FINDLAY — Led by double winner Jon Banal, Columbus Grove beat host Liberty-Benton for the boys title at the Pat Wagner Memorial Invitational Saturday at Liberty-Benton.
Banal swept both hurdle events as the Bulldogs beat the Eagles 144.5-108.5 for the team title.
Pandora-Gilboa finished fourth, led by triple winner Bryce Basinger.
Liberty-Benton ran away from Ottawa-Glandorf to win the girls meet. Alexa Fortman was a double winner for the Titan girls, winning the 400 and 800.
Pat Wagner Memorial at Liberty-Benton
Boys
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 144.5, Liberty-Benton 108.5, Bluffton 68, Pandora-Gilboa 61.5, Van Buren 54.5, Arlington 48, Ottawa-Glandorf 31, Lima Bath 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 29, McComb 26, Carey 14, Vanlue 12, Hardin Northern 12, Kalida 10, Old Fort 9, Arcadia 5.
Running Events
3200 relay - Bluffton (Derstine, Antrim, Nygaard, Armstrong), 8:15.35; Columbus Grove; Liberty-Benton; Ottawa-Glandorf. 110 hurdles - Banal (CG), 15.66; Burkholder (P-G), Doolittle (L-B), Holman (VB). 100 - Basinger (P-G), 10.97; Bailey (M), Evans (Ar), Cantrell (O-G). 800 relay - Arlington (Foust, Thibaut, Branan, Evans), 1:34.42; Liberty-Benton; Columbus Grove; Van Buren. 1600 - Stechschulte (CG), 4:43.21; Antrim (B), Sendelbach (VB), St. Amor (L-B). 400 relay - Pandora-Gilboa (Huffman, Burkholder, Biery, Basinger), 45.03; Arlington; Columbus Grove; Liberty-Benton. 400 - Schriner (B), 52.65; Garcia (L-B), Blankemeyer (CG), Anstead (OF). 300 hurdles - Banal (CG), 41.23; Abbott (L-B), Bogart (B), Steinke (W-G). 800 - Closson (CG), 2:05.94; Sutherland (W-G), Ricker (L-B), Armstrong (B). 200 - Basinger (P-G), 22.89; Garcia (L-B), Cantrell (O-G), Foust (Ar). 3200 - Knestrick (L-B), 10:19.04; Nygaard (B), Ellerbrock (CG), Koch (CG). 1600 relay - Liberty-Benton (Abbott, Garcia, Haas, Collert), 3:36.18; Bluffton; Columbus Grove; Carey.
Field Events
Discus - Halker (CG), 168-2; Bateson (Ar), Maag (CG), Cohee (Ar). High jump - Mikesell (LB), 6-0; Halker (CG), Haley (VB), Birkemeier (CG). Long jump - Basinger (P-G), 21-9.5; Bailey (M), Abbott (L-B), Bonham (V). Shot put - Schafer (CG), 47-3; Swisher (M), Bateson (Ar), Maynard (LB). Pole vault - Newton (HN), 13-0; Clagg (L-B), Suter (P-G), Steinke (W-G).
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty-Benton 146.5, Ottawa-Glandorf 78.17, Columbus Grove 68, Kalida 67, Lima Bath 53.17, Carey 49.17, Waynesfield-Goshen 42.17, Van Buren 28.5, Vanlue 28, Old Fort 27, Bluffton 23, Arcadia 20, Pandora-Gilboa 17, Hardin Northern 12.17, Arlington 3, McComb 0.17.
Running Events
3200 relay - Liberty-Benton (Recker, Smith, Ward, Hochstettler), 10:00.53; Ottawa-Glandorf; Carey; Waynesfield-Goshen. 100 hurdles - Renner (LB), 15.9; Smith (K), Rickenbacher (L-B), Deeter (L-B). 100 - Berheide (K), 12.75; Warner (L-B), Franks (V), Shepherd (O-G). 800 relay - Liberty-Benton (Deeter, Rickenbacher, Ward, Granger), 1:52.1; Columbus Grove; Carey; Lima Bath. 1600 - Spencer (W-G), 5:18.75; Webster (VB), Downing (CG), Miller (OF). 400 relay - Kalida (Vorst, Smith, Vandermark, Berheide), 51.93; Old Fort; Lima Bath; Ottawa-Glandorf. 400 - Fortman (O-G), 58.97; Franks (V), Tiell (C), Warner (L-B). 300 hurdles - Deeter (L-B), 48.37; Fortman (O-G), Smith (K), Barrington (W-G). 800 - Fortman (O-G), 2:24.92; Ward (L-B), Webster (VB), Miller (P-G). 200 - Warner (L-B), 26.59; Franks (V), Tiell (C), Golden (Ar). 3200 - Spencer (W-G), 11:31.12; Hochstettler (L-B), Burgei (K), Tackett (OF). 1600 relay - Liberty-Benton (Warner, Rickenbacher, Recker, Ward), 4:17.37; Ottawa-Glandorf; Columbus Grove; Vanlue.
Field Events
Discus - Granger (L-B), 125-5; Anderson (CG), Flores (CG), Bushong (C). High jump - Newton (HN), 5-2; Aldrich (O-G), Massie (Ar), Deters (LB). Long jump - Russell (P-G), 15-11; Hardison (LB), Hoepf (C), Vorst (K). Shot put - Flores (CG), 38-2.5; Hovest (K), Daniels (LB), Burman (L-B). Pole vault - Rickenbacher (L-B), 12-2; Haselman (O-G), Taber (B), Recker (L-B).
