OAK HARBOR - Wauseon had the best team finish as the girls team took home second at the Oak Harbor Subway swiming and diving meet on Saturday.

Two area boys captured titles at the meet. Bryan's Kellen Rigg won the 50 and 100 freestyle and Wauseon's Andrew Scherer won the 500 freestyle.

Girls

Team Scores

Oak Harbor 262, Wauseon 258, Toledo Notre Dame 253, Findlay 175, Port Clinton 165, Lexington 164, Bryan 75, Lima Shawnee 43.

Top Local Results

50 freestyle - 5. Sarayna Russell (W) 26.17; 100 freestyle - 5. Sarayna Russell (W) 58.23, 6. Magdalena Duden (W) 58.77; 200 freestyle - 2. Grace Rhoades (W) 2:06.73, 3. Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 2:07.70, 4. Magdalena Duden (W) 2:07.88, 7. Emilie Wasnich (W) 2:13.38; 500 freestyle - 2. Grace Rhoades (W) 5:36.36, 3. Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 5:36.46, 6.Emilie Wasnich (W) 5:51.43, 8. Ashley Fisher (W) 5:56.29; 100 breaststroke - 8. Natalie Kuntz (W) 1:16.59; 100 butterfly - 2. Addie Oberlin (B) 1:06.69, 4. Ashley Freestone (W) 1:08.37; 200 IM - 6. Lauren Wityk (B) 2:29.08, 8. Natalie Kuntz (W) 2:31.51; 200 freestyle relay - 2. Wauseon A 1:45.67, 7. Bryan A 1:50.28, 8. Wauseon B 1:53.95; 400 freestyle relay - 2. Wauseon A 3:50.69, 6. Wauseon B 4:11.59; 200 medley relay - 5. Bryan A 2:04.48, 7. Wauseon A 2:07.13; Diving - 3. Cameron Estep (W) 327.65, 4. Macy Gerig (W) 308.65.

Boys

Team Scores

Lexington 318, Findlay 268, Toledo St. John's 193, Oak Harbor 167, Port Clinton 123.5, Bryan 119, Wauseon 113.5, Lima Shawnee 90.

Top Local Results

50 freestyle - 2. Jackson Miller (B) 22.60, 8. Caden Case (W) 24.13; 100 freestyle - 1. Kellen Rigg (B) 47.70, T6. Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 51.72; 200 freestyle - 1. Kellen Rigg (B) 1:46.54, 2. Andrew Scherer (W) 1:50.14; 500 freestyle - 1. Andrew Scherer (W) 4:58.94; 100 backstroke - 5. Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 1:00.32; 200 freestyle relay - 2. Bryan A 1:32.03, 5. Wauseon A 1:35.01; 400 freestyle relay - 3. Wauseon A 3:30.77; 200 medley relay - 3. Bryan A 1:44.17.

