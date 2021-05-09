MONTPELIER — The 36th annual Lamberson Invitational at Pete Dreher Track in Montpelier saw a bevy of stellar performances from area runners and field competitors.
In the girls meet, Patrick Henry finished nine points ahead of Tinora to take the team title. Standout senior thrower Trista Fintel swept the shot put and discus titles with throws of 43-5.5 and 133-1, respectively, while the Patriots claimed the 3200 relay along with a win in the 400 from Madison Prigge. Tinora's Lexi Wachtman claimed the long jump crown and was second in the 100 hurdles with teammate Lauren Sattler winning the 3200.
Ayersville's Nicole Fishpaw ran the first leg of the winning 400 and 800 relays while topping teammate Teryn Bour for the 200 title and Tinora's Kjerstin Scott for the 100. Holgate's Elisabeth Willett was first in the 1600 and second to Archbold's Kylie Sauder in the 800.
Other girls victors were Archbold's Sophie Rupp (high jump) and Chloe Merillat (300 hurdles), Pettisville's Ellie Wixom (pole vault) and Montpelier's Chelsea McCord (100 hurdles).
On the boys side, Archbold rolled to 147 total points to win the team meet comfortably. The Bluestreaks earned wins in the 400, 800 and 1600 relays as Trey Theobald anchored both the 700 and 1600 relays while winning the 100 and 400 individually. Caleb Ranzau won the pole vault with a 13-2 and ran a leg of the 400 relay quartet.
Tinora's Jacob Cramer was a winner in the 3200 while running a leg of the Rams' victorious 3200 relay team. Edgerton's Craig Blue took home the 110 and 300 hurdles titles with freshman teammate Owen Roth winning the 200 meters and finishing third in the 100.
Other local winners included Delta's Kai Fox (shot put), Ayersville's Tyson Schlachter (discus), Hilltop's Wyatt Beltz (long jump), Tinora's Jaxen Durfey (1600) and Edgerton's Jared Swan (800).
Lamberson Invitational
At Montpelier
Boys Meet
Archbold 147, Tinora 90, Edgerton 71, Patrick Henry 66, Delta 62, Montpelier 60, Evergreen 34, Holgate 31, Hicksville 30, Ayersville 27, Toledo Christian 25, Hilltop 10, North Central 7, Fayette 2, Stryker 1
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Fox (D), 43-2.5; Cullen-Lemley (Ar), Kohlhofer (D), Seedorf (PH). Discus - 1. Schlachter (Ay), 138-1.5; Worline (E), Cummins (M), VonDeylen (Ar). High jump - 1. Hickman (TC), 5-10; Wyse (D), Ackerman (T), Behnfeldt (Ar), Bergman (Hix). Long jump - 1. Beltz (Hill), 19-9.75; Crisenbery (M), Sandoval (TC), Dunbar (E). Pole vault - 1. Ranzau (Ar), 13-2; Tilse (Ar), Rohrs (PH), Jardin (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Cramer, Carpenter, Durfey), 8:34.24; Holgate, Patrick Henry, Archbold. 110 hurdles - 1. Blue (E), 16.23; Flory (T), Aguirre (M), Barnes (D). 100 meters - 1. Theobald (Ar), 11.6; Edwards (T), O. Roth (Edg), Sandoval (TC). 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Al. Roth, Keiser, Au. Roth, Theobald), Edgerton, Montpelier, Hicksville. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:44.91; Hartman (Hol), Johns (Ar), Carpenter (T). 400 relay - 1. Archbold (Keiser, Behnfeldt, Ranzau, Al. Roth). 400 meters - 1. Theobald (Ar), 51.81; Johnson (PH), Lumbrezer (Eve), Burke (Edg). 300 hurdles - 1. Blue (E), 41.15; Flory (T), Barnes (D), Laney (NC). 800 meters - 1. Swan (Edg), 2:08.22; McCance (PH), Rinkel (T), Garrow (Ar). 200 meters - 1. O. Roth (Edg), 23.76; A. Roth (Ar), Jay (M), Lumbrezer (Eve). 3200 meters - 1. Cramer (T), 10:10.13; Johns (Ar), Delgado (PH), Sonnenberg (Hol). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Riley, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:31.0; Edgerton, Tinora, Patrick Henry.
Girls Meet
Patrick Henry 114.5, Tinora 105.5, Archbold 82, Ayersville 70, Toledo Christian 61, Montpelier 38, Holgate 37, Delta 34.5, Evergreen 32, Pettisville 24, Stryker 23, Hicksville 19.5, Edgerton 13, Fayette 8
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Fintel (PH), 43-5.5; Gensler (Ar), Ju. Eis (Hol), Brubaker (F). Discus - 1. Fintel (PH), 133-1; Bard (M), Gensler (Ar), Lumbrezer (Eve). High jump - 1. Rupp (Ar), 5-4; Ferguson (T), Plank (P), Arnos (PH). Long jump - 1. Wachtman (T), 15-10.5; Porter (TC), Schindler (Ay), Wymer (D). Pole vault - 1. Wixom (P), 8-6; Boyer (PH), Weisgerber (Ay), Manke (Ar).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Bostelman, M. Prigge, Meyer, C. Baird), 10:12.15; Toledo Christian, Archbold, Tinora. 100 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 16.45; Wachtman (T), Norman (TC), Merillat (Ar). 100 meters - 1. Fishpaw (Ay), 12.6; Scott (T), VanWert (Eve), Wymer (D). 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (Fishpaw, Dockery, Schindler, Bour), 1:47.79; Tinora, Toledo Christian, Archbold. 1600 meters - 1. Willett (Hol), 5:26.17; Ferguson (T), Gillson (PH), M. Prigge (PH). 400 relay - 1. Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery). 400 meters - 1. Meyer (PH), 1:01.67; Schwab (Hol), Mueller (T), K. Myers (S). 300 hurdles - 1. Merillat (Ar), 48.66, McCord (M), H. Baird (PH), Armstrong (D). 800 meters - 1. Sauder (Ar), 2:21.99; Willett (Hol), Bostelman (PH), Porter (TC). 200 meters - 1. Fishpaw (Ay), 26.6; Bour (Ay), Chafins (T), Rosales (TC. 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 12:00.33; Carpenter (PH), M. Prigge (PH), Hug (Edg). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Merillat, Ramirez, Rupp, Sauder), 4:13.98; Tinora, Patrick Henry, Toledo Christian.
