WAUSEON - Wauseon broke a tie with a home run from Macee Schang late in the opening game, then kept the power going in a sweep of Tinora in area softball action on Saturday.
Quinn Horn did hit a home run in the first game for the Rams while Alexis Haury did likewise in the late contest for the Indians.
Tinora 400 010 0 - 5 5 5
Wauseon 103 103 x - 8 8 5
Winning pitcher: Macee Schang (7 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Quinn Horn home run; Anna Frazier 2 singles, double. (Wauseon) - Macee Schang home run.
Tinora 100 00 - 1 5 2
Wauseon 125 3x - 11 6 2
Records: Tinora 3-2, Wauseon 8-1.
Winning pitcher: Macee Schang (5 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Maren Pittman (4 innings, 6 hits, 11 runs, 1 strikeout).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Tristen Norden 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Alexis Haury home run.
Crestview 4, Wayne Trace 1
Lincolnview 4, Wayne Trace 3
HAVILAND — Crestview broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the fifth to nab a 4-1 win over host Wayne Trace as part of the Softball Cancer Classic.
The games, featuring Crestview, Wayne Trace, Van Wert and Lincolnview, served as a fundraiser with 100 percent of the proceeds being split by the four schools to go to someone in each school’s community that is battling cancer for expenses.
Kali Small struck out seven in the circle for the Knights while also hitting a pair of singles. Macy Doster and Katie Anna Baumle doubled for Wayne Trace.
In the second game of the day for the Raiders, Lincolnview plated a pair of runs in the seventh to snare a 4-3 victory. Kaitlin Slade rapped a pair of singles for the Raiders.
Crestview 100 030 0 - 4 8 0
Wayne Trace 000 100 0 - 1 3 3
Records: Crestview 7-2, Wayne Trace 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Kali Small (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Logen Bland, Macy Doster.
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - Brenna Grace 2 singles, double; Katelyn Castle single, double; Kali Small 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Macy Doster single, double; Katie Anna Baumle double.
Lincolnview 200 000 2 - 4 9 3
Wayne Trace 000 003 0 - 3 5 3
Records: Lincolnview 4-3, Wayne Trace 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Post (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Winter Boroff 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Destiny Coil 2 singles; Kendall Bollenbacher 2 singles; Taylor Post double. (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 2 singles; Katie Anna Baumle double.
Eastside, Ind. 12-9, Hicksville 9-6
BUTLER, Ind. - Hicksville gave up six runs in the bottom of the second in the opener, then gave up three runs in a tied game in the nightcap to drop a doubleheader to Eastside, 12-9 and 9-6.
Hicksville 002 241 0 - 9 13 4
Eastside 161 013 x - 12 13 4
Leading hitters - (Hicksville) - Izzie Smith single, triple, 3 RBIs; Allie Nelson single, double; Katie Chapman 3 singles.
Hicksville 201 002 1 - 6 13 6
Eastside 110 133 x - 9 13 1
Record: Hicksville 1-6.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle 2 singles, 2 doubles; Macie Eicher 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Avery Slattery double; Lena Bassett 2 singles.
Edgerton 9-12, Montpelier 1-3
MONTPELIER — Edgerton pitcher Ashlyn Sleesman held Montpelier to seven total hits in a twinbill sweep.
Sleesman struck out 13 Locos in all while homering in the first game and doubling in the second. Rylei Moreno added a round-tripper in the second contest.
Edgerton 040 050 0 - 9 13 3
Montpelier 000 001 0 - 1 2 2
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hilliard (7 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 13 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Ashlyn Sleesman single, home run; Noelle Ritter single, double; Lola Giesige single, double; Grace Schroeder 2 singles; Allison Elliott double.
Edgerton 262 20 - 12 17 2
Montpelier 000 12 - 3 5 2
Records: Edgerton 5-6, Montpelier 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hilliard (4 innings, 12 runs, 11 earned, 16 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Kinsey Word.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Allison Elliott 4 singles; Noelle Ritter single, double, triple; Rylei Moreno 2 singles, home run; Kennedy Stuut 2 singles; Lola Giesige 2 singles; Nessa Cox double; Ashlyn Sleesman double.
Liberty Center 7-10, Holgate 0-1
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center upped its season mark to 9-1 with a pair of wins over county foe Holgate, 7-0 and 10-1.
Freshman Reese Kessler fired four shutout innings for LC in the opener while Morgan Garber hit a solo home run in the third inning.
In the late contest, Paisley Wilhelm raked two singles for Holgate but Liberty Center scored six runs in the second inning to take control. Freshman Bea Barrett tripled in the win.
Holgate 000 00 - 0 5 0
Liberty Center 203 2x - 7 10 0
Winning pitcher: Reese Kessler (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lexi Kurtz (3 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Therese Taylor 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Morgan Garber single, home run, 3 RBIs; Bea Barrett single, double; Michaela Jeffers 2 singles.
Holgate 000 01 - 1 5 1
Liberty Center 360 1x - 10 7 0
Records: Liberty Center 9-1, Holgate 0-5.
Winning pitcher: Emerson Gray (3 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bria Tijerina (4 innings, 10 runs, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Paisley Wilhelm 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Bea Barrett single, triple.
Paulding 15, Edon 4
PAULDING — Paulding freshman pitcher Riley Stork scattered four singles in five frames while the Panthers racked up 14 hits to cruise to a 15-4 victory.
Leigha Egnor and Kaeli Bustos each had three-hit days for the Panthers while Jalynn Parrett added a double and triple and Gabbie Stallbaum homered.
Edon 020 02 - 4 4 1
Paulding 365 1x - 15 14 0
Records: Paulding 6-2, Edon 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (5 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Spangler (1 inning, 8 runs, 7 earned, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mallory Wofford, Meghan Derck.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Leigha Egnor 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Kaeli Bustos 3 singles; Jalynn Parrett double, triple, 3 runs; Alivya Bakle single, double, 3 RBIs; Morgan Iler 2 singles; Gabbie Stallbaum home run, 3 RBIs; Riley Stork double.
Napoleon 6, Toledo Notre Dame 1
NAPOLEON — Napoleon built up a 6-0 lead through four innings and earned its first win of the season with a 6-1 victory against visiting Toledo Notre Dame.
Madison Shank struck out eight in a complete-game victory for the Wildcats, holding NDA to two base hits. Ella Rausch homered while Aubrie Espinoza had a pair of base knocks.
Notre Dame 000 000 1 - 1 2 3
Napoleon 113 100 x - 6 8 2
Records: Napoleon 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Madison Shank (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Ella Rausch single, home run; Aubrie Espinoza 2 singles; Olivia Bump double.
Arcadia 7, Patrick Henry 2
ARCADIA - After each team tallied a run in the first inning, Arcadia took the lead with five runs in the third to get past Patrick Henry, 7-2.
Tori Golden scattered nine hits to get the win, but held the Patriots to just two runs.
Patrick Henry 100 100 0 - 2 9 3
Arcadia 105 100 x - 7 10 0
Record: Patrick Henry 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Tori Golden (7 innings, 9 hits, 2 runs, 8 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Arcadia) - Lyndee Ward 3 RBIs; Lenci Rodriguez 3 hits, 2 RBIs.
Swanton 4-13, North Central 0-3
PIONEER — Swanton’s Brianna Williams fired 10 strikeouts in a four-hit shutout in game one of a doubleheader at North Central before the Bulldog bats tallied 18 hits in a 13-3 nightcap win.
Williams did not issue a walk in the early-game win, backed up by two Emma Operacz singles.
In the late game, Taylor Forrest had four base knocks while Trista Eitniear doubled and drove in three runs.
Swanton 000 002 2 - 4 8 1
North Central 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Winning pitcher: Brianna Williams (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Emma Operacz 2 singles. (North Central - Makinzy King 2 singles.
Swanton 012 262 - 13 18 1
North Central 012 000 - 3 8 3
Records: Swanton 6-0, North Central 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Winning pitcher: Taylor Forrest (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Alaina Pelland.
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Isabelle Burnett, Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Taylor Forrest 4 singles; Trista Eitniear single, double, 3 RBIs; Rachel Waszak 2 singles; Kyleigh Shinaver 2 singles; Kailey Brownfield 2 singles; Jayden Hendricks 2 singles. (North Central) - Makinzy King 3 singles; Kendall Hollstein double.
Hilltop 14-13, Delta 4-3
WEST UNITY — Hilltop reached the double-digit margin of victory in both games of a doubleheader with Delta, prevailing 14-4 and 13-3.
Kodi Brenner combined for three singles, two doubles and a home run on the day for the Cadets, winners of 10 straight since an opening day loss to Williamsburg (Pa.). Leanna Baker also homered, driving in six runs combined.
Sophia Burres and Madison Savage doubled in the opener while Kate Friess had a pair of base knocks in the late game.
Delta 400 00 - 4 5 0
Hilltop 445 1x - 14 14 0
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (5 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (2.1 innings, 10 runs, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Sophia Burres single, double; Madison Savage double. (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Leanna Baker 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Sara Barnum 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Americus Maddox 2 singles.
Delta 300 00 - 3 8 0
Hilltop 463 0x - 13 13 0
Records: Hilltop 10-1, Delta 0-5.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker (5 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (1 inning, 4 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jasey Spiess, Grace Munger.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Kate Friess 2 singles; Ella Demaline double. (Hilltop) - Kodi Brenner single, double, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Leanna Baker home run, 3 RBIs; Hannah Riley 2 singles, 3 runs; Sara Barnum 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Kacy Connolly single, double.
Continental 14-17, Vanlue 10-9
VANLUE — Continental’s bats came alive in a sweep of host Vanlue, combining for 31 runs and 30 hits.
Maddie Burke had four hits and five RBIs in the opening win, backing up a 12-strikeout performance from Tygre Troyer in the circle. In the late contest, Burke added two doubles and three runs scored. Alli Scott added three hits and four RBIs.
Continental 350 131 1 - 14 17 5
Vanlue 040 400 2 - 10 13 3
Winning pitcher: Tygre Troyer (7 innings, 10 runs, 4 earned, 13 hits, 12 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Simon (5 innings, 12 runs, 9 earned, 13 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brooks.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Maddie Burke 3 singles, double, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Cate Etter single, triple; Kaitlyn Bidlack single, double; Tygre Troyer single, double; T. Searfoss 2 singles; Reese Knowles 2 singles. (Vanlue) - Phillips 3 singles; Carrillo 3 singles; Miller single, double, 3 RBIs; Brooks 2 singles; Simon 2 singles.
Continental 701 313 2 - 17 13 3
Vanlue 302 130 0 - 9 8 4
Records: Continental 2-5, Vanlue 1-7.
Winning pitcher: Alli Scott (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tygre Troyer.
Losing pitcher: A. Brooks (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: M. Simon.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Maddie Burke single, 2 doubles, 3 runs; Alli Scott 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; T. Searfoss single, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Tygre Troyer 2 singles; Cate Etter triple. (Vanlue) - A. Brooks double.
