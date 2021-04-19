BRYAN - The Golden Bears got sweeps at first and third singles from Jay Fortner and Micah McCashen, respectively, to beat Bluffton 5-0 in boys tennis on Saturday.
Singles
1. Jay Forter (Bryan) def. Eden Nygaard, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Carter Brown (Bryan) def. Luke Shadle, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Micah McCashen (Bryan) def. Grant Klingler, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess/Craig Jackson (Bryan) def. Bryan Zimmerman/Thad Mittendorf, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Aiden Andrews/Caleb McCashen (Bryan) def. Conner Lee/Braeden Ackerman, 6-1, 6-0.
