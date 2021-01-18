BRYAN — Records continue to fall for the Bryan swim team as the Bears boys and girls swept a tri-meet with Lima Bath and Van Wert on Saturday, with Kellen Rigg setting a new mark in the 100 backstroke.

Girls

Bryan 68, Lima Bath 17, Van Wert 15

200 medley relay - Bryan (Wityk, Wallace, Seaman, Moore) 2:13:06; 200 freestyle - Addie Oberlin (B) 2:16.88; 200 IM - Payton Meffley (LB) 2:20.75; 50 freestyle - Emilee Bassett (B) 29.01; Diving - Scout Smith (B) 181.25; 100 butterfly - Lauren Wityk (B) 1:16.06; 100 freestyle - Allee Zigler (B) 1:04.70; 500 freestyle - Addie Oberlin (B) 6:20.58; 200 freestyle relay - Bryan (Zigler, Oberlin, Keil, Wityk) 1:52.01; 100 backstroke - Payton Meffley (LB) 1:06.71; 100 breaststroke - Hailey Wallace (B) 1:27.76; 400 freestyle relay - Bryan (Oberlin, Seaman, Zigler, Koenig) 4:28.16.

Boys

Bryan 50, Van Wert 35, Lima Bath 8

200 medley relay - Van Wert (Rex, Wannemacher, Welker, Tucker) 1:51.81; 200 freestyle - Ian Rex (VW) 2:07.71; 200 IM - Jackson Miller (B) 2:27.75; 50 freestyle - Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 24.04; 100 butterfly - Jayden Welker (VW) 56.79; 100 freestyle - Gage Wannemacher (VW) 56.19; 500 freestyle - Kellen Rigg (B) 4:58.49; 200 freestyle relay - Bryan (Alyanakian, Barrow-Whetro, Pittman, Miller) 1:39.81; 100 backstroke - Kellen Rigg (B) 56.38; 100 breaststroke - Collin Barrow-Whetro (B) 1:14.12; 400 freestyle relay - Van Wert (Tucker, Francis, Miller, Welker) 4:03.42.

