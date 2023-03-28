SYLVANIA — Bryan freshman Thea Staten got her varsity career started in a big way in the Golden Bears’ 12-4 win over Sylvania Northview on Saturday.
Staten struck out 16 in her first varsity start, scattering eight hits and three earned runs, while going 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Ella Voigt and Reese Grothaus each laced a pair of singles in the victory.
Bryan 204 201 3 — 12 12 2
Northview 101 000 2 — 4 8 6
Records: Bryan 1-0, Northview 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Thea Staten (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 16 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sydney Eggers (4 innings, 8 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Olivia Enright.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Thea Staten single, 2 doubles, home run, 3 RBIs, 4 runs, 3 steals; Ella Voigt 2 singles, 3 runs; Reese Grothaus 2 singles; Kailee Thiel 2 runs, 3 steals; Marlee Yoder 2 steals. (Northview) — Sofia Delsignore single, double, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Olivia Enright 2 singles, 2 runs; Sophia McKarus 2 steals.
Edinburgh (Ind.) 4,
Hilltop 1
Hilltop 8, Turpin 7
BATAVIA — The Hilltop softball team split its two contests at the Papa John’s Classic at Batavia High School on Saturday, falling to Edinburgh (Ind.) 4-1 before battling back for an 8-7 win over Cincinnati Turpin.
In the opening game, the Cadets were held to just four singles and struck out 15 times against Edinburgh’s MacKenzie Bieker, who allowed one unearned run while also slamming a home run and driving in four. Joscelyn Layman fanned eight in the opener for Hilltop.
The second game saw the Cadets rally from a 6-3 deficit through 4.5 innings with a five-run fifth-frame explosion. Sophie Graham finished with three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for the Cadets while Giada Rising struck out five in a complete-game win.
Hilltop 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
Edinburgh 010 300 x — 4 4 1
Records: Edinburgh 1-0, Hilltop 0-1.
Winning pitcher: MacKenzie Bieker (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 15 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Joscelyn Layman (6 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — 4 singles. (Edinburgh) — MacKenzie Bieker single, home run, 4 RBIs; Gracie Crawhorn single, double, 2 runs.
Cin. Turpin 301 021 0 — 7 10 4
Hilltop 201 050 x — 8 11 3
Records: Hilltop 1-1, Turpin 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Giada Rising (7 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 10 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ella Hartley (6 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 11 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Cincinnati Turpin) — Ella Hartley 2 singles, double; Lucy Laudeman single, double, 2 runs; Jacqueline Ramsey single, double, 2 runs. (Hilltop) — Sophie Graham 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Shealyn Brown 2 singles, 2 runs; Giada Rising 2 singles; Joscelyn Layman 2 runs.
