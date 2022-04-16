Tinora 17-22, Allen East 1-3
HARROD — Tinora put the scoreboard to work at Allen East in a 17-1 and 22-3 twinbill sweep in area softball action on Saturday.
In the opener, Scylea Zolman allowed just three hits and an unearned run, striking out 10 for the Rams. Zolman and De’Vona Holmes each homered for Tinora. Holmes added another round-tripper in game two, finishing with five hits, seven runs and four RBIs on the day while Quinn Horn had a triple and home run, driving in four in the late contest. Anna Frazer combined for nine steals on the day.
Tinora 118 43 - 17 13 1
Allen East 010 00 - 1 3 1
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Nikki Thaxton (2.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Maggie Wanamaker.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Tegan Norden 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Scylea Zolman single, home run, 3 RBIs; De’Vona Holmes single, home run, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Anna Frazer 2 singles, 3 runs, 4 steals; Paige Carpenter 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Logan McQuillin double. (Allen East) - Aubrey Young double.
Tinora 537 61 - 22 13 0
Allen East 201 00 - 3 4 8
Records: Tinora 7-0, Allen East 2-4.
Winning pitcher: Logan McQuillen (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Miller (3 innings, 15 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Maggie Wanamaker.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - De’Vona Holmes 2 singles, home run, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Tanae Smith 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Quinn Horn triple, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Zoe Roesti single, double, 3 RBIs; Tegan Norden 2 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Anna Frazer 4 runs, 5 steals; Logan McQuillin 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Scylea Zolman 3 runs. (Allen East) - Alex Rodriguez home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Brinkman double.
Hicksville 7-10, Delta 1-2
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville picked up a pair of wins on its home diamond Saturday, downing Delta 7-1 and 10-2 in a doubleheader.
Katie Chapman had a single and double in both games, earning the win in the circle in game two for the Aces, while Allie Nelson tallied four base hits on the day, winning game one by allowing just one unearned run.
Jasey Spiess combined for two singles and a double in the twinbill setback for the Panthers.
Delta 001 000 0 - 1 4 2
Hicksville 200 140 x - 7 14 3
Winning pitcher: Allie Nelson (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (5 innings, 7 runs, 12 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Faith Kern 2 singles; Kate Friess double; Jasey Spiess double. (Hicksville) - Sydney Bland 3 singles; Avery Slattery 3 singles; Katie Chapman single, double, 2 runs; Allie Nelson 2 singles; Morgan Fogle double, 2 RBIs; Lillybell Porter 2 RBIs.
Delta 000 020 0 - 2 8 7
Hicksville 310 501 x - 10 10 2
Records: Hicksville 3-5, Delta 0-7.
Winning pitcher: Katie Chapman (7 innings, 2 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jaclyn Kohlhofer (2 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Jasey Spiess, Madison Savage.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Anna Munger single, double; Mackenzie Mercer 2 singles; Jasey Spiess 2 singles; Madison Savage 2 RBIs. (Hicksville) - Katie Chapman single, double, 2 runs; Allie Nelson 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; Morgan Fogle 2 singles; Leah Seitz 2 singles.
Ayersville Super 6 Tourney
Miller City 13, Continental 3; Wayne Trace 9, Miller City 6; Fort Recovery 12, Miller City 6
AYERSVILLE — Miller City won one of its three contests Saturday in the annual Ayersville Super 6 Softball Tournament, downing PCL rival Continental 13-3 before dropping decisions against Wayne Trace and Fort Recovery.
Continental 000 120 - 3 5 5
Miller City 200 173 - 13 13 5
Records: Miller City 6-5.
Winning pitcher: Nicolette Inkrott (5.2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alli Scott (4 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Destiny Pier.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - 5 singles. (Miller City) - Nicolette Inkrott 2 singles, triple, 2 RBIs; Chelsie Wilhelm 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Samantha DeMuth 2 singles, 2 runs; Taylor Wilhelm double.
Miller City 000 303 0 - 6 11 0
Wayne Trace 512 001 x - 9 15 2
Record: Wayne Trace 6-2, Miller City 6-6.
Winning pitcher: Macy Doster (7 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 11 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabel Reyna (6 innings, 9 runs, 15 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Taylor Michel single, double; Taylor Wilhelm 2 singles; Chelsie Wilhelm 2 singles; Nicole Ellerbrock 2 singles, 2 runs; Isabel Reyna 2 RBIs. (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade single, triple, 3 RBIs; Tatum Tigner single, double; Ava Zartman 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Alivia Miller 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Macy Doster 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 steals; Paige Alber 2 singles; Allison Schilt 2 runs.
Miller City 001 140 0 - 6 7 1
Fort Recovery 105 033 x - 12 10 4
Records: Fort Recovery 7-1, Miller City 6-7.
Winning pitcher: Sophie Pearson (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Britney Tebbe.
Losing pitcher: R. Schiffer (6 innings, 12 runs, 7 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Taylor Wilhelm single, double; Chelsie Wilhelm 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Aly Michel double; Samantha DeMuth double. (Fort Recovery) - Maddie Guggenbiller single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; E. Schoen single, double, 3 RBIs; E Will double, 3 runs; Kensey Gaerke 2 singles; Jackie Homan 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Cali Wendel 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 3-3, Genoa 7-14
GENOA — Liberty Center dropped a pair of contests at doubleheader host Genoa, falling 7-3 in game one before a 14-3 loss in six innings in the nightcap.
Delaney Krugh tallied a pair of singles in the opener, which saw LC lead 1-0 after one inning before the Comets ripped off seven straight runs to take advantage. ? Jones tallied a pair of base hits in the second game for the Tigers, which fell behind 5-0 after one frame and 9-1 after two.
L. Center 100 000 2 - 3 8 1
Genoa 030 130 x - 7 13 1
Winning pitcher: Kaylin Shields (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cadence Sifuentes (3 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Delaney Krugh 2 singles. (Genoa) - Keana Snyder 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Genoa 541 013 - 14 14 5
L. Center 011 001 - 3 9 7
Records: Genoa 8-3, Liberty Center 4-5.
Winning pitcher: Violet Plantz (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Eme Gray (1 inning, 7 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Genoa) - Emerson Bickel 3 singles. (Liberty Center) - Eliza Jones 2 singles.
North Central 9-11, Hudson (Mich.) 8-15
PIONEER — After outlasting Hudson (Mich.) 9-8 in 11 innings in the first game of a doubleheader, North Central fell in a 15-11 slugfest in the nightcap.
Kendall Sutton finished with four hits and six runs scored on the day while Macie Gendron and Isabelle Burnett each finished with three base knocks in the opener.
Hudson 002 010 104 00 - 8 10 6
N. Central 110 002 004 01 - 9 13 5
Winning pitcher: Isabelle Burnett (2.2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Darbi Stewart.
Losing pitcher: Lauren Hill (10.2 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 13 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Hudson) - Maize Sholl 4 hits, 4 RBIs; Dinah Horwath 2 hits, 3 runs; Bryanna Borck 2 runs; Teagan Arredondo 2 runs; Lauren Hill 2 RBIs. (North Central) - Isabelle Burnett 3 hits, 2 runs; Kendall Sutton 3 hits, 3 runs; Macie Gendron 3 hits, 3 RBIs; Emma Fidler 2 hits.
Hudson 323 110 5 - 15 12 2
N. Central 070 030 1 - 11 9 6
Records: Hudson 3-1, North Central 3-6.
Winning pitcher: Teagan Arredondo (2.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 8 walks). Others: Haley Clark, Lauren Hill.
Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (2.2 innings, 8 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (Hudson) - Maize Sholl single, double, 3 RBIs; Lauren Hill single, double, 2 RBIs; Jozlyn Weber single, double, 3 runs; Haley Clark double, 2 RBIs; Bryanna Borck 3 runs; Teagan Arredondo 2 runs. (North Central) - Makinzy King 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lilly McMillen single, double; Kendall Sutton double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kailysa Hickman double; Emma Fidler 2 runs.
Hilltop 7-0, Wauseon 6-10
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Lana Baker earned the win in a 7-6 Cadet victory over Wauseon in the opener of a doubleheader before the Indians blanked the hosts 10-0 in five frames in the nightcap.
Jayli Vasquez homered in a three-hit, three-RBI effort for the Cadets in game two, which marked just the second loss of the year for Hilltop.
Wauseon 000 010 5 - 6 15 2
Hilltop 013 000 3 - 7 6 0.
Winning pitcher: Lana Baker.
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Aubrianna Everly 4 hits, 3 RBIs.
Wauseon 023 23 - 10 14 0
Hilltop 000 00 - 0 3 2
Records: Wauseon 3-4, Hilltop 8-2.
Winning pitcher: Madisyn Ledyard.
Losing pitcher: Giada Rising.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Jayli Vasquez 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs.
