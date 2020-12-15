NAPOLEON — The Napoleon boys swimming team finished first in the annual Wildcat Invitational on Saturday, coupled with a runner-up finish from the Wildcat girls.
On a day that saw 14 teams and 201 athletes compete, the Napoleon boys finished 63 points clear of runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf. Kyle Hudson had a massive day for the Wildcats, swimming legs of the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays while earning individual wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Brett Bostelman ran legs of the two relays with Hudson and won the 100 breaststroke, along with a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke.
Jackson Miller (50 free, 100 free) and Kellen Rigg (100 fly, 200 freestyle) were double winners for third-place Bryan while Wes Davidson of O-G earned a win in the 500 freestyle, a runner-up effort in the 100 fly and a leg of the Titans’ winning 400 freestyle relay.
“For the Wildcats, this meet is known as Big Board Saturday,” explained Napoleon coach Denise Brown. “When a Wildcat swimmer or diver swims a best time or has a best score, they put their name on a huge sheet of paoer in the Natatorium. This year we were unable to do that ... (but) the Wildcats swam to 54 seasonal-best times and 28 lifetime best times.”
On the girls side, Ottawa-Glandorf finished first overall with Napoleon and Bryan rounding out the top three. Maddie White, Marissa Beckett and Kenzington Cupp swam legs of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays for O-G with Cupp (200 free) and Beckett (500 free) nabbing individual wins.
Archbold freshman Elizabeth Theobold won the 100 breaststroke and 100 fly while Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel won the 50 and 100 frees and swam a leg of the 400 free relay. Fairview’s Emerald Rittenhouse Starbuck was second in both the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle.
Napoleon Wildcat Invitational
Boys Meet
Napoleon 456, Ottawa-Glandorf 393, Bryan 339, Lima Shawnee 320, Lima Bath 178, Defiance 126, St. Marys 29, Archbold 28, Lima Central Catholic 24, Miller City 23, Perrysburg 20, Evergreen 17, Toledo St. John’s 16, Wauseon 11, McComb 6
200 medley relay — 1. Napoleon A (Hudson, Bostelman, Tran, Switzer), 1:44.9; Bryan, Ottawa-Glandorf, Lima Shawnee A. 200 freestyle — 1. Rigg (B), 1:50.83; Griffith (N), Spring (N), Stover (N). 200 IM — 1. Hudson (N), 2:01.35; Briggs (LS), Tran (N), Gyde (N). 50 freestyle — 1. Miller (B), 24.0; Trombley (O-G), Hoeffel (D), Barrow-Whetro (B). 100 butterfly — 1. Rigg (B), 54.34; Davidson (O-G), Briggs (LS), Tran (N). 100 freestyle — 1. Miller (B), 53.17; Barrow-Whetro (B), Trombley (O-G), Switzer (N). 500 freestyle — 1. Davidson (O-G), 5:00.81; Gyde (N), Griffith (N), Spring (N). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Schnipke, Glass, Trombley, Davidson), 1:38.08; Napoleon, Lima Shawnee, Defiance. 100 backstroke — 1. Hudson (N), 54.69; Bostelman (N), Schroeder (O-G), Klass (O-G). 100 breaststroke — 1. Bostelman (N), 1:09.1; Cleaves (LS), Schneeg (O-G), Alyanakian (B). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon A (Cashman, Bostelman, Tran, Hudson), 3:27.79; Bryan A, Lima Shawnee, Ottawa-Glandorf A.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 606, Napoleon 519, Bryan 388, Lima Shawnee 210, Lima Bath 144, Defiance 108, Tinora 45, Archbold 40, Fairview 34, Notre Dame 26, Wauseon 16, Pandora-Gilboa 15, Perrysburg 12, Kenton 11, Anthony Wayne 7, Kalida 4
200 medley relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf A (White, Cupp, Beckett, Warnecke), 2:02.50; Lima Shawnee, Bryan, Napoleon. 200 freestyle — 1. Cupp (O-G), 2:13.68; Carpenter (N), Fuerst (O-G), Speiser (N). 200 IM — 1. Meffley (LB), 2:25.23; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), Wityk (B), Koesters (N). 50 freestyle — 1. Nagel (N), 25.34; White (O-G), Oberlin (B), Verhoff (O-G). 100 butterfly — 1. Theobold (A), 1:01.83; Warnecke (O-G), Knott (O-G), Oberlin (B). 100 freestyle — 1. Nagel (N), 55.59; Buchhop (N), Warnecke (O-G), Wityk (B). 500 freestyle — 1. Beckett (O-G), 5:50.89; Rittenhouse-Starbuck (F), Carpenter (N), Speiser (N). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, White, Knott, Beckett), 1:48.01; Napoleon A, Bryan, Napoleon B. 100 backstroke — 1. Buchhop (N), 1:05.83; White (O-G), Knott (O-G), Morris (LS). 100 breaststroke — 1. Theobold (A), 1:10.97; Beckett (O-G), Cupp (O-G), Rex (LS). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon A (Buchhop, Koesters, Carpenter, Nagel), 3:59.55; Ottawa-Glandorf A, Bryan A, Lima Shawnee.
