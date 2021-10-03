LIMA — After the second day of action in the Western Buckeye League girls tennis tournament at the University of Northwestern Ohio on Saturday, Lima Shawnee backed up a regular-season championship with the league tournament title as well.

Ottawa-Glandorf finished third in the tournament, one point behind second-place Wapakoneta. Alyse Balbaugh and Morgan Schroeder were the top finishers for the Titans with third-place showings at second and third singles, respectively, while Sami Ellerbrock was fourth at first singles and both O-G doubles pairings were fourth overall.

Defiance’s Mya Garcia fell 8-2 in the seventh-place backdraw match at second singles while Kaiya Snyder did likewise at third singles. Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez and Marissa Martinez battled closely in the seventh-place match at second doubles before falling to Van Wert’s Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman, 8-5.

At Wauseon

Napoleon 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Kylee Gerken (N) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; 2. Kyrah Rodriguez (N) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Makenna Martin (N) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles

1. Gracie Butler-Elle Stacey (N) def. Kacy Burt-Emily Holcomb, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Taylor Dietrich-Ashlynn Highfield (N) def. Zorah Siefker-Kassidy Zientek, 6-4, 6-2.

