Tasked with another comeback, Defiance came up big when it needed to on Saturday, rallying from deficits twice in the last three innings to down Archbold 5-4 at DHS.
The Bulldogs (8-15), now winners of six of their last seven contests, rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a hard-hit two-run double off the bat of Grayce Jones to knot things at 3-3 before winning it in the bottom of the seventh to extend its current win streak to four straight.
“It’s kinda ironic, I talked with the other coach and it was kinda like we were looking in a mirror,” said DHS coach Denny Parrish. “They started getting better towards the end of the year. It was a close game, it was a tournament-type game and it was great for our girls to come out and pull that one out. It’s a good feeling, especially from where we came from.”
Archbold entered riding high as well, following a 3-2 win over league unbeaten Bryan on Friday in its Northwest Ohio Athletic League finale.
The Bulldogs then had two runners on base with one out in the sixth inning but were unable to score to take the lead for the first time.
In the seventh, a fielding error on the DHS infield allowed Archbold’s Kylie Sauder to score from third and hand the Streaks a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh.
Then in the bottom of the frame, a one-out walk to Jones set the table for a Bulldog comeback. After a Talya Escamilla flyout, Rochelle Garcia drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Freshman first baseman Taighen Zipfel came up with the key knock, driving a Maddie Thiel pitch to the center field fence to knot the game at 4-4 and put runners at the corners.
Then with sophomore Eden Hutchinson at the dish, a Thiel pitch got past catcher Alyssa McCoy, allowing Garcia to race home with the winning run to keep Defiance’s hot streak going.
“If it was game three or game four, we probably hang our heads and let that get to us and we get beat,” said Parrish. “Here lately, we’ve had some leaders step up some, some of the older girls are learning how to lead and it’s a great time for us. It gets us ready for Tuesday when Kenton comes back to town. We had a great game with them the other day and we’re looking forward to it.”
Escamilla went the distance for Defiance, scattering eight hits and striking out three with one walk issued in the win. Aly Escamilla added a pair of base hits while Jones tallied her double.
Reagan Kohler doubled for the Bluestreaks while McCoy and Sauder each had a pair of singles.
With the weekend complete, the Bulldogs will now turn their sights towards the Division II postseason and a home sectional semifinal against Kenton on Tuesday at DHS. Defiance knocked off Kenton 9-8 on May 6.
Archbold will begin its Division III playoff trek on Tuesday at home against Montpelier.
Archbold 200 010 1 - 4 8 0
Defiance 100 020 2 - 5 8 1
Records: Defiance 8-15, Archbold 9-10.
Winning pitcher: Talya Escamilla (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Maddie Thiel (1.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Natalie Nofziger.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Alyssa McCoy 2 singles; Kylie Sauder 2 singles; Reagan Kohler double. (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla 2 singles; Grayce Jones double.
