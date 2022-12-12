NAPOLEON — The host Napoleon girls finished second overall while the Wildcat boys took home the team title in the 12-team Wildcat Invitational at the NHS Natatorium on Saturday.
The boys meet saw senior Alex Gyde stand out with wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while anchoring the runner-up 400 freestyle relay. Joining Gyde on that relay was senior Brett Bostelman, who won the 500 freestyle and was second in the 100 breaststroke while swimming a leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay. Senior Masen Switzer joined the multiple-winner fray, claiming both the 50 and 100 freestyles and swimming with Bostelman, Nicholas Flowers and senior Cale Perdew on the winning relay. The Wildcats earned a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 freestyle with Ashton Delaney and Micah Spring following the winning Bostelman.
Other local standouts included Defiance’s Logan Hartman (second, 100 butterfly) and Jack Kost (third, 50 freestyle) and Bryan junior Kaedyn Ward, who won the diving title.
On the girls side, Napoleon finished with 378 points to place second behind team champion Bryan’s 410 points.
Hannah Nagel won the 50 and 100 freestyles and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay for the Ladycats with Addyson Speiser, Ruby Morman and freshman Mackenzie Spring. Speiser was first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 free while swimming legs of the 400 free relay and the second-place 200 freestyle relay. Fellow senior Macee Speiser was second in the 500 freestyle while Marah Cashman topped Defiance’s Lilly Lacey 253-227.95 for the diving title in a battle of reigning state qualifiers.
Bryan freshman Norah Kunsman was second in both the 50 and 100 freestyles while senior Allee Zigler was third in the 500 freestyle, fourth in the 200 free and anchored the runner-up 400 freestyle relay for the Golden Bears. Archbold junior Elizabeth Theobold was second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Napoleon Wildcat Invitational
Boys Meet
Napoleon 408, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 380, Lima Shawnee 340, Ottawa-Glandorf 291, Bryan 205, St. Marys 184, Lima Bath 163, Defiance 105, Ada 33, Lima Central Catholic 22, Elida 16, Wauseon 16
200 medley relay - 1. Walsh Jesuit, 1:49.89; Lima Shawnee, Napoleon (Flowers, Gyde, Delaney, Switzer), St. Marys. 200 freestyle - 1. Gyde (N), 1:55.33; Lewis (WJ), Steffen (OG), Smesko (WJ). 200 IM - 1. Cerone (WJ), 2:08.22; Triplett (SM), Hartman (D), Koh (LS). 50 freestyle - 1. Switzer (N), 23.83; Flowers (N), Kost (D), Perdew (N). Diving - 1. Ward (B), 166.15; Hertenstein (SM), Schweinhagen (W), Cook (WJ). 100 butterfly - 1. Bostelman (N), 55.74; Hartman (D), Stahler (LB), Koh (LS). 100 freestyle - 1. Switzer (N), 53.63; Koh (LS), Perdew (N), Latham (LS). 500 freestyle - 1. Gyde (N), 5:10.45; Delaney (N), Spring (N), Luce (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Flowers, Perdew, Bostelman, Switzer), 1:37.79; Ottawa-Glandorf (Schroeder, Rosengarten, Steffen, Steffan), Lima Shawnee, Lima Bath. 100 backstroke - 1. Triplett (SM), 57.98; Smesko (WJ), Flowers (N), Lewis (WJ). 100 breaststroke - 1. Cerone (WJ), 1:04.66; Bostelman (N), Steffan (OG), Latham (LS). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Walsh Jesuit, 3:42.04; Napoleon (Delaney, VonDeylen, Bostelman, Gyde), Ottawa-Glandorf (Schroeder, Vogt, Rosengarten, Utrup), Lima Shawnee.
Girls Meet
Bryan 410, Napoleon 378, Ottawa-Glandorf 335, Lima Shawnee 234, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 219, Elida 189, Ada 154, St. Marys 109, Defiance 75, Lima Bath 49, Archbold 34, Lima Central Catholic 26, Liberty Center 18, Wauseon 17, Kalida 15, Kenton 14, Tinora 13
200 medley relay - 1. Lima Shawnee, 1:59.56; Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Beckett, Knott, Maag), Ada, Elida. 200 freestyle - 1. Baumgartner (Ada), 2:03.59; Beckett (OG), A. Speiser (N), Zigler (B). 200 IM - 1. Schimmoeller (LS), 2:24.61; Speelman (WJ), Gabel (SM), Spring (N). 50 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 25.23; N. Kunsman (B), Newman (LS), Oldfield (Ada). Diving - 1. Cashman (N), 253.0; Lacey (D), Brown (LC), Swihart (N). 100 butterfly - 1. Baumgartner (Ada), 58.64; Theobold (Arch), Cerone (WJ), Bowers (E). 100 freestyle - 1. Nagel (N), 56.38; N. Kunsman (B), Knott (OG), Catalano (WJ). 500 freestyle - 1. A. Speiser (N), 5:55.18; M. Speiser (N), Zigler (B), Durdel (B). 200 freestyle relay - 1. Lima Shawnee, 1:50.43; Napoleon (Spring, A. Speiser, Morman, Nagel), Elida, Ottawa-Glandorf (Maag, Klass, Knott, Beckett). 100 backstroke - 1. Schimmoeller (LS), 1:03.28; Knott (OG), Amspoker (E), Gabel (SM). 100 breaststroke - 1. Beckett (OG), 1:10.52; Theobold (Arch), Newman (LS), Speelman (WJ). 400 freestyle relay - 1. Napoleon (Morman, A. Speiser, Spring, Nagel), 4:06.51; Bryan (Moore, Langham, Thormeier, Zigler), Walsh Jesuit, Lima Shawnee.
