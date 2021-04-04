Tinora 13, Patrick Henry 2
Tinora earned head coach Denny Helberg his first win as Rams mentor with a 13-2 home win over Patrick Henry.
Freshman Scylea Zolman picked up the win with six strikeouts in three frames while sophomore De’Vona Holmes had a home run and two RBIs for the Rams. Libby Bumb added two base knocks and four RBIs.
PH freshman Grace Haas had a single and double for the Patriots.
Patrick Henry 100 10 - 2 4 6
Tinora 621 4x - 13 8 2
Records: Tinora 1-0, Patrick Henry 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Scylea Zolman (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Tristen Norden.
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer (4 innings, 10 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Audrey Honeck.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Grace Haas 2ingle, double. (Tinora) - Libby Bumb single, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; De’Vona Holmes home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Scylea Zolman double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ellie Manley double.
Liberty Center 5-5, Edgerton 3-4
EDGERTON — Liberty Center came up with a pair of close victories in a doubleheader sweep of host Edgerton.
Bea Barrett rapped three singles in the opener for the Tigers while Sam Engler clubbed a home run in a nightcap that saw LC win 5-4 despite a 13-3 deficit in the loss column.
Liberty Center 301 01 - 5 6 0
Edgerton 010 20 - 3 6 2
Winning pitcher: Eme Gray (5 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Noelle Ritter (5 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Bea Barrett 3 singles; Delaney Krugh double. (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter double.
Liberty Center 002 000 3 - 5 3 4
Edgerton 011 101 0 - 4 13 3
Records: Liberty Center 4-0, Edgerton 2-4.
Winning pitcher: Reese Kessler (5.1 innings, 3 runs, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Eme Gray.
Losing pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (7 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Samantha Engler home run; Michaela Jeffers double. (Edgerton) - Allison Elliott 3 singles; Rylei Moreno single, double; Ashlyn Sleesman 2 singles; Dominique Fort 2 singles.
Paulding 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
PAULDING — Junior Alivya Bakle led an overwhelming offensive attack for Paulding in the Panthers’ 18-1 rout of Ottawa-Glandorf.
The Panther first baseman was a triple short of the cycle, driving in seven runs while scoring four herself. Leigha Egnor backed up a stellar pitching performance with a single, double and triple with four RBIs while Gabbi Stallbaum added three hits and four runs.
Ottawa-Glandorf 100 00 - 1 5 1
Paulding 465 3x - 18 15 0
Records: Paulding 2-1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maddy Shuey (4 innings, 18 runs, 15 hits, 1 strikeout, 9 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Evey Bennett 2 singles. (Paulding) - Alivya Bakle single, double, home run, 7 RBIs, 4 runs; Leigha Egnor single, double, triple, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Gabbi Stallbaum 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Jalynn Parrett 2 singles, 3 runs; Riley Stork 2 runs.
Otsego 30, Delta 1
DELTA — Otsego rapped 25 hits and had five different players have four hits in a 30-1 win over Delta.
Araha Burgy had two homers and seven RBIs in the win for the Knights while Summer Berry had 3 singles and a triple.
Otsego 273 (10)8 - 30 25 0
Delta 000 10 - 1 3 13
Records: Otsego 3-0, Delta 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Lexi North (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Savage (3 innings, 12 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Karsyn Gillen, Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Araha Burgy single, double, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs, 4 runs; Summer Berry 3 singles, triple, 2 RBIs, 5 runs; Chesney Kuron 3 singles, double, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Lexi North 4 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Eve Serrato 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Carlee Heckerman single, double, 2 runs; Khloey Hutton 2 singles, 2 runs; A Gregory 2 RBIs.
Evergreen 19-15, North Central 2-3
METAMORA — Evergreen brought the boom at the plate, combining for 34 runs and 32 hits in a twinbill rout of North Central.
Macy Chamberlin combined for seven hits, two home runs and five RBIs on the day while Marissa Van Denk homered in the second contest for Evergreen.
North Central 110 00 - 2 6 2
Evergreen 2(10)4 3x - 19 19 1
Winning pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson (5 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Isabelle Burnett (1.1 innings, 10 runs, 10 hits, 21 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Isabelle Burnett single, double; Emma Fidler 2 singles; Jazmine Hendricks double. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlin 2 singles, triple, home run, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Riley Lumbrezer 3 singles, 3 runs; Kennedy Keller single, triple, 3 RBIs; Brooklyn Richardson single, triple, 3 RBIs; Breanna Huffman single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Jocelyn Schuster single, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Lexie Thibodeaux 2 singles, 2 runs.
North Central 001 20 - 3 5 5
Evergreen 714 3x - 15 13 0
Records: Evergreen 2-2, North Central 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kendall Sutton (1 inning, 7 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Macie Gendron double. (Evergreen) - Macy Chamberlin 2 singles, home run, 2 runs; Marissa Van Denk 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Jessica Riggs 2 doubles, 2 runs; Kennedy Keller 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Lucie Nichols 2 RBIs.
