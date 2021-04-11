OTTAWA — Defiance was able to beat out the rain Saturday to match up with Western Buckeye League foe Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans took down the Bulldogs 4-1 in league action.
Ryan Yeager and Andrew Frederick rallied from 2-0 down in the first set to win in an 8-6 tiebreak before winning the second set 6-2 for the Bulldogs’ lone team win.
“The rain held off enough to get our make-up match in,” said Defiance coach Charlie Bates. “They were what we expected: an experienced, athletic team. The highlight for us was a gritty performance by Andrew and Ryan.”
Carter and Colin Welch earned wins at first and second singles, respectively, dropping just one game between the two of them to keep O-G unbeaten on the year at 4-0 (2-0 WBL).
The loss marks the second straight for Defiance after falling at St. Marys on Friday evening. In the match with the Roughriders, Frederick and Yeager again picked up the lone win in a 4-1 setback, dispatching Preston Wilson and Correy Nelson by a 6-1, 6-0 final.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2 WBL) will return to action Monday at home against Bowling Green before hosting matches against Van Wert on Tuesday and Shawnee Friday.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1 . Carter Welch (O-G) def. Damien Martinez, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Colin Welch (O-G) def. Kolton Greear, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Eli Schmenk (O-G) def. Aidan Brenner, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1 . Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Jaden Lehman-Josh Walls, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; 2. Hayden Kuhlman-Bryant Schroeder (O-G) def. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler, 6-0, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Lima Bath 1
Singles
1 . Jay Fortner (B) def. Daniel Bolon, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Ezra Bolon, 6-1, 6-0; Jacob Garver (LB) def. Caleb McCashen, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1 . Nathan Hess-Craig Jackson (B) def. Will Miller-Harrison Abrams, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Aiden Andrews-Micah McCashen (B) def. Austin Miller-Caiden Bush, 6-3, 6-2.
Friday
At St. Marys
St. Marys 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1 . Joey Vanderhorst (SM) def. Damien Martinez, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kameron MacLean (SM) def. Kolton Greear, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Rhett Chisholm (SM) def. Aidan Brenner, 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1 . Andrew Frederick-Ryan Yeager (D) def. Preston Wilson-Correy Nelson, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Connor Milner-Isaac Wibbeler (SM) def. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler, 6-4, 6-3.
