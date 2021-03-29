PAULDING — Paulding christened its new softball field in style, rolling to a 13-1 five-inning win over visiting Continental to open the season on Saturday.
Heidelberg commit Gabby Stallbaum drilled a rocket to left field for a 3-run homer in the first inning and added a double and two more RBIs for the Panthers while Jalynn Parrett, Leigha Egnor, Morgan Iler and Alivya Bakle each tallied a pair of hits.
Egnor struck out seven in five frames to earn the win, allowing just two hits.
Bryan 13, Maumee 1
BRYAN — Tabithah Taylor homered in her first varsity appearance for Bryan as the Golden Bear freshman’s bat helped bash Maumee, 13.1
Taylor also blasted a triple, driving in two more runs for the Bears, which staked out a 3-0 lead after one frame and blew things open with an eight-run fifth.
Maumee 000 01 - 1
Bryan 327 1x - 13
Records: Bryan 1-0, Maumee 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josie Brooks (2 innings, 9 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Maumee) - Abbie Wolfram double; Erica Kalaski double. (Bryan) - Tabithah Taylor triple, home run, four RBIs; Addie Arnold 2 singles, 3 runs; Delilah Taylor 2 singles; Scout Smith 3 RBIs.
Edgerton 7, Crestview 4
Edgerton 8, Elida 1
ELIDA — Edgerton picked up a pair of wins in season-opening action against Crestview and host Elida, prevailing 7-4 and 8-1, respectively.
In the opener against defending D-IV district champion Crestview, Rylei Moreno connected for a two-run longball against the Knights while Grace Schroeder (two hits), Noelle Ritter and Lola Giesige all doubled.
Against Elida, the Bulldogs were led by three base knocks each by Schroeder and Allison Elliott while pitcher Ashlyn Sleesman struck out seven batters in each games for Edgerton.
Van Buren 11-20, Columbus Grove 7-2
COLUMBUS GROVE — Van Buren got the better of host Columbus Grove in a season-opening doubleheader, out-slugging the Bulldogs 11-7 in the opener before opening up a 20-2 rout in the nightcap.
Kam Utendorf had a double and two singles in the opener for Columbus Grove and took the loss in the second game of the day.
Van Buren 141 311 0 - 11 15 1
Columbus Grove 013 000 3 - 7 14 2
Winning pitcher: Emily Stall (7 innings, 11 runs, 14 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cheyanne Mershman (5 innings, 9 runs, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Van Buren) - Madison Martin 2 singles, double; Shelbee Atchinson 2 singles, triple; Emily Stall 2 doubles; Keanna Rider single, triple; Jaxon Young double; Belle Miller double. (Columbus Grove) - Kam Utendorf 2 singles, double; Grace Selhorst 2 singles; Jaelyn Mangas double; Shay Schroeder double.
Van Buren 242 66 - 20 13 1
Columbus Grove 110 00 - 2 6 5
Records: Van Buren 2-0, Columbus Grove 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Madison Martin (5 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kam Utendorf (3 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Van Buren) - Keana Rider double. (Columbus Grove) - Gwen Langhals 2 doubles.
