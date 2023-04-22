Taighen Zipfel threw a one-hit gem in the circle and Defiance softball racked up 12 hits to run away with a 12-0, five-inning non-league home victory over Sylvania Southview on Saturday.
Taighen Zipfel threw a one-hit gem in the circle and Defiance softball racked up 12 hits to run away with a 12-0, five-inning non-league home victory over Sylvania Southview on Saturday.
Zipfel racked up 10 strikeouts in the shortened day of work for the junior while also adding a double and two RBIs to her already stellar plate.
Senior Lindsay Roth notched her first home run of the season and drove in two runs as well, going 3-for-3 at the plate on the day and coming just a triple short of the cycle. Vida Casarez was also good at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Elizabeth Hoffman was the third Bulldog to notch multiple hits, both singles while scoring twice.
The third inning was where DHS was able to put everything together as they saw nine-straight runners reach base with two outs, including five-straight singles and doubles from both Zipfel and Roth. Roth's home run came in the one-run second as she led off the inning with a bomb to dead center.
"We had 12 hits and when you can hit like that, it just makes the rest of the game so much easier. I was happy with how we played today. We haven’t played since Tuesday so it was nice that we didn’t have a let down," Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. "We need to keep our focus on the WBL. That is what we talk about almost everyday. That has always been our focus before the season started."
Defiance is back in action Tuesday for a crucial Western Buckeye League road matchup at Elida. Elida comes into the game 8-1 overall and 3-1 inside the WBL hoping to hand the Bulldogs their first league loss of the season. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Southview 000 00 - 0 1 1
Defiance 318 0x - 12 12 1
Records: Defiance 12-4, Southview 0-9
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Emma Jacobs (2.2 inings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Paige DeShetler.
Leading hitters: (Southview) - 1 hit. (Defiance) - Lindsay Roth home run, double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Vida Casarez double, single, 3 RBIs; Taighen Zipfel double, 2 RBIs; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 singles, 2 runs; Bella Gutierrez 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.