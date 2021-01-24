BOWLING GREEN - Napoleon's boys made it back-to-back titles as the Wildcats boys got a late relay win to hold off Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg at the NLL swim meet at BGSU.
Kyle Hudson had a big day for the 'Cats, winning the 100 freestyle in 46.81 seconds, which set a school and league record. He also won the league title in the 200 freestyle.
Napoleon's girls finished in fourth place at the NLL meet. Kaylee Nagel was a double winner, taking the 50 and 100 freestyle.
NLL Swimming at BGSU
Boys
Team Results
Napoleon 255, Anthony Wayne 250, Perrysburg 245, Northview 199, Southview 133, Bowling Green 111, Springfield 18.
Napoleon Results
50 freestyle - 2. Masen Switzer 23.21, 4. Spencer Cashman 24.55; 100 freestyle - 1. Kyle Hudson 46.81, 5. Mitchell Griffith 53.49, 6. Spencer Cashman 55.28; 200 freestyle - 1. Kyle Hudson 1:45.33, 4. Mitchell Griffith 1:58.59, 7. Alex Gyde 1:59.27; 500 freestyle - 6. Alex Gyde 5:22.61, 7. Micah Spring 5:27.37; 100 backstroke - 3. Brett Bostelman 1:00.03; 100 breaststroke - 6. Micah Spring 1:11.64; 100 butterfly - 5. Khalil Tran 59.30, 8. Masen Switzer 1:02.35; 200 IM - 5. Khali Tran 2:11.98, 6. Brett Bostelman 2:12.08; 200 freestyle relay - 2. Napoleon A 1:38.69; 400 freestyle - 1. Napoleon A 3:23.27, 7. Napoleon B 3:53.21; 200 medley relay - 2. Napoleon A 1:44.74, 7. Napoleon B 2:00.28.
Girls
Team Results
Perrysburg 358.5, Northview 217, Anthony Wayne 216, Napoleon 208.5, Southview 138, Bowling Green 114, Springfield 32.
Napoleon Results
50 freestyle - 1. Kaylee Nagel 24.39, 8. Kalista Zapata 28.40; 100 freestyle - 1. Kaylee Nagel 53.77; 200 freestyle - 6. Hope Buchhop 2:08.99; 500 freestyle - 5. Hope Buchhop 5:46.43; 100 butterfly - 7. Kalista Zapata 1:10.21, 8. Elle Koesters 1:12.61; 200 IM - 7. Elle Koesters 2:34.96; 200 freestyle relay - 3. Napoleon A 1:48.99, 7. Napoleon B 2:04.56; 400 freestyle relay - 3. Napoleon A 4:00.04, 8. Napoleon B 4:35.80; 200 medley relay - 7. Napoleon A 2:11.95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.