The Defiance girls placed fifth and boys seventh at the WBL swim meet on Saturday.
Ottawa-Glandorf beat Wapakoneta 359-264 for the girls team title. The Titan boys placed third behind Wapakoneta and St. Marys.
Boys
Team Scores
Wapakoneta 308, St. Marys 229, Ottawa-Glandorf 207, Lima Shawnee 160, Van Wert 130, Kenton 88, Defiance 68, Elida 49, Celina 42, Lima Bath 41.
Local Finishers
200 medley relay - 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (Schroeder, Schneeg, Schnipke, Kahle) 1:53.11; 200 freestyle - 2. Carson Trombley (O-G) 1:54.47; 200 IM - 5. Logan Hartman (D) 2:20.44, 6. Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 2:21.51; 50 freestyle - 4. Dawson Hoeffel (D) 23.28; 100 butterfly - 1. Wes Davidson (O-G) 53.45, 7. Logan Hartman (D) 1:00.03; 100 freestyle - 3. Carson Trombley (O-G) 51.42, 6. Dawson Hoeffel (D) 54.81; 500 freestyle - 1. Wes Davidson (O-G) 4:55.87, 4. Garrett Klass (O-G) 5:39.47, 5. Johnathon Utrup (O-G) 5:41.42, 7. Dylan Giesswein (O-G) 6:03.47; 200 freestyle relay - 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (Klass, Schneeg, Trombley, Davidson) 1:37.43, 5. Defiance (Hartman, Gmutza, Martinez Jr., Hoeffel) 1:43.94; 100 backstroke - 6. Sam Schroeder (O-G) 1:04.57; 100 breaststroke - 5. Matthew Schneeg (O-G) 1:08.96; 400 freestyle relay - 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Davidson, Schnipke, Klass, Trombley) 3:30.47.
Girls
Team Scores
Ottawa-Glandorf 359, Wapakoneta 264, Lima Shawnee 165, St. Marys 134, Defiance 90, Lima Bath 87, Van Wert 73, Kenton 71, Celina 57, Elida 55.
Local Finishers
200 medley relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Cupp, Warnecks, Beckett) 1:55.40; 9. Defiance (Busch, Frey, Becker, Pry) 2:17.45; 200 freestyle - 2. Kenzington Cupp (O-G) 2:08.05, 3. Claire Fuerst (O-G) 2:11.18, 4. Hannah Verhoff (O-G) 2:12.69, 5. Lauren Trombley (O-G) 2:17.23; 200 IM - 1. Marissa Beckett (O-G) 2:17.58, 8. Megan Knott (O-G) 2:39.99; 50 freestyle - 2. Abby Warnecke (O-G) 25.68, 7. Mollie Losh (O-G) 29.25; 100 butterfly - 1. Abby Warnecke (O-G) 1:03.27, 4. Maddie White (O-G) 1:05.82, 6. Hailey Becker (D) 1:11.62, 8. Lisa Hunt (O-G) 1:13.25; 100 freestyle - 2. Taylor Knott (O-G) 56.51, 5. Hannah Verhoff (O-G) 58.63, 8. Madison Balash (O-G) 1:03.94; 500 freestyle - 1. Kenzington Cupp (O-G) 5:38.49, 2. Claire Fuerst (O-G) 5:56.14, 4. Abby Klass (O-G) 6:16.49, 5. Willow Hoorman (O-G) 6:28.51; 200 freestyle relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Warnecke, White, Knott, Beckett) 1:43.54; 100 backstroke - 1. Maddie White (O-G) 1:02.23, 4. Taylor Knott (O-G) 1:04.32; 100 breaststroke - 2. Marissa Beckett (O-G) 1:11.97, 8. Lauren Trombley (O-G) 1:19.84; 400 freestyle relay - 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Fuerst, Verhoff, Cupp, Knott) 3:52.96, 7. Defiance (Pry, Busch, Frey, Becker) 4:32.96.
NWOAC Championships
Wauseon and Napoleon competed at the NWOAC Championships on Saturday.
Wauseon's girls took third while the Napoleon boys placed fourth.
Boys
Team Scores
Fremont Ross 384.5, Oak Harbor 283, St. John's 260, Napoleon 257, Port Clinton 253, Sandusky Perkins 215, Wauseon 184.5, Northview 179, Southview 159, Bowling Green 74, Sandusky 14.
Local Finishers
50 freestyle - 7. Masen Switzer (N) 23.71; 100 freestyle - 3. Khalil Tran (N) 51.48, 6. Xander Ankney (W) 52.79; 200 freestyle - 1. Kyle Hudson (N) 1:42.54, 4. Andrew Scherer (W) 1:51.79, 7. Xander Ankney (W) 1:57.03; 500 freestyle - 4. Andrew Scherer (W) 5:07.95, 8. Alex Gyde (N) 5:26.17; 100 breaststroke - 2. Brett Bostelman (N) 1:06.71, 5. Zander Kesler (W) 1:10.70; 100 butterfly - 2. Kyle Hudson (N) 52.95, 8. Brett Bostelman (N) 58.32; 200 IM - 8. Khalil Tran (N) 2:14.25; 200 freestyle relay - 4. Napoleon A 1:39.95; 400 freestyle relay - 2. Napoleon A 3:25.23, 5. Wauseon A 3:33.93; 200 medley relay - 3. Napoleon A 1:45.33; diving - 3. Austyn Schweinhagen (W) 249.40, 5. Jackson Cullen (W) 227.70.
Girls
Team Scores
Fremont Ross 420.5, Notre Dame 352, Wauseon 327.5, Oak Harbor 297, Northview 254.5, Napoleon 252, Port Clinton 245, Bowling Green 77, Southview 64.5, Sandusky Perkins 29, Sandusky 6.
Local Finishers
50 freestyle - 1. Kaylee Nagel (N) 24.49, 7. Sarayna Russell (W) 26.80; 100 freestyle - 1. Kaylee Nagel (N) 54.32; 200 freestyle - 4. Grace Rhoades (W) 2:07.70, 5. Magdalena Duden (W) 2:07.83; 500 freestyle - 1. Grace Rhoades (W) 5:37.75, 2. Magdalena Duden (W) 5:38.86, 5. Myley McGinnis-Marshall (W) 5:48.03, 6. Mary Carpenter (N) 5:48.60, 7. Hope Buchhop (N) 5:49.46; 100 breaststroke - 8. Natalie Kuntz (W) 1:16.77; 100 butterfly - 7. Ashley Freestone (W) 1:08.99, 8. Kalista Zapata (N) 1:08.94, 200 IM - 8. Natalie Kuntz (W) 2:29.42; 200 freestyle relay - 5. Wauseon A 1:47.52, 6. Napoleon A 1:48.05, 8. Wauseon B 1:52.93; 400 freestyle relay - 3. Wauseon A 3:56.90, 4. Napoleon A 3:57.70, 8. Wauseon B 4:14.43; 200 medley relay - 7. Wauseon A 2:07.58; diving - 2. Cameron Estep (W) 367.25, 3. Mara Cashman (N) 361.55, 7. Macy Gerig (W) 292.95, 8. Emma Dirr (N) 289.15.
