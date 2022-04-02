CELINA — Defiance boys track and field finished third while the girls took fourth in Saturday's Celina Invitational.
Celina topped all seven schools in both the boys' (154.5) and the girls' (176.5) meets. The Defiance boys scored a third best 108 and the girls scored a fourth best 69.5. Ottawa-Glandorf second in both boys with a 120.6 and girls with a 162.5.
Individually, the Defiance boys foursome of Elijah Fortman, Viktor Jurcevich, Cole Batt and Josh Horvath took home the top spot in the 3200 relay. Horvath also took home the top spot in the 110 hurdles and second in the 300 hurdles (42.19). Fortman won the 800 meter race (2:11.9).
For the girls Layla Briseno won the 3200 meter run (12:40.14) while the relay team of Samantha Hohenberger, Emily Wahl, Joslyn Renn and Mira Horvath took second in the 1600 relay.
Celina Invitational
Boys Meet
Celina 154.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 120.6, Defiance 108, Kenton 100, Bellmont (Ind.) 71, Ottoville 59.5, Elida 34.3
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Murlin (C), 46-8; Hoehn (OG), Rumple (B), Fox (K). Discus - 1. Rarey (K), 152-11; Hoehn (OG), Murlin (C), Rasawehr (C). High jump - 1. Turnwald (O), 5-8; Black (C), A. Schroeder (OG), Coomes (K). Long jump - 1. Quay (K), 19-6.75; Castro (D), Black (C), Morman (OG). Pole vault - 1. Osting (OG), 12-0; Douglass (E), Fokine (C), Grieshop (C).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Defiance (Fortman, Jurcevich, C. Batt, Horvath), 8:48.67; O-G (Ross, Rosengarten, Macke, I. Fenbert), Ottoville, Kenton. 110 hurdles - 1. Horvath (D), 16.34; Lutz (C), Watson (C), Jeffries (C). 100 meters - 1. Jolliff (K), 11.49; Quay (K), Harmon (E), Alidou (C). 800 relay - 1. O-G (Morman, Ellerbrock, Vogt, A. Schroeder), 1:37.58; Celina, Defiance (Tressler, DeTray, Graves, Horvath), Kenton. 1600 meters - 1. Webb (B), 4:54.02; Obringer (B), Rosengarten (OG), N. Batt (D). 400 relay - 1. O-G (K. Fenbert, G. Schroeder, A. Schroeder, Morman), 46.63; Ottoville, Celina, Bellmont. 400 meters - 1. Alidou (C), Vogt (OG), Johnson (B), Grubbs (K). 300 hurdles - 1. Schlagbaum (O), 42.17; Horvath (D), Lutz (C), Trentman (O). 800 meters - 1. Fortman (D), 2:11.9; I. Fenbert (OG), Jurcevich (D), C. Batt (D). 200 meters - 1. A. Schroeder (OG), 24.17; Alidou (C), Harmon (E), Gerlach (K). 3200 meters - 1. Guise (B), 9:59.31; Rosengarten (OG), Gonzalez (D), Krogman (C). 1600 relay - 1. Kenton, 3:40.83; Ottawa-Glandorf (Vogt, Ross, Ellerbrock, I. Fenbert), Ottoville, Bellmont.
Girls Meet
Celina 176.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 162.5, Kenton 89, Defiance 69.5, Elida 54.5, Ottoville 52.5, Bellmont (Ind.) 46.5
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Miller (K), 37-3.5; Lutz (C), Rohlf (D), Ellerbrock (O). Discus - 1. Lutz (C), 125-11; Miller (K), Hoffman (OG), Schmidt (B). High jump - 1. Cline (C), 4-10; Swint (O), Aldrich (OG), Gladen (E). Long jump - 1. Larrabee (K), 15-1.75; Hedrick (OG), Wesley (B), Holstad (C). Pole vault - 1. Haselman (OG), 10-6; Huser (C), Buxton (K), King (C).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. O-G (Fenbert, Hovest, Turnwald, Haselman), 10:20.83; Celina, Defiance (Wahl, Horvath, Briseno, Hohenberger), Ottoville. 100 hurdles - 1. Modd (K), 16.28; Dross (C), Burgei (O), Okuley (OG). 100 meters - 1. Makin (E), 13.27; Temple (K), Hitchcock (C), Veit (C). 800 relay - 1. O-G A (Fortman, Recker, Haselman, Fenbert), 1:50.31; Celina, Kenton, O-G B (Hedrick, Aldrich, Fox, Closson). 1600 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 5:23.09; K. Dameron (C), Wahl (D), J. Dameron (C). 400 relay - 1. Celina, 53.85; O-G A (Hedrick, Closson, Recker, Siefker), Kenton, O-G B (Haselman, Shepherd, Aldrich, Diemer). 400 meters - 1. Fenbert (OG), 1:02.3; Schwieterman (C), Renn (D), Fox (OG). 300 hurdles - 1. Modd (K), 49.81; Schwieterman (C), Duenas (C), Beach (OG). 800 meters - 1. Fortman (OG), 2:21.74; K. Dameron (C), Hovest (OG), Horvath (D). 200 meters - 1. Wesley (B), 28.06; Makin (E), Recker (OG), Hitchcock (C). 3200 meters - 1. Briseno (D), 12:40.14; Durham (E), J. Dameron (C), Martz (O). 1600 relay - 1. O-G (Fenbert, Hovest, Fox, Fortman), 4:17.56; Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath), 4:27.06; Celina A, Celina B.
