NAPOLEON — The Napoleon boys claimed the team title as hosts for the Wildcat Invitational at the NHS Natatorium on Saturday while the Wildcat girls finished third overall.
Napoleon swimmer Kyle Hudson set new meet records individually in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle while joining the quartet of Mitchell Griffith, Brett Bostelman and Masen Switzer for a record time in the 400 freestyle relay. The 100 butterfly record of 53 seconds snaps a 27-year-old mark while the relay time tops the previous record set in 2000.
Micah Spring won the 500 freestyle for the Wildcats while Addyson Speiser was a Napoleon winner in the girls race. Hannah Nagel took home a pair of individual titles in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley while Mara Cashman finished first in diving.
Tinora’s Lauren Melia was second in diving with a 228.2 while Archbold sophomore Elizabeth Theobold was victorious in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
