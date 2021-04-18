NAPOLEON - Eastwood came to Napoleon and swept the boys and girls meets at the Napoleon Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
Archbold's boys took second, led by wins in the 200 and 400 from Trey Theobald.
At the Joe Tussing Patrick Henry Invitational, Pettisville and Kalida won team titles. The Blackbirds boys were led by Hayden Jones, who won the 200 and 400. Tinora's Paul Westrick was also a double winner, taking the 800 and 1600.
Kalida was led by Allie Kuhlman, who won the 800 and 1600. Montpelier's Aleigh Hillard was a double winner, taking the 100 and 200.
At the Liberty Center Invitational, the host Tigers held off Sylvania Northview for both the boys and girls team titles.
The Tiger boys were led by a pair of double winners in Owen Long, who won both hurdles events, and Riley Chapa, who won the high jump and long jump. The Liberty Center throwers relay team of Emmett Perry, Matt Orr, Owen Box and Evan Cramer set a new record, winning in 49.54.
Bryan's Joshuah Taylor won the 800 and 1600.
The Liberty Center girls had a pair of double winners as Kennedy Roell won the 100 and 200 and Sophie Long captured the 100 hurdles and pole vault.
The Tigers also set two new meet records in sweeping the relay events. The 400 team of Calla Oelkrug, Peyton Armey, Aubree Hollennaugh and Roell won in 51.52. The throwers relay of Emili Cramer, Emma Reckner, Delaena McClure and Alyssa Giesige set a new mark of 1:00.61.
Napoleon Wildcat Inv.
Boys
Team Scores
Eastwood 146, Archbold 121, Wauseon 103, Bowling Green 89, Defiance 87, Celina 66, Napoleon 46.
Running Events
100 - Payton Switzer (D), 11.65; Boice (E), Limes (E), Simpson (A). 200 - Trey Theobald (A), 23.18; Switzer (D), Rigel (BG), Martinez (D). 400 - Trey Theobald (A), 53.37; Au. Roth (A), Wiechers (N), Wagner (C). 800 - Brayden Shaw (C), 2:04.5; Kendrick (BG), Fortman (D), Willson (W). 1600 - Gavin Lammers (BG), 4:28.95; Vernot (W), Kendrick (BG), Jay (E). 3200 - Gavin Lammers (BG), 9:42.88; Vernot (W), Jay (E), Johns (A). 110 hurdles - Noah Sauber (W), 16.81; Smith (E), Might (E), Jeffries (C). 300 hurdles - Josh Horvath (D), 40.67; Smith (E), Switzer (N), Shank (BG). 400 relay - Eastwood (Kwiatkowski, Boice, Koprowski-Kistner, Limes), 45.72; Bowling Green; Defiance; Napoleon. 800 relay - Defiance (Switzer, Fortman, Martinez, Horvath), 1:34.28; Archbold; Bowling Green; Wauseon. 1600 relay - Archbold (Behnfeldt, Taylor, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:26.96; Defiance; Napoleon; Bowling Green. 3200 relay - Defiance (Fortman, Brashear, Jurcevich, Horvath), 8:39.9; Wauseon; Eastwood; Bowling Green.
Field Events
High jump - Karter Behnfeldt (A), 5-2.25; Peckinpaugh (N), VonDeylen (A), Crossland (W). Pole vault - Dalton Hesselbart (E), 13-0; Rigel (BG), Ranzau (A), VonDeylan (A). Long jump - Bryce Koprowski-Kistner (E), 20-9.75; Sauber (W), Black (C), Oberhouse (E). Shot put - Jackson Bauer (W), 43-2; Banister (W), Steele (E), Might (E). Discus - Isaac Rasawehr (C), 130-4; Might (E), Steele (E), VonDeylen (A).
Girls
Team Scores
Eastwood 170, Celina 129, Wauseon 93, Archbold 89, Bowling Green 84, Napoleon 52, Defiance 40.
Running Events
100 - Julia Sabo (E), 13.45; Wagner (BG), Parker (W), Hitchcock (C). 200 - Emily Parker (W), 28.03; Downs (E), Schwieterman (C), Roach (BG). 400 - Allison Schwieterman (C), 1:05.74; Concannon (BG), Sonnenberg (N), Duenas (C). 800 - Kylie Sauder (A), 2:29.39; Wahl (D), Dameron (C), Ward (E). 1600 - Kaylie Dameron (C), 5:34.01; J. Dameron (C), Briseno (D), Baum (E). 3200 - Grace Rhoades (W), 12:12.19; Mathews (W), J. Dameron (C), Briseno (D). 100 hurdles - Aubrey Haas (E), 17.07; Odell (BG), Harmon (N), Might (E). 300 hurdles - Aubrey Haas (E), 49.41; Schwieterman (C), Merillat (A), Carpenter (E). 400 relay - Eastwood (Sabo, Downs, Hoelter, Stevenson), 53.11; Bowling Green; Celina; Wauseon. 800 relay - Archbold (Merillat, Partin, Rupp, Sauder), 1:52.6; Celina; Eastwood; Defiance. 1600 relay - Archbold (Ramirez, Rupp, Merillat, Sauder), 4:17.12; Eastwood; Celina; Napoleon. 3200 relay - Eastwood (Baum, Ward, Lahey, Bowman), 10:17.25; Archbold; Defiance; Celina.
Field Events
High jump - Sophie Rupp (A), 5-2; Stevenson (E), King (BG), Ripke (A). Pole vault - Julia Sabo (E), 10-9; Harmon (N), Huser (C), Coulon (A). Long jump - Emily King (BG), 15-9.5; Rupp (W), Hoelter (E), Woodruff (E). Shot put - Ava Kiefer (E), 37-4; Lutz (C), Gensler (A), Meyer (W). Discus - Olivia Newsome (E), 111-4; Meyer (W), Hutchinson (W), Friend (E).
Patrick Henry Joe Tussing Inv.
Boys
Team Scores
Pettisville 87, Tinora 86, Ottoville 75, Leipsic 63, Patrick Henry 51, Kalida 50, Pandora-Gilboa 45, Liberty Center 44, Montpelier 36, Ayersville 23, Holgate 15, Continental 9.
Running Events
100 - Carlos Bowers (P), 12.24; Burgei (K), Creager (PH), Smith (M). 200 - Hayden Jones (P), 25.44; Burgei (K), Creager (PH), Smith (M). 400 - Hayden Jones (P), 57.34; Bowers (P), Gentit (T), Walker (PG). 800 - Paul Westrick (T), 2:16.92; German (O), Baldazo (L), Leppelmeier (P). 1600 - Paul Westrick (T), 4:55.61; Leppelmeier (P), German (O), Sunderhaus (PG). 110 hurdles - Jayce Brecht (L), 16.41; Trentman (O), Saxton (O), Clementz (C). 200 hurdles - Garrett Trentman (O), 27.8; Saxton (O), Lammers (L), Graffice (P). 400 relay - Tinora (Steingass, Luellen, Jimenez, Gentit), 51.05; Patrick Henry; Leipsic; Kalida. 800 relay - Patrick Henry (Hanna, Rutter, Kryder, James), 1:53.8; Tinora; Liberty Center; Pandora-Gilboa. 1600 relay - Pettisville 3:53.55; Tinora; Ottoville; Leipsic.
Field Events
High jump - Jager Burgei (K), 5-0; Smith (PH), Leis (O), Gray (H). Pole vault - Seth Woods (PH), 8-6; Burkholder (PG), Aube (A), Anspach (K). Long jump - Tyler Lammers (L), 16-5; Steingass (T), Schroeder (A), Clark (A). Shot put - Lucas Stein (T), 40-6.5; Pontious (M), Miller (LC), Garcia (L). Discus - Grady Miller (LC), 126-7; Stein (T), Pontious (M), Spangler (LC).
Girls
Team Scores
Kalida 129, Patrick Henry 94, Montpelier 84, Liberty Center 70.5, Tinora 46, Leipsic 36, Pandora-Gilboa 30, Pettisville 21.5, Ottoville 20, Ayersville 18, Holgate 17, Continental 16.
Running Events
100 - Aleigha Hillard (M), 13.68; Durfey (T), Mahan (M), Becher (A). 200 - Aleigha Hillard (M), 28.12; Bockrath (K), Durfey (T), Friend (M). 400 - Ada Christman (PH), 1:07.52; Durfey (T), Zientek (LC), Becher (A). 800 - Allie Kuhlman (K), 2:39.57; Rosebrook (PH), Crossland (PH), Hoersten (O). 1600 - Allie Kuhlman (K), 5:51.67; Amador (PH), Hoersten (O), Fritz (H). 100 hurdles - Lyla Mahan (M), 17.79; Strauss (P), Apple (L), Teders (PG). 200 hurdles - Morgan Apple (L), 32.95; Mahan (M), Tery (M), Heitmeyer (K). 400 relay - Kalida (Romes, Schulte, Krouse, Bockrath), 56.86; Montpelier; Leipsic; Liberty Center. 800 relay - Kalida (Meyer, Krouse, Gardner, Unverferth), 2:03.43; Patrick Henry; Pandora-Gilboa; Liberty Center. 1600 relay - Patrick Henry (Gubernath, Amador, Christman, Crossland), 4:40.95; Kalida; Tinora; Liberty Center.
Field Events
High jump - Maddie Bailey (LC), 4-8; Okuley (T), Krouse (K), Fausnight (LC). Pole vault - Raegan Rettig (PH), 7-0; Bockrath (K), Dockery (C), Wesche (P). Long jump - Bria Friend (M), 13-2.75; Laudick (K), Bockrath (K), Shock (C). Shot put - Mia Burgei (K), 31-7.5; Eis (H), Recker (LC), Flory (A). Discus - Shaelin Schmeltz (PH), 74-8; Basinger (PH), Recker (LC), Burgei (K).
Liberty Center Inv.
Boys
Team Scores
Liberty Center 136, Northview 125, Bryan 109, Delta 77, Maumee 71, Evergreen 59, Lake 54, Woodmore 40, Bowsher 16, Northwood 4.
Running Events
100 - Gabe Singh (NV), 11.33; Mathis Jr. (M), Kepler (B), Lewis (M). 200 - Owen Potvin (B), 22.91; Burke (NV), Shaw (B), Wilkes (L). 400 - Decota Shaw (B), 52.37; Chapa (LC), Lumbrezer (E), Almeida (NV). 800 - Joshuah Taylor (B), 2:01.62; O'Donnell (NV), Elieff (LC), Chambers (M). 1600 - Joshuah Taylor (B), 4:28.34; Elieff (LC), Urbina (NV), Buchanan (W). 3200 - Eric Board (M), 9:57.35; Losey (NV), Buchanan (W), Fackler (B). 110 hurdles - Owen Long (LC), 15.47; Barnes (D), Stambaugh (M), Pennington (E). 300 hurdles - Owen Long (LC), 42.9; Barnes (D), Hernandez (E), Shepherd (B). 400 relay - Northview (Bolek, Thor, Schmidt, Burke), 45.86; Maumee, Liberty Center; Bryan. Throwers relay - Liberty Center - (Perry, Orr, Box, Cramer), 49.54; Lake; Maumee; Delta. 800 relay - Northview (Singh, Bolek, Schmidt, Ameida), 1:33.71; Bryan; Liberty Center; Delta. 1600 relay - Northview (Almeida, Bolek, Thor, Singh), 3:36.0; Lake; Maumee; Evergreen. 3200 relay - Bryan (Jenkins, Mason, Fackler, Taylor), 8:52.53; Liberty Center; Northview; Evergreen.
Field Events
High jump - Riley Chapa (LC), 6-2; Patterson (LC), Wyse (D), Clay (L). Pole vault - Cameron Overmyer (W), 13-6; Garretson (LC), Long (LC), Dumas (E). Long jump - Riley Chapa (LC), 19-9.75; Schmidt (NV), Rucker (L), Wyse (D). Shot put - Evan Cramer (LC), 42-4.5; Szykowny (NV), Box (LC), Kohlhofer (D). Discus - Austin Kohlhofer (D), 128-11; Snyder (B), Worline (E), Fox (D).
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 197, Northview 118, Woodmore 92, Bryan 73.5, Lake 61.5, Evergreen 48, Delta 43, Northwood 42, Maumee 14, Bowsher 10.
Running Events
100 - Kennedy Roell (LC), 12.82; VanWert (E), Bottles (NV), Thomas (NV). 200 - Kennedy Roell (LC), 26.91; Muir (NV), Travis (W), Armey (LC). 400 - Morgan Aloi (NV), 59.75; E. Mohler (LC), Roberts (NV), H. Mohler (LC). 800 - Ava Beam (W), 2:23.87; Vogelpohl (W), Miller (LC), Elieff (LC). 1600 - Ava Beam (W), 5:15.64; Oelkrug (LC), Steingass (NV), Vogelpohl (W). 3200 - Ava Beam (W), 11:42.29; Miller (LC), Woolace (LC), Hammer (W). 100 hurdles - Sophie Long (LC), 16.64; Travis (W), Darr (L), Brogan (LC). 300 hurdles - Ella DelVerne (NV), 48.84; Long (LC), K. Mohler (LC), Gaston (NV). 400 relay - Liberty Center (Oelkrug, Armey, Hollenbaugh, Roell), 51.52; Northview; Evergreen; Lake. Throws relay - Liberty Center (Emili Cramer, Emma Reckner, Delaena McClure, Alyssa Giesige), 1:00.01; Northwood; Woodmore; Bowsher. 800 relay - Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 1:47.85; Northview; Lake; Northwood. 1600 relay - Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Oelkrug), 4:13.02; Northview; Bryan; Woodmore. 3200 relay - Liberty Center (S. Miller, G. Miller, Meller, Oelkrug), 10:00.97; Woodmore; Bryan; Northview.
Field Events
High jump - Ella Ford (D), 4-10; Mitchey (E), Bowen (NW), Gerken (LC). Pole vault - Sophie Long (LC), 8-0; Stevens (NV), Elieff (LC), Culler (D). Long jump - Rachel Fireovid (B), 16-3; Zielinski (NW), Wheeler (B), Wymer (D). Shot put - Hayley St. John (L), 35-3.5; Alspaugh (B), Giesige (LC), Lumbrezer (E). Discus - Alana Sulewski (NV), 109-6; Lumbrezer (E), Hiles (M), St. John (L).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.