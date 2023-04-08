WAUSEON — For four innings, Tinora softball’s Scylea Zolman and Wauseon’s Ella Hageman were locked in a 0-0 pitching duel. Ultimately though, the Rams were able to get to Hageman and come away with 5-0 road victory on Saturday.
The Rams scored one in the fifth and two in each of the sixth and seventh to come away with a non-league win. Zolman gave up just one hit in the shutout victory and struck out four while also walking four.
Anna Frazer had a four-hit day smashing two doubles and two more singles while also driving in two runs. Elley Ward had the one hit of the day for the Indians.
Tinora 000 012 2 - 5 13 0
Wauseon 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Records: Tinora 4-2, Wauseon 2-5
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (6.1 innings, 13 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Kendall Horner.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Anna Frazer 2 doubles, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Scylea Zolman double, single. Logan McQuillin 2 singles. (Wauseon) - 1 hit.
Ayersville 9, Delphos Jefferson 6
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville tagged Delphos Jefferson with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take control and win a non-league contest over the Wildcats, 9-6.
Senior Mikala Schindler earned the win in the circle for the Pilots, striking out six and giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits in three and two-thirds of an inning of work. Schindler also had a three-RBI double in the win.
Jefferson 120 100 2 - 6 10 2
Ayersville 110 151 x - 9 10 0
Records: Ayersville 2-2, Jefferson 3-2
Winning pitcher: Mikala Schindler (3.2 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Taylor Waldron.
Losing pitcher: Kyrstin Moore (6 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 4 earned, 1 strikeout, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Jefferson) - Jessa Rostorfer double, single; Hannah Joseph 2 singles; Avery Rahrig 2 singles, 3 runs; Claire Stokes 3 RBIs. (Ayersville) - Mikala Schindler double, 3 RBIs; Taylor Waldron double; Aerial Brown double, single; Kendra Waldron 2 runs; Allison Eldridge 2 singles.
Eastside (Ind.) 18-12, Hicksville 13-0
BUTLER, Ind. — Hicksville racked up 20 hits against Eastside (Ind.) but the Blazers outlasted the Aces in a wild 18-13 finish before blanking Hicksville 12-0 in game two.
Katie Chapman had five hits in two games, including three doubles, for Hicksville.
Hicksville 151 006 0 - 13 20 2
Eastside 450 333 x - 18 16 3
Winning pitcher: Leah Ranger (6.2 innings, 13 runs, 7 earned, 19 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Moyra McAtee.
Losing pitcher: Allie Nelson (4.1 innings, 15 runs, 10 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Other: Katie Chapman.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Katie Chapman 2 singles, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Allie Nelson 4 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jaylynn Price 4 singles; McKenna Rice 3 singles, 3 runs; Kennedy Adams 2 runs. (Eastside) - Timmery Hunter 4 singles; Moyra McAtee 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Grace Kreischer 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Jayci Kitchen 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Grace McClain double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Leah Ranger 3 RBIs; Katie O’Brien 3 runs; M. Redinger 2 runs; Lilli Cline 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 000 00 - 0 1 6
Eastside 340 5x - 12 11 0
Records: Eastside 7-0, Hicksville 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Moyra McAtee (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy Adams (4 innings, 12 runs, 3 earned, 11 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Katie Chapman double. (Eastside) - Lilli Cline 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Grace Kreischer 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jayci Kitchen 2 singles, 2 runs; Katie O’Brien 3 runs; Grace McClain 2 RBIs.
Paulding 16, Edon 8
PAULDING — Despite four home runs off the bats of Edon, Paulding were able to down the Bombers in six innings, 16-8.
The Panthers were able to get out to a sizeable lead with an eight-run second inning that Edon was never able to recover from. Tia Mendez clubbed a triple, drove in four runs and earned the win in the circle. Jocelyn Parrett added a double, two singles and four RBIs as well.
Edon saw Emma Hickman hit two home runs while Addison Warner and Meghan Derck each got a hold of one for the Bombers as well in the loss.
Edon 101 150 - 8 13 4
Paulding 182 005 - 16 11 1
Records: Paulding 2-2, Edon 0-4
Winning pitcher: T. Mendez (6 innings, 13 hits, 8 runs, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Wofford (4 innings, 9 hits, 14 runs, 6 earned, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: Megan Derck.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Emma Hickman 2 home runs, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Meghan Derck home run, single, 2 RBIs; Addison Warner home run; Allyson Derck 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Adison Briner 2 singles. (Paulding) - Tia Mendez triple, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Jocelyn Parrett double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Brooklynn Bakle double, single, 3 RBIs; Maci Kauser double, 4 runs; Rileigh Sanders 2 runs; Olivia Porter 2 runs.
Edgerton 10-4, Montpelier 4-1
MONTPELIER — Edgerton moved above .500 on the season, dispatching Montpelier in a doubleheader 10-4 and 4-1.
Corinne Cape struck out 10 in a complete-game effort in the opener for Edgerton while Casey Everetts hit a single and double, driving in three runs. In game two, Olivia Wallace held the Locos to three base hits in the win.
Kaycee Humbarger recorded four hits on the day for the Locos.
Edgerton 131 041 0 - 10 10 1
Montpelier 003 000 1 - 4 11 4
Winning pitcher: Corinne Cape (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 11 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (5 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Bianca Phongphiou.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Casey Everetts single, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Corinne Cape single, double; Ella Miler 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Noelle Ritter triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Lola Giesige double; Kennedy Stuut 2 steals. (Montpelier) - Jada Uribes 2 singles, double; Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles, 2 runs; Arielle Bass double.
Edgerton 100 000 3 - 4 5 0
Montpelier 001 000 0 - 1 3 3
Records: Edgerton 4-3, Montpelier 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Olivia Wallace (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter single, triple, 2 RBIs; Lola Giesige 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) - Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles.
Hilltop 17-10, Delta 5-0
WEST UNITY — Hilltop moved to 7-2 on the season thanks to a doubleheader sweep of visiting Delta.
Giada Rising struck out 13 in a five-inning outing in game one for Hilltop while Joscelyn Layman fired six shutout innings in the nightcap. Layman finished with three doubles and four total hits in the twinbill while Kenley Routt swiped five bases and Brooklyn Kuszmaul scored seven runs.
Faith Kern and Mackenzie Mercer each doubled in the sweep for Delta.
Delta 001 31 - 5 5 3
Hilltop 165 5x - 17 12 4
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (5 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaclyn Kohlhofer (4 innings, 17 runs, 15 earned, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 10 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Mackenzie Mercer double; Faith Kern 2 runs. (Hilltop) - Joscelyn Layman 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Kuszmaul 2 singles, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Sophie Graham 2 singles, 2 runs; Shealyn Brown 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kenley Routt 3 runs, 2 steals; Giada Rising 3 RBIs; Abby Austin 2 RBIs.
Delta 000 000 - 0 5 6
Hilltop 111 241 - 10 13 2
Records: Hilltop 7-2, Delta 0-7.
Winning pitcher: Joscelyn Layman (6 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (5.1 innings, 10 runs, 4 earned, 13 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Faith Kern double. (Hilltop) - Abby Austin 3 singles, 2 runs; Joscelyn Layman single, double; Eleana VanArsdalen 2 singles; Kenley Routt 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals; Brooklyn Kuszmaul 3 runs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.