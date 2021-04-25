AYERSVILLE — Two close team races led to Columbus Grove and Liberty Center coming away with team titles at the 43rd Diller Invitational Saturday at Ayersville.
In the boys race, Columbus Grove edged Minster 140.3-128.3 for the title. Jon Banal led the Bulldogs with wins in the 110 and 300 hurdles while also running in the winning 400 relay with fellow double winner Zeke Halker (high jump). Grove's 3200 relay team of Carson Closson, Trent Koch, Caleb Morman and Caleb Stechschulte set a new meet record in 8:17.33.
Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor won the 1600 and 3200, setting the meet record in the latter with a 9:43.9. Fellow Golden Bear Owen Potvin claimed the 200 while Archbold’s Trey Theobald anchored the winning 800 and 1600 relays and was second in the 200 for the third-place Bluestreaks.
Other winners included Liberty Center’s Brecken Garretson (pole vault), Continental’s Isaac Gibbs (shot put) and Grove’s Lawson Maag (discus).
Liberty Center tallied 124 points to edge out Minster by 13 points to win the girls team title.
Kennedy Roell won the 100 and was second in the 200 and on the runner-up 400 relay team. Hope Oelkrug won the 1600 and was on the runner-up 3200 relay as well.
Patrick Henry star Trista Fintel won the shot put and discus, beating out Archbold’s Kiera Gensler in both events. Wayne Trace’s Sydnee Sinn won the 400 and ran a leg of the winning 1600 relay.
Other girls winners included Paulding’s Claire Schweller (pole vault), Ayersville’s Teryn Bour (200, second in 800 relay), Archbold’s Kylie Sauder (800) and Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett (3200
The Tinora girls finished in third place overall, paced by wins from Lexi Wachtman (long jump), Isabel Ferguson (high jump) and runner-up finishes from Kjerstin Scott (100) and Lauren Sattler (3200).
Hicksville Invitational
HICKSVILLE — Fairview swept both team titles in the 10-team Hicksville Invitational.
The Apache girls won over Antwerp, 118.6-108. Samantha Rohrs was a double winner for Fairview, taking the 1600 and 3200.
She was one of three double winners. Antwerp's Leslie Pollock won the shot put and discus and Montpelier's Chelsea McCord won the 100 and 300 hurdles.
The Fairview boys team won over Lakewood Park, 118.6-97. Ethan Underwood was a double winner for the Apaches, taking the 1600 and 3200.
Huron Invitational
HURON — Wauseon's boys tied Huron with 101.5 points for the top spot while the girls came home in sixth.
Jackson Callan won the 1600 for the Indians in a time of 4:44.76. He was also third in the 800 in 2:07.74. Braden Vernot also won for Wauseon, taking the 3200 in 9:47.0.
Jonas Tester was second in the long jump (20-5.5) and fourth in the 100 (11.69). Jackson Bauer was second in the shot put (44.8-5) and third in the discus (117-10). Hunter Wasnich was third in the 3200 (10:24.0). Noah Sauber was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.27) and Elijah Felzer was fourth in the pole vault (9-6).
The Indian 3200 relay team also took second.
The Wauseon girls were led by Grace Rhoades, who won the 3200 (12:02.84). Teagan Rupp placed second in the pole vault (8-0) and fourth in the long jump (15-2). Hayley Meyer was third in the shot put (32-1.25) and fourth in the discus (104-1). Marie Hutchinson was third in the discus (114-1).
The 3200 relay team also took second.
Ayersville Diller Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 140.3, Minster 128.3, Archbold 65, Bryan 60, Tinora 59.3, Liberty Center 54, Wayne Trace 37, Bluffton 33, Holgate 19, Continental 16, Patrick Henry 13, Ayersville 12, Ottoville 11, Delta 8, Paulding 7.
Running Events
3200 relay - Columbus Grove (Closson, Koch, Morman, Stechschulte), 8:17.33; Minster; Tinora; Bluffton. 110 hurdles - Banal (CG), 15.82; Long (LC), Parrish (WT), Flory (T). 100 - Falk (M), 11.72; Edwards (T), Kepler (Bryan), Smith (CG). 800 relay - Archbold (Al. Roth, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:33.32; Minster; Columbus Grove; Bryan. 1600 - Taylor (Bryan), 4:28.40; Albers (M), Elieff (LC), Hartman (H). 400 relay - Columbus Grove (Banal, Halker, Schroeder, Clement), 45.48; Minster; Archbold; Patrick Henry. 400 - Falk (M), 51.47; Shaw (Bryan), Hoelscher (M), Treece (WT). 300 hurdles - Banal (CG), 41.7; Bogart (Bluffton), Slonkosky (M), Reynolds (CG). 800 - Closson (CG), 2:01.0; Albers (M), Durfey (T), Manz (WT). 200 - Potvin (Bryan), 23.01; Theobald (Archbold), Falk (M), Treece (WT). 3200 - Taylor (Bryan), 9:43.9; Cramer (T), Hartman (H), Koch (CG). 1600 relay - Archbold (Behnfeldt, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:30.65; Minster; Wayne Trace; Tinora.
Field Events
Pole vault - Garretson (LC), 12-6; Clement (CG), Heid (M), Long (LC). Shot put - Gibbs (C), 49-8.5; Shafer (CG), Frimel (M), Cullen-Lemley (Archbold). Long jump - Falk (M), 20-3.5; Schroeder (CG), Miler (Ayersville), Cogswell (Bryan). Discus - Maag (CG), 155-1; Koch (CG), VonDeylen (Archbold), Mansfield (C). High jump - Halker (CG), 6-0; Manns (O), Behnfeldt (Archbold), Chapa (LC).
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 124, Minster 113, Tinora 82, Archbold 59, Wayne Trace 57, Patrick Henry 46, Columbus Grove 33, Ayersville 30, Bryan 27, Holgate 20, Paulding 15, Continental 13, Stryker 13, Pettisville 11, Bluffton 9, Ottoville 4, Emmanuel Christian 3, Delta 3.
Running Events
3200 relay - Minster (Hemmelgarn, Boate, Roth, Cedarleaf), 9:46.51; Liberty Center; Wayne Trace; Patrick Henry. 100 hurdles - Heuker (M), 16.7; Niemeyer (M), Long (LC), Wachtman (T). 100 - Roell (LC), 13.14; Scott (T), Fortman (CG), Woolace (S). 800 relay - Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 1:48.61; Ayersville; Archbold; Tinora. 1600 - Oelkrug (LC), 5:17.16; Boate (M), Pohl (M), Downing (CG). 400 relay - Tinora (Gray, Meyer, Chafins, Scott), 52.1; Liberty Center; Minster; Ayersville. 400 - Sinn (WT), 59.82; Mohler (LC), Stoller (WT), Mueller (T). 300 hurdles - Heuker (M), 48.19; Cordic (Bryan), Long (LC), Merillat (Archbold). 800 - Sauder (Archbold), 2:23.06; Roth (M), Hemmelgarn (M), Miller (LC). 200 - Bour (Ayersville), 26.97; Roell (LC), Stoller (WT), Armey (LC). 3200 - Willett (H), 11:41.42; Sattler (T), Miller (LC), Cedarleaf (M). 1600 relay - Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:12.6; Minster; Liberty Center; Archbold.
Field Events
Pole vault - Schweller (Paulding), 10-0; Collier (C), Taber (Bluffton), Long (LC). Shot put - Fintel (PH), 41-2.25; Gensler (Archbold), Prenger (M), Alspaugh (Bryan). Long jump - Wachtman (T), 16-3.5; Meyer (T), Fireovid (Bryan), Wheeler (B). Discus - Fintel (PH), 132-2; Gensler (Archbold), Anderson (CG), Prenger (M). High jump - Ferguson (T), 5-2; Rupp (Archbold), Shepherd (WT), Lamm (M).
Hicksville Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Fairview 118.66, Lakewood Park (Ind.) 97, Evergreen 95, Edgerton 89, Hicksville 84, Edon 68, Montpelier 39, Canterbury (Ind.) 30, Antwerp 23, Hilltop 19.3.
Running Events
100 - Collins (LP), 11.35; Roth (Edgerton), Wertman (H), Lumbrezer (Evergreen). 200 - Collins (LP), 23.04; Roth (Edgerton), White (LP), Hastings (F). 400 - White (LP), 51.65; Hastings (F), Burke (Edgerton), Lumbrezer (Evergreen). 800 - Swan (Edgerton), 2:10.51; Rabe (F), Smith (Evergreen), Nassour (C). 1600 - Underwood (F), 4:56.32; Swan (Edgerton), Mendoza (H), Tipping (Evergreen). 3200 - Underwood (F), 11:10.0; Tipping (Evergreen), Walda (C), Kruse (LP). 110 hurdles - McCartney (Edon), 16.74; Blue (Edgerton), Aguirre (M), Pennington (Evergreen). 300 hurdles - Blue (Edgerton), 42.23; McCartney (Edon), Smith (F), Hernandez (Evergreen). 400 relay - Edon (Whitney, Gallehue, McCartney, Eicher), 46.25; Fairview; Hicksville; Montpelier. 800 relay - Edgerton (Blue, Swan, Burke, Roth), 1:35.07; Lakewood Park; Fairview; Canterbury. 1600 relay - Edgerton (Blue, Roth, Swan, Burke), 3:37.88; Fairview; Canterbury; Edon. 3200 relay - Fairview (Rabe, Underwood, Snyder, Hastings), 9:01.48; Lakewood Park; Hicksville; Canterbury.
Field Events
High jump - Collins (LP), 6-0; Bergman (H), Smith (F), Miller (LP). Pole vault - Dumas (Evergreen), 10-6; Ridgeway (H), McMichael (A), Goebel (Edgerton). Long jump - Collins (LP), 20-11.5; Beltz (H), Kern (F), Eicher (Edon). Shot put - Worline (Evergreen), 41-2.5; Railing (H), Gallehue (Edon), Creamer (H). Discus - Volz (F), 128-3.5; Worline (Evergreen), Railing (H), Hulbert (Edon).
Girls
Team Scores
Fairview 118.6, Antwerp 108, Evergreen 102.3, Montpelier 83.5, Hicksville 66, Lakewood Park 59, Edgerton 57, Edon 38, Canterbury 13.5, Hilltop 2.
Running Events
100 - VanWert (Evergreen), 13.28; Recker (A), Hartz (LP), Huntinzer (Evergreen). 200 - Picazo (LP), 28.42; Smith (F), Copsey (A), Huntinzer (Evergreen). 400 - Hartz (LP), 1:04.24; Bexten (M), Smith (F), Smith (Edgerton). 800 - Sintobin (Evergreen), 2:40.70; Kellogg (Edgerton), Rohrs (F), Macsey (F). 1600 - Rohrs (F), 5:52.77; Metz (H), Hug (Edgerton), Vermillion (Edgerton). 3200 - Rohrs (F), 13:05.06; Hug (Edgerton), Metz (H), Vermillion (Edgerton). 100 hurdles - McCord (M), 17.59; Dulle (Edon), Baird (H), Richmire (M). 300 hurdles - McCord (M), 50.94; Baird (H), Dulle (Edon), Singer (F). 400 relay - Evergreen (Sintobin, Hoffman, Huntinzer, VanWert), 53.47; Antwerp; Lakewood Park; Montpelier. 800 relay - Antwerp (Altimus, Recker, Meyer, Copsey), 1:58.35; Fairview; Montpelier; Evergreen. 1600 relay - Montpelier (Bexten, McCord, Crisenbery, Richmire), 4:32.39; Evergreen; Lakewood Park; Edgerton. 3200 relay - Fairview (Bates, Rohrs, Macsey, Krill), 11:16.77; Hicksville; Canterbury; Antwerp.
Field Events
High jump - Mitchey (Evergreen), 4-6; Foster (Evergreen), Arend (F), Smith (F). Pole vault - Reyes (A), 8-6; Spackman (Edon), McGuire (F), Sliter (F). Long jump - Sintobin (Evergreen), 14-8.25; Altimus (A), Gates (F), Miller (LP). Shot put - Pollock (A), 32-11.5; Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Neidhardt (H), Brewer (A). Discus - Pollock (A), 119-8; Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Bard (M), Gessner (F).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.