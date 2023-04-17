CELINA — Though Defiance swept both doubles matches, the Bulldogs were unable to come up with a third straight Western Buckeye League win on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Celina in make-up boys tennis action.
Kolton Greear and Carter Campbell teamed up to win 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles for the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-4 WBL) before the duo of Zack Hanson and Breckin Hale were victorious by forfeit. Jackson Honsberger came the closest in singles play, coming up just short in a second-set tiebreak at second singles but falling 6-2, 7-6(4).
The DHS boys will return to the courts on Tuesday with a home tilt against Lima Shawnee.
In other boys tennis action, Wauseon finished third of four teams at the Van Wert Tennis Invitational on Saturday. Carson Wenger was second overall at second singles, defeating his Ottwaa-Glandorf opponent 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round before being blanked by St. Marys 6-0, 6-0. Gavin VanDeilen did likewise at first singles, earning a 7-5, 1-6, 10-8 marathon win in the first round before falling 6-4, 6-0 in the championship match.
At Celina
Celina 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Isaiah Glass (C) def. Braydon Stalner, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jack Zhang (C) def. Jackson Honsberger, 6-2, 7-6(4), 3. Rylan Chapman def. Carmine Castaneda, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Kolton Greear-Carter Campbell (D) def. Brady Sapp-Lukas LeJeune, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Zack Hanson-Breckin Hale won by forfeit.
At Bluffton
Bryan 3, Bluffton 2
Singles
1. Landon Bassett (Br) def. Wade Ginther, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Micah McCashen (Br) def. Grady Coonfare, 7-5, 7-6; 3. Caleb McCashen (Br) def. Isaiah Kohli, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Braeden Ackerman-Branson Hilty (Bl) def. Sam Kennedy-Beckett Stark, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Hudson Phillips-Ayden Diller (Bl) def. Eli Schlade-Austin DeWitt, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
