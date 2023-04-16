Ayersville Super 6 Tourney
AYERSVILLE — Host Ayersville picked up three wins on Saturday, blanking Wayne Trace 3-0 in the championship game to win the Super 6 Tournament.
Kendra Waldron struck out 10 in the title tilt in a one-hit shutout while Molly McGuire homered and Aeriel Brown tripled to help the cause.
Ayersville picked up wins over Continental (11-2) and Fort Recovery (7-6) en route to the run to the title game, with Waldron pitching 16 total innings. Mikala Shindler homered in the win over Fort Recovery.
Meanwhile, Continental rallied from its opening loss to the Pilots to defeat Paulding 11-8 to round out its day while Paulding had losses to Wayne Trace and the Pirates sandwich a 9-6 win over Edon, highlighted by eight strikeouts from winning pitcher Riley Stork.
Continental 002 000 0 - 2 1 5
Ayersville 111 206 x - 11 11 4
Records: Ayersville 5-4, Continental 5-3.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Waldron (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Kendra Waldron.
Losing pitcher: Gracie Homier (6 innings, 11 runs, 2 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Reese Knowles single. (Ayersville) - Aeriel Brown single, triple, 3 runs; Leah Bunke single, double; Taylor Waldron 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Emma Limber 2 RBIs.
Fort Recovery 020 030 1 - 6 7 0
Ayersville 006 010 x - 7 12 0
Records: Ayersville 6-4, Fort Recovery 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Britney Tebbe (6 innings, 7 runs, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fort Recovery) - Maddie Guggenbiller home run, 3 RBIs; Ava Grisez home run, 2 RBIs; Cali Wendel triple; Audra Bubp 2 runs. (Ayersville) - Kendra Waldron single, home run, 2 RBIs; Allison Eldridge 2 singles; Meling Bond 2 singles; Mabel McGuire 2 singles, 2 runs; Leah Bunke 2 singles; Mikala Schindler home run, 4 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 000 204 0 - 6 8 2
Paulding 001 010 0 - 2 5 3
Records: Wayne Trace 5-5, Paulding 3-6.
Winning pitcher: Logen Bland (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Rileigh Sanders (7 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Logen Bland single, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tianna Sinn 2 singles, 2 steals; Kaitlin Slade 2 singles; Allison Noggle 2 RBIs. (Paulding) - Kiara Adams 2 singles; Riley Stork double.
Edon 220 122 0 - 9 8 3
Wayne Trace 010 020 0 - 3 6 5
Records: Edon 1-8, Wayne Trace 5-6.
Winning pitcher: Natalie Wofford (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Raegan McGarvey (7 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Adison Briner 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Emma Hickman single, triple, 3 runs; Madison Ogden home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Grace Reitzel 2 RBis; Addison Warner 2 runs. (Wayne Trace) - Paige Alber 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Katie Anna Baumle double; Kaitlin Slade double.
Edon 000 003 3 - 6 9 1
Paulding 140 220 x - 9 7 1
Records: Paulding 4-6, Edon 1-9.
Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (7 innings, 6 runs, 9 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Meghan Derck (1.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Brianna Fitch, Natalie Wofford.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Madison Ogden 2 doubles, 2 runs; Adison Briner double; Emma Howard double; Grace Reitzel double; Natalie Wofford double; Allyson Derck 3 steals. (Paulding) - Brooklyn Bakle 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Rileigh Sanders 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hannah Trausch double, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser 2 runs.
Continental 002 201 24 - 11 14 0
Paulding 500 000 21 - 8 10 3
Records: Continental 6-4, Paulding 4-7.
Winning pitcher: Gracie Homier (7.1 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Alli Scott.
Losing pitcher: Rileigh Sanders (3 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Riley Stork.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Gracie Homier 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Lauren Williams single, double; Alli Scott 2 singles, 2 runs; Raegan Clemens 2 singles, 2 runs; Becca Stark double; Aislynn Noffsinger 2 runs; Tori Searfoss 2 RBIs. (Paulding) - Jocelyn Parrett 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Maci Kauser single, double, 2 runs, 2 steals; Olivia Franklin single, double, 3 RBIs; Riley Stork double; Eternity Bassler double.
Championship Game
Wayne Trace 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Ayersville 010 002 x - 3 4 0
Records: Ayersville 7-4, Wayne Trace 5-7.
Winning pitcher: Kendra Waldron (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kaitlin Slade single. (Ayersville) - Mabel McGuire home run; Aeriel Brown triple.
Hicksville 19-9, Delta 7-7
DELTA — Hicksville racked up 23 combined hits and overpowered Delta 19-7 and 9-7 to claim a a doubleheader sweep.
Katie Chapman homered with four RBIs in game one while Jaylynn Price combined for four hits on the day.
Hicksville 590 05 - 19 13 3
Delta 103 03 - 7 7 3
Winning pitcher: Katie Chapman (5 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Chloe Cole (2 innings, 14 runs, 12 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jaclyn Kohlhofer.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle 3 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Katie Chapman single, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jaylynn Price single, double, 3 RBIs; Evy McAlexander double, 3 runs; Addie Sanders 2 runs; Lillybell Porter 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 RBIs, 3 runs; T Slattery 3 RBIs. (Delta) - Kate Friess 3 singles; Jasey Spiess 3 RBIs; Mackenzie Mercer 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 022 103 1 - 9 10 4
Delta 000 150 1 - 7 5 4
Records: Hicksville 7-5, Delta 0-11.
Winning pitcher: Aleyah Keeley (2.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Allie Nelson.
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (7 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters (Hicksville) - Lillybell Porter single, double, 2 runs; Jaylynn Price 2 singles; Aleyah Keeley home run; Katie Chapman double; McKenna Rice 2 runs; Cianna Keeley 2 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 runs, 2 steals. (Delta) - Kate Friess double; Kylee Vershum 2 runs; Mya Martinez 2 RBIs.
Fairview 13-9, Van Wert 0-3
VAN WERT — Fairview allowed just seven total singles from Van Wert and overpowered the Cougars in a doubleheader sweep.
Paige Ricica dominated game one with seven strikeouts in a one-hitter for the Apaches while recording four hits, including two home runs. Allison Rhodes also homered twice in the opener while Carrie Zedyk and Gracie Brown each had three-hit showings in the nightcap.
Fairview 340 33 - 13 14 1
Van Wert 000 00 - 0 1 1
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Aubrey Wollet (3.1 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Katelyn Beair.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica single, triple, 2 home runs, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Lexi Taylor 3 singles, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes 2 home runs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Merritt 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 2 runs; Gracie Brown 2 RBIs. (Van Wert) - 1 singles.
Fairview 012 042 0 - 9 14 3
Van Wert 002 010 0 - 3 6 0
Records: Fairview 10-0, Van Wert 1-8.
Winning pitcher: Sydney Merritt (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emma West (7 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 14 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Carrie Zeedyk 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals; Gracie Brown 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Allison Rhodes single, double; Lexi Taylor 2 singles; Bethany Shininger 2 singles; Kortney Grinnell double; Paige Ricica double. (Van Wert) - Ella Hernandez 2 runs, 2 steals.
Lake 10, Liberty Center 8
MILLBURY — Liberty Center was unable to make an early 4-0 lead stand up against host Lake, falling 10-8.
Emma St. Clair had three singles and two RBIs in the setback for LC, which committed five errors.
L. Center 130 020 2 - 8 11 5
Lake 002 044 x - 10 9 3
Records: Lake 10-2, Liberty Center 8-2.
Winning pitcher: Kali Bedford (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cadence Sifuentes (0.2 innings, 3 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Emma St. Clair 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Lake) - Jess Martini 4 singles, 4 RBIs.
Findlay 7, Archbold 3
Archbold 3, Lima Bath 0
ARCHBOLD — After dropping a 7-3 decision to Findlay, Archbold bounced back with a 3-0 blanking of Lima Bath.
Ella Bowman had three combined hits on the day for the Bluestreaks while Maddie Thiel struck out six in six innings to earn the game-two victory.
Findlay 020 023 0 - 7 11 2
Archbold 000 100 2 - 3 8 1
Winning pitcher: Natalie Steffes (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Findlay) - Natalie Steffes 2 singles, double; A Sprang 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Riley Endicott 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Laney Oliver 2 runs. (Archbold) - Makena Thiel 3 singles; Ella Bowman 2 singles; Tess Ames double.
Lima Bath 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Archbold 000 030 x - 3 6 0
Records: Archbold 6-5, Lima Bath 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Maddie Thiel (6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madi Edelbrock (4.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Kyree Stumbaugh.
Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) - Claire Armentrout 2 singles. (Archbold) - Ryann Burkholder double; Ella Bowman double, 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 2-11, Wauseon 8-16
WAUSEON — After falling to Hilltop 8-2 in the opener of a doubleheader, Wauseon battled back to outslug the Cadets 16-11 in the nightcap.
Giada Rising struck out a dozen for Hilltop in game one, driving in four RBIs to help her own cause. Kendall Horner finished with three hits in game one before earning the complete-game win in the circle in the nightcap.
In game two, the teams combined for 32 hits with Wauseon’s Ava Kovar rolling up two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs while Abby Austin also went yard for Hilltop.
Hilltop 010 103 3 - 8 9 1
Wauseon 000 100 1 - 2 9 3
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 9 hits, 12 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman (7 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Joscelyn Layman single, double, 2 runs; Giada Rising 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Kenley Routt 2 singles; Sophie Graham 3 runs; Shealyn Brown 2 runs. (Wauseon) - Kendall Horner 3 singles; Bri Hays double.
Hilltop 010 521 2 - 11 17 2
Wauseon 724 012 x - 16 15 1
Records: Wauseon 4-8, Hilltop 9-5.
Winning pitcher: Kendall Horner (7 innings, 11 runs, 8 earned, 17 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Joscelyn Layman (4.1 innings, 14 runs, 12 earned, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Brooklyn Kuszmaul.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Shealyn Brown 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Brooklyn Kuszmaul 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abby Austin single, home run, 3 RBIs; Joscelyn Layman single, double, 2 RBIs; Giada Rising 2 singles; Kenley Routt 2 runs. (Wauseon) - Ava Kovar 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Bella McGuire 3 singles, double, 5 RBIs, 2 steals; Kyler Bronson 2 singles; Ella Hageman 2 singles, 2 runs; Ella Albright triple, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Elley Ward double, 2 runs; Kendall Horner 2 runs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.