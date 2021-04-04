CELINA - The Defiance boys track and field team scored three individual wins, plus added wins in two relay races, to finish third at the Celina Invitational on Saturday.
Elijah Fortman (400), Josh Horvath (300 hurdles) and Payton Switzer (200) all picked up wins for the Bulldogs. Defiance also had wins in the 800 and 3200 relay races.
Ottoville's Grant Kortokrax won the 110 hurdles and Kyle Manns won the high jump.
Ottawa-Glandorf took second in the girls meet, with Alexa Fortman (800), Myka Aldrich (high jump) and Lily Haselman (pole vault) winning individual titles. The Titans also won the 1600 relay.
Defiance won the 3200 relay.
Liberty-Benton Relays
At the Liberty-Benton relays rescheduled from Thursday, the Liberty Center girls finished second to the hosts. The Tigers did get wins in the 400, 800, 1600 and 6400, freshmen sprint and distance relay races.
At the boys meet, Bryan won the 400 and 800 relay races.
Celina Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Decatur Bellmont 149.5, Celina 125.5, Defiance 110, Kenton 88, Ottawa-Glandorf 85, Ottoville 64, Elida 32.
Running Events
3200 relay - Defiance (Fortman, Jurcevich, Brashear, Horvath), 8:59.27; Ottawa-Glandorf; Celina; Decatur Bellmont; Ottoville; Kenton; Elida. 110 hurdles - Grant Kortokrax (O) 18.33; Myers (DB); Dyer (K); Glass (C); Thatcher (DB); Jeffries (C); Faber (O-G); Spencer (K). 100 - Jayden Cornell (K) 11.65; Switzer (D); Cantrell (O-G); Laughlin (DB); Tebbe (C); Morman (O-G); Quay (K); Caston (DB). 800 relay - Defiance (Horvath, Fortman, Martinez, Switzer), 1:40.76; Celina; Kenton; Elida; Decatur Bellmont; Ottoville. 1600 - Isaac Fuelling (Decatur Bellmont), 4:45.84; Garlinger (DB); Brashear (D); Batt (D); Faber (C); Stephens (D); Stechschulte (O-G); Oreglia (K). 400 relay - Kenton (Wright, Wilkinson, Quay, Cornell) 47.67; Decatur Bellmont; Defiance; Ottawa-Glandorf; Celina; Ottoville; Elida. 400 - Elijah Fortman (D) 56.18; Dyer (DB); Wagner (C); Grubbs (K); Newell (C); Seitz (C); Schroeder (O-G); Ross (O-G). 300 hurdles - Josh Horvath (D) 43.32; Schlagbaum (O); Grieshop (C); Manns (O); Watson (C); Dyer (K); Thatcher (DB); Myers (DB). 800 - Patrick Gunsett (Decatur Bellmont), 2:08.31; Shaw (C); Johnson (DB); Fenbert (O-G); Macke (O-G); Furley (O); Hitchcock (C); Faber (C). 200 - Payton Switzer (D), 23.73; Cantrell (O-G); Martinez (D); Wagner (C); Hoffman (D); Grubbs (K); Wright (E); Ross (O-G). 3200 - Deion Guise (DB), 10:43.36; Gonzalez (D); Valle (D); Macke (DB); Krogman (C); Drexler (C); Brown (K); Wilcox (K). 1600 relay - Decatur Bellmont (Gunsett, Fuelling, Johnson, Harris), 3:45.96; Defiance; Celina; Ottawa-Glandorf; Ottoville; Kenton; Elida.
Field Events
High jump - Kyle Manns (O), 6-0; Kortokrax (O); Schlagbaum (O); Morman (O-G); Thatcher (DB); Black (C). Pole vault - Conner Douglass (E) 11-6; Loshe (DB); Osting (O-G); Grieshop (C); Wagner (C); Balash (O-G); Macke (O-G); MIller (K). Long jump - Jayden Cornell (K) 19-10; Black (C); Laughlin (DB); Quay (K); Cantrell (O-G); Schnipke (O-G); Loshe (DB); Caston (DB). Discus - Mason Murphy (DB) 173-7; Rarey (K); Stout (K); Rasawehr (C); Hoehn (O-G); Lugar (DB); Fox (K); Murlin (C). Shot put - Mason Murphy (DB) 54-7.75; Posada (C); Jones (E); Murlin (C); Hoehn (O-G); Russell (E); Valle (O-G); Kukelhan (DB).
Girls
Team Scores
Celina 133.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 119, Decatur Bellmont 109.5, Kenton 88, Elida 81, Defiance 77, Ottoville 36.
Running Events
3200 relay - Defiance (Briseno, Bujalski, Wahlll, Horvath), 10:49.53; Ottawa-Glandorf; Celina; Decatur Bellmont; Kenton. 100 hurdles - Addy Modd (K), 17.49; Dross (C); Okuley (O-G); Morris (DB); Smith (K); Burgei (O); Beach (O-G); Brown (O-G). 100 - Analei Jackson (E), 13.37; Parrish (D); Rhymer (DB); Wseley (DB); Temple (K); Johnson (E); Shepherd (O-G); Veit (C). 800 relay - Elida (Makin, Johnson, Howard, Jackson), 1:54.60; Ottawa-Glandorf; Defiance; Celina; Kenton; Ottoville. 1600 - Kaylie Dameron (C), 5:45.43; J. Dameron (C); Briseno (D); Hovest (O-G); Bujalski (D); Scott (DB); Sackinger (E); Allmon (K). 400 relay - Elida (Makin, Johnson, Howard, Jackson), 53.09; Kenton; Celina; Defiance; Decatur Bellmont; Ottawa-Glandorf; Ottoville. 400 - Jordan Rhymer (Decatur Bellmont), 1:06.32; Schwieterman (C); Aldrich (O-G); Howard (E); Haselman (O-G); Temple (K); Keane (DB); Bays (K). 300 hurdles - Faith Morris (DB), 51.03; Burgei (O); Dross (C); Okuley (O-G); Beach (O-G); Kemper (O); Cutlip (O-G); Modd (K). 800 - Alexa Fortman (O-G), 2:22.91; K. Dameron (C); Wahl (D); Horvath (D); Scott (DB); Carpenter (DB); Allmon (K); Andrew (C). 200 - Analei Jackson (E), 27.57; Makin (E); Parrish (D); Rhymer (DB); Wesley (DB); Fenbert (O-G); Hitchcock (C); Shepherd (O-G). 3200 - Joscelyn Dameron (C), 13:05.28; Hovest (O-G); Sacklinger (E); Lloyd (D); Unger (K); Blaine (E); Inkrott (O-G); Hockemeyer (DB). 1600 - relay - Ottawa-Glandorf (Okuley, Fenbert, Aldrich, Fortman), 4:29.95; Celina; Defiance; Ottoville; Decatur Bellmont; Kenton.
Field Events
High jump - Myka Aldrich (O-G), 4-8; Rider (C); Swint (O); Ross (O); Burns (C); Zimmerman (DB). Pole vault - Lily Haselman (O-G), 8-6; Huser (C); Buxton (K); Smith (K); Makin (E); King (C). Long jump - Ephifany Johnson (E), 15-4; Bays (K); Schwieterman (C); Wesley (DB); Shifferly (DB); Zimmerman (DB); Compton (O-G); Kemper (O). Discus - Tatum Miller (K) 121-0; Lutz (C); Hoffman (O-G); Schmidt (DB); Scheumann (DB); Bujalski (D); Rohlf (D); Kintz (DB). Shot put - Amelia Lutz (C) 36-3; Scheumann (DB); Miller (K); Schmidt (DB); Nelson (K); Bujalski (D); Rohlf (D); Hoffman (O-G).
Liberty-Benton Relays
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty-Benton 92, Liberty Center 82, Eastwood 60, Bowling Green 22, Bryan 22.
Running Events
400 relay - Liberty Center (Oelkrug, Armey, Hollenbaugh, Roell), 52.90; Liberty-Benton; Bowling Green; Eastwood. Throwers relay - Liberty-Benton (Granger, Burman, Eyink, Heck), 58.78; Liberty Center; Eastwood; 800 relay - Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 1:52.41; Eastwood; Liberty-Benton; Bowling Green. 1600 relay - Liberty Center (K. Mohler, E. Mohler, H. Mohler, Roell), 4:18.34; Liberty-Benton; Eastwood; Bryan. 3200 relay - Liberty-Benton (Smith, Irwin, Recker, Ward), 10:31.61; Liberty Center; Bryan; Eastwood. 6400 relay - Liberty Center (Oelkrug, Woolace, Meller, Miller), 23:08.55; Liberty-Benton; Eastwood; Bryan. Freshman sprint medley - Liberty Center (Krueger, Gerken, Maas, Minnich), 2:06.68; Eastwood; Liberty-Benton; Bowling Green. Distance medley - Liberty Center (S. Miller, G. Miller, Meller, Oelkrug), 13:32.43; Liberty-Benton; Eastwood; Bryan. Shuttle hurdles - Bowling Green (Odell, Fletcher, Lucas, Camera), 1:14.31; Liberty-Benton; Liberty Center; Eastwood.
Field Events
High jump - Karis Willow (L-B), 5-0; Stevenson (E); Hoelter (E); Gerken (LC). Pole vault - Alexis Rickenbacher (L-B), 11-1; Sabo (E); Recker (L-B); Hiss (L-B); Long (LC). Long jump - Mikayla Hoelter (E), 15-6.25; Fireovid (B); Eyink (L-B); Hooper (L-B). Shot put - Izzy Granger (L-B) 33-5; Kiefer (E); Alspaugh (B); Burman (L-B). Discus - Izzy Granger (L-B) 142-2; Newsome (E); Heck (L-B); Burman (L-B).
Boys
Team Scores
Eastwood 82, Liberty-Benton 74, Liberty Center 49, Bowling Green 36, Bryan 35.
Running Events
400 relay - Bryan (Shepherd, Garza, Potvin, Kepler), 46.25; Liberty-Benton; Eastwood; Liberty Center. Throwers relay - Eastwood (Might, Molina, Stonerook, Nassaux), 50.93; Liberty-Benton; Liberty Center. 800 relay - Bryan (Shepherd, Potvin, Garza, Kepler), 1:37.15; Bowling Green; Liberty Center; Liberty-Benton. 1600 relay - Liberty-Benton (Abbott, Garcia, Haas, Collert), 3:42.90; Bowling Green; Eastwood; Liberty Center. 3200 relay - Liberty-Benton (M. Ricker, Gaerke, Rickenbacher, J. Ricker), 9:07.18; Eastwood; Bryan; Liberty Center. 6400 relay - Bowling Green (Kendrick, Novinsky, Partin, Lammers), 20:17.21; Liberty-Benton; Eastwood; Liberty Center. Freshmen sprint medley - Eastwood (Sanchez, Kieper, Haar, Souder), 1:48.85; Liberty Center; Liberty-Benton; Bryan. Distance medley - Bowling Green (Romero, Jones, Kendrick, Lammers), 11:50.46; Eastwood; Liberty-Benton; Bryan. Shuttle hurdles - Liberty-Benton (Doolittle, Abbott, Lasiter, Haas), 1:08.62; Eastwood; Bowling Green.
Field Events
High jump - Cason Doolittle (L-B) 6-2; Patterson (LC); Haas (L-B); Shaw (B). Pole vault - Dalton Hesselbart (E), Clagg (L-B), 12-6; Garretson (LC); Long (LC); Rigel (BG). Long jump - Bryce Koprowski-Kistner (E) 20-0.25; Chapa (LC); Cogswell (B); Collert (L-B). Shot put - Gage Might (E) 42-11; Box (LC); Heskett (E); Rath (L-B); Cramer (LC). Discus - Mason Steele (E) 118-0; Snyder (B); Rath (L-B); Cramer (LC).
