), 15.86; Long (LC), Bogart (Bluf), Reynolds (CG). 100 meters - 1. Garza (Bry), 11.7; Kohne (M), Brown (Bry), Chandler (TEC). 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Guisinger, Ackerman, Eckert), 1:34.05; Minster, Archbold, Columbus Grove. 1600 meters - 1. Taylor (Bry), 4:20.81; Albers (M), Antrim (Bluf), Johns (Ar). 400 relay - 1. Bryan (Garza, Brown, Devlin, Hahn), 45.37; Columbus Grove, Ayersville, Liberty Center. 400 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 51.25; Riley (Ar), Blankemeyer (CG), Rinkel (T). 300 hurdles - 1. Reynolds (CG), 43.49; Anders (T), Blankemeyer (CG), Laney (NC). 800 meters - 1. Albers (M), 1:58.38; Armstrong (Bluf), Durfey (T), Derstine (Bluf). 200 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 23.06; Riley (Ar), Kohne (M), Miler (Ay). 3200 meters - 1. Taylor (Bry), 9:41.93; Johns (Ar), Ellerbrock (CG), Koch (CG). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Durfey), 3:37.76; Columbus Grove, Archbold, Liberty Center.
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 143, Minster 124.5, Wayne Trace 78, Columbus Grove 63, Bryan 55, Tinora 44, Patrick Henry 28, Ayersville 27.5, Archbold 27, Holgate 26, Pettisville 17, Stryker 12, Bluffton 6.5, Delta 6, Continental 3, Paulding 1.5, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 1
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Barhorst (M), 38-0; Reineke (T), Ju. Eis (H), Giesige (LC). Discus - 1. Anderson (CG), 111-0; Cramer (LC), Wooley (Ar), Jo. Eis (H). High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-4; Lamm (M), Rupp (A), Plank (P). Long jump - 1. Breier (S), 16-5.75; Schindler (Ay), Auchmuty (CG), Fireovid (Bry). Pole vault - 1. Auchmuty (CG), 9-6; Rochefort (P), Smith (PH), C. Oelkrug (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Minster, 9:42.73; Liberty Center, Wayne Trace, Patrick Henry. 100 hurdles - 1. McClurg (M), 17.24; Dockery (Ay), Niemeyer (M), Merillat (Ar). 100 meters - 1. Scott (T), 13.36; Ridenour (CG), Fortman (CG), Minnich (LC). 800 relay - 1. Liberty Center (K. Mohler, H. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 1:46.14; Columbus Grove, Wayne Trace, Minster. 1600 meters - 1. Hemmelgarn (M), 5:25.79; H. Oelkrug (LC), Thormeier (Bry), Willett (H). 400 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Minnich, K. Mohler, Armey, E. Mohler), 50.92; Tinora, Minster, Ayersville. 400 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 59.74; R. Stoller (WT), H. Mohler (LC), Auchmuty (CG). 300 hurdles - 1. Cordic (B), 46.7; K. Mohler (LC), Fortman (CG), Merillat (Ar). 800 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 2:19.57; Roth (M), Bahena (WT), H. Oelkrug (LC). 200 meters - 1. E. Mohler (LC), 27.37; Armey (LC), R. Stoller (WT), Schindler (Ay). 3200 meters - 1. Cedarleaf (M), 12:17.61; Meller (LC), Thormeier (Bry), Smith (Bry). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, G. Shepherd, S. Sinn), 4:06.33; Liberty Center, Minster, Patrick Henry.
