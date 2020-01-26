The Ottawa-Glandorf girls and Lima Shawnee boys took the WBL title on Saturday at the swimming championships in Defiance.
The host Lady Bulldogs finished eighth while the Ottawa boys took third and the Defiance boys claimed eighth place.
Marissa Beckett won the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle for the Titans while Sydney Porinchok tied a meet record in the 100 butterfly in 59.27, previously set in 2006. Porinchok also finished second in the 100 breast stroke.
The Defiance relay team of Kambell Vitek, Rochelle Garcia, Madison Daniels and Emma Pry took 10th in the 200 freestyle.
In the boys event, Carson Trombley led Ottawa with a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle while Wes Davidson took third in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Jacob Fenbert also finished third in the 200 freestyle for the Titans.
Logan Hartman led the Bulldogs with a fourth place finish in the 500 freestyle while taking fifth in the 200 IM.
WBL Championships
Boys Meet
Lima Shawnee 246, Wapakoneta 237, Ottawa 216, St. Marys 201, Elida 108, Van Wert 95, Kenton 79, Celina 63, Defiance 63, Lima Bath 25
Area Placers
200 medley relay - 3. Ottawa-Glandorf; 8. Defiance. 200 freestyle - 3. Fenbert (O-G); 6. Klass (O-G); 7. Utrup (O-G). 200 IM - 5. Hartman (D); 6. Schneeg (O-G); 11. Nolan (D). 50 freestyle - 12. Schnipke (O-G). 100 butterfly - 3. Davidson (O-G); 10. Schroeder (O-G). 100 freestyle - 7. Fenbert (O-G). 500 freestyle - 2. Trombley (O-G); 4. Hartman (D); 6. Utrup (O-G); 8. Klass (O-G). 200 freestyle relay - 3. Ottawa-Glandorf; 8. Defiance. 100 backstroke - 3. Davidson (O-G); 6. Schroeder (O-G); 8. Nolan (D); 10: Kahle (O-G). 100 breaststroke - 5. Trombley (O-G); 8. Schneeg (O-G); 12. Martinez (D). 400 freestyle relay - 3. Ottawa-Glandorf; 7. Defiance.
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 323, Celina 252, Wapakoneta 230, Lima Shawnee 204, Lima Bath 98, Elida 67, St. Marys 44, Defiance 40, Van Wert 39, Kenton 35
Area Placers
200 medley relay - 2. Ottawa-Glandorf; 10. Defiance. 200 freestyle - 4. Cupp (O-G); 6. Verhoff (O-G); 7. Fuerst (O-G); 8. Kitchen (O-G). 200 IM - 1. Beckett (O-G), 2:18.48; 6. Fenbert (O-G); 7. Coleson (O-G); 10. Knott (O-G). 50 freestyle - 3. Warnecke (O-G); 7. Korte (O-G); 10. Klass (O-G). 100 butterfly - 1. Porinchok (O-G), 59.27; 4. Warnecke (O-G); 7. Brickner (O-G); 10. Knott (O-G). 100 freestyle - 4. White (O-G); 6. Verhoff (O-G); 11. Korte (O-G); 12. Balash (O-G). 500 freestyle - 1. Beckett (O-G), 5:37.36; 3. Cupp (O-G); 5. Fuerst (O-G); 7. Trombley (O-G). 200 freestyle relay - 2. Ottawa-Glandorf; 10. Defiance. 100 backstroke - 2. White (O-G); 6. Brickner (O-G); 8. Kitchen (O-G); 9. Fenbert (O-G). 100 breaststroke - 2. Porichok (O-G); 7. Coleson (O-G); 10. Maag (O-G); 11. Trombley (O-G). 400 freestyle relay - 4. Ottawa-Glandorf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.