BRYAN — Records continue to fall for the Bryan swim team as the Bears boys and girls swept a tri-meet with Lima Bath and Van Wert on Saturday, with Kellen Rigg setting a new mark in the 100 backstroke.
Girls
Bryan 68, Lima Bath 17, Van Wert 15
200 medley relay - Bryan (Wityk, Wallace, Seaman, Moore) 2:13:06; 200 freestyle - Addie Oberlin (B) 2:16.88; 200 IM - Payton Meffley (LB) 2:20.75; 50 freestyle - Emilee Bassett (B) 29.01; Diving - Scout Smith (B) 181.25; 100 butterfly - Lauren Wityk (B) 1:16.06; 100 freestyle - Allee Zigler (B) 1:04.70; 500 freestyle - Addie Oberlin (B) 6:20.58; 200 freestyle relay - Bryan (Zigler, Oberlin, Keil, Wityk) 1:52.01; 100 backstroke - Payton Meffley (LB) 1:06.71; 100 breaststroke - Hailey Wallace (B) 1:27.76; 400 freestyle relay - Bryan (Oberlin, Seaman, Zigler, Koenig) 4:28.16.
Boys
Bryan 50, Van Wert 35, Lima Bath 8
200 medley relay - Van Wert (Rex, Wannemacher, Welker, Tucker) 1:51.81; 200 freestyle - Ian Rex (VW) 2:07.71; 200 IM - Jackson Miller (B) 2:27.75; 50 freestyle - Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 24.04; 100 butterfly - Jayden Welker (VW) 56.79; 100 freestyle - Gage Wannemacher (VW) 56.19; 500 freestyle - Kellen Rigg (B) 4:58.49; 200 freestyle relay - Bryan (Alyanakian, Barrow-Whetro, Pittman, Miller) 1:39.81; 100 backstroke - Kellen Rigg (B) 56.38; 100 breaststroke - Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 1:14.12; 400 freestyle relay - Van Wert (Tucker, Francis, Miller, Welker) 4:03.42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.