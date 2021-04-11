Eight new records were set at the Eisenhart Invitational on Saturday at Tinora.
Seven of the records were set during the girls meet. Ayersville's Nicole Fishpaw set a new mark in the 100 (12.29), plus teamed with Teryn Bour, Ally Schindler and Kaylee Dockery to set new records in the 400 relay (50.96) and 800 relay (1:48.38).
Holgate's Elisabeth Willett set a new mark in the 3200 (12:08.07).
In field events, Patrick Henry's Trista Fintel set new records in the discus (142-7) and shot put (41-3.25). Archbold's Sophie Rupp tied a mark of 5-5 in the high jump.
The new boys record set was in the 3200 relay, where the Tinora team of Jacob Cramer, Clay Carpenter, Lance Rinkel and Jaxen Durfey set the pace in 8:33.53.
Boys
Team Scores
Archbold 109.5, Tinora 109, Fairview 66.5, Wayne Trace 66, Delta 61.75, Patrick Henry 46, Ayersville 39.75, Swanton 38, Holgate 37, Evergreen 37, Hicksville 28, Montpelier 16, North Central 5.5, Fayette 2.
Running Events
3200 relay - Tinora (Cramer, Carpenter, Rinkel, Durfey), 8:33.53; Holgate; Wayne Trace; Patrick Henry. 110 hurdles - Brayson Parrish (WT), 16.65; Flory (T), Barnes (D), Molina (Sw). 100 - Brandon Edwards (T), 11.55; Wertman (Hix), Taylor (Ar), Schauwecker (D). 800 relay - Archbold (Al. Roth, Behnfeldt, Au. Roth, Theobald), 1:34.36; Fairview; Tinora; Wayne Trace. 1600 - Hayden Hartman (Hol), 4:44.29; Durfey (T), Johns (Ar), Underwood (Fair). 400 relay - Archbold (Simpson, Behnfeldt, Ranzau, Al. Roth), 46.85; Tinora; Hicksville; Patrick Henry. 400 - Treyvon Hastings (Fair), 53.78; Au. Roth (Ar), Lumbrezer (E), Wenninger (WT). 300 hurdles - Evan Flory (T), 43.33; Barnes (D), Aguirre (M), Parrish (WT). 800 - Jaxen Durfey (T), 2:08.14; Manz (WT), Carpenter (T), Pawlowicz (Sw). 200 - Trey Theobald (Ar), 23.32; Wertman (Hix), Schauwecker (D), Johnson (PH). 3200 - Jacob Cramer (T), 10:18.87; Hartman (Hol), Sonnenberg (Hol), Delgado (PH). 1600 relay - Archbold (Riley, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:36.39; Wayne Trace; Fairview; Tinora.
Field Events
High jump - Kayden Davis (Sw), 6-0; Smith (Fair), Timbrook (Fair), Burt (NC). Pole vault - Caleb Ranzau (Ar), 12-0; Dunno (WT), Dumas (E), Tilse (Ar). Long jump - Isaac Miler (Ay), 19-8.75; Davis (Sw), Kern (Fair), Dunbar (E). Discus - Tyson Schlachter (Ay), 139-9; Kohlhofer (D), Ackerman (T), Marvin (Sw). Shot put - Kai Fox (D), 42-0; Kohlhofer (D), Schlachter (Ay), Simon (Ar).
Girls
Team Scores
Tinora 104, Wayne Trace 95, Patrick Henry 78, Archbold 78, Ayersville 67, Montpelier 46, Holgate 42, Hicksville 32, Swanton 32, Evergreen 22, Delta 22, Fairview 18, Stryker 12, North Central 11, Fayette 4.
Running Events
3200 relay - Wayne Trace (Bahena, Moore, Campbell, Sinn), 10:12.91; Patrick Henry; Archbold; Tinora. 100 hurdles - Lexi Wachtman (T), 16.89; McCord (M); Crall (Hix), Dockery (Ay). 100 - Nicole Fishpaw (Ay), 12.29; Scott (T), Bour (Ay), VanWert (E). 800 relay - Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 1:48.38; Tinora; Archbold; Patrick Henry. 1600 - Elisabeth Willett (Hol), 5:39.29; Sattler (T), Prigge (PH), Dockery (Sw). 400 relay - Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 50.96; Tinora; Evergreen; Delta. 400 - Sydney Sinn (WT), 1:01.37; Stoller (WT), Meyer (PH), Mueller (T). 300 hurdles - Chelsea McCord (M), 52.45; Shepherd (WT), Merillat (Ar), Baird (Hix). 800 - Kylie Sauder (Ar), 2:32.92; Sinn (WT), Bahena (WT), Dockery (Sw). 200 - Nicole Fishpaw (Ay), 26.85; Chafins (T), Stoller (WT), Wymer (D). 3200 - Elisabeth Willett (Hol), 12:08.07; Sattler (T), Carpenter (T), Campbell (WT). 1600 relay - Wayne Trace (Stoller, Moore, Bahena, Sinn), 4:21.30; Archbold; Tinora; Patrick Henry.
Field Events
High jump - Sophie Rupp (Ar), 5-5; Ferguson (T), Shepherd (WT), Ford (D). Pole vault - Kassidy Faler (NC), 7-6; Coulon (Ar), Weisgerber (Ay), Sanderson (WT). Long jump - Lexi Wachtman (T), 16-8; Meyer (T), Schindler (Ay), Breier (St). Discus - Trista Fintel (PH), 142-7; Bard (M), Taylor (Sw), Lumbrezer (E). Shot put - Trista Fintel (PH), 41-3.25; Ju. Eis (Hol); Gensler (Ar); Jo. Eis (Hol).
