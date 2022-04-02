Tinora 13, Patrick Henry 0
HAMLER — Tinora sophomore Scylea Zolman fired a no-hitter for the Rams as the visitors picked up a 13-0 blanking of Patrick Henry.
De’Vona Holmes was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs for Tinora while Zolman racked up 14 strikeouts in the no-no. Paige Carpenter and Quinn Horn each had two doubles.
Tinora 525 01 - 13 13 0
P. Henry 000 00 - 0 0 4
Records: Tinora 1-1, Patrick Henry 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer (5 innings, 13 runs, 13 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - De’Vona Holmes single, double, home run, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Quinn Horn 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Paige Carpenter 2 doubles; Anna Frazer 2 singles, 3 runs; Tegan Norden triple; Zoe Roesti double; Logan McQuillin 3 runs.
Wayne Trace 6, Lima CC 0
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s Logen Bland fired a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of visiting Lima Central Catholic, 6-0 and 17-4.
Bland struck out eight in the stellar start for the Raiders while Alivia Miller clubbed two doubles to back Bland at the plate. In the late game, the WT bats came alive for 14 hits in a wild game featuring 13 combined errors. Miller tripled in the second contest while Kaitlin Slade had three singles to lead the hit parade.
Lima CC 000 000 0 - 0 0 5
Wayne Trace 011 211 x - 6 7 2
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaylen Roehm (6 innings, 6 runs, 0 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Alivia Miller 2 doubles; Macy Doster 2 singles, 2 runs; Katie Anna Baumle double.
Lima CC 400 00 - 4 4 7
Wayne Trace 575 0x - 17 14 6
Records: Wayne Trace 2-0, Lima CC 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Macy Doster (5 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Emma Skinner (3 innings, 17 runs, 8 earned, 14 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Anna Wannemacher.
Leading hitters: (Lima CC) - 4 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ava Zartman 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Tatum Tigner 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Paige Alber 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Alivia Miller triple, 3 runs; Brenna Parker 2 runs; Macy Doster 2 runs.
Liberty Center 14-5, Edgerton 4-4
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center bounced back from its first loss of the season on Friday with a doubleheader sweep against Edgerton.
The Tigers scored in all six innings of a 14-4 game-one victory, slugging 14 hits. Molly Perry had three hits, including a double, for LC while Addie Zientek and Kylee Kern also had two-baggers.
The late game saw Edgerton rally from a 4-1 deficit to tie things in the top of the seventh before LC countered with a walk-off run in the bottom of the frame. Ella Miller finished with three hits and a double in the two games for Edgerton while Perry doubled in the late contest.
Edgerton 210 010 - 4 11 4
L. Center 221 531 - 14 14 1
Winning pitcher: Molly Perry (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Cadence Sifuentes.
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (5 innings, 14 runs, 11 earned, 14 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Corinne Cape single, double; Casey Everetts 2 singles; Ella Miller 2 singles. (Liberty Center) - Molly Perry 2 singles, double; Addi Zientek single, double; Kylee Kern single, double; Emerson Gray 2 singles; Eliza Jones 2 singles; Laney Krugh 2 singles.
Edgerton 001 12 - 4 7 1
L. Center 022 01 - 5 7 1
Records: Liberty Center 3-1, Edgerton 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Reese Kessler (3.1 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Cadence Sifuentes.
Losing pitcher: Corinne Cape (4.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Nessa Cox 2 singles; Ella Miller double. (Liberty Center) - Molly Perry single, double.
Leipsic 17, Holgate 0
HOLGATE — Leipsic held Holgate to just three base hits as the Vikings blanked the host Tigers, 17-0.
Jocelyn Hermiller tripled and drove in four runs on the day for Leipsic while striking out six in four shutout innings in the circle.
Leipsic 518 30 - 17 11 1
Holgate 000 00 - 0 3 3
Records: Leipsic 2-1, Holgate 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jocelyn Hermiller (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Ali Hermiller.
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Blaker (3 innings, 14 runs, 9 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Other: Markee Wilhelm.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Ava Henry 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jocelyn Hermiller triple, 4 RBIs; Kyrsten Martinez 3 runs; Marisa Hermiller 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sam Hazelton 2 runs; Catherine Essinger 2 runs. (Holgate) - 3 singles.
Bryan 7-14, Van Wert 2-12
VAN WERT — It took extra innings in both contests, but Bryan outlasted host Van Wert 7-2 and 14-12 for a doubleheader sweep.
The opener saw Bryan plate five runs in the top of the eighth inning to finish with the win. Addie Arnold struck out a dozen in a complete-game win while Arnold, Teaghan Bland and Marlee Yoder each had a pair of hits.
In the late game, Bryan rallied from an early 7-3 deficit to win a double-digit slugfest. Arnold had four hits and was a homer short of the cycle while Caitlyn DeWitt had four hits, including a triple.
Bryan 020 000 05 - 7
Van Wert 011 000 00 - 2
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold (8 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 12 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Emilee Phillips (8 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Addison Arnold single, double; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Teaghan Bland 2 singles; Ella Voigt double; Izabella King 3 steals. (Van Wert) - 2 singles,
Bryan 302 410 201 - 14
Van Wert 521 020 200 - 12
Records: Bryan 3-1
Winning pitcher: Katelan Nagel (9 innings, 12 runs, 13 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Marissa Mottinger (5 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts). Other: Emilee Phillips.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Addison Arnold 2 singles, double, triple; Caitlyn DeWitt 3 singles, triple; Izabella King 3 singles; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; McKenzie Mason 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.