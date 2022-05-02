Ayersville 4, Montpelier 1
MONTPELIER — Ayersville picked up its second win in three games after a four-game losing streak, downing host Montpelier 4-1 on Saturday.
Pilot pitcher Mikala Schindler held the Locos to just one run despite Ayersville being out-hit 7-4 on the day. Nikole Vold homered while Hailey Johnson connected for a double.
Madelyn Hopper laced two base hits for Montpelier while pitching an inning of relief.
Ayersville 002 011 0 - 4 4 1
Montpelier 000 010 0 - 1 7 1
Records: Ayersville 4-11, Montpelier 7-4.
Winning pitcher: Mikala Schindler (7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Madelyn Hopper.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Nikole Vold home run; Hailey Johnson double. (Montpelier) - Madelyn Hopper 2 singles.
Otsego 6, Wauseon 2
WAUSEON — Wauseon battled gamely against state-ranked and unbeaten Otsego before falling 6-2.
Autumn Pelok and Bri Hays had two hits each with Pelok rapping a double.
Otsego 011 022 0 - 6 10 0
Wauseon 101 000 0 - 2 4 2
Records: Otsego 16-1, Wauseon 8-5.
Winning pitcher: Lexi North.
Losing pitcher: Ella Hageman.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Autumn Pelok single, double; Bri Hays 2 singles.
Van Buren 9, Archbold 0
VAN BUREN — Plagued by five errors, Archbold came up short against Van Buren in a 9-0 blanking.
Addi Ziegler rapped two singles in the loss for the Bluestreaks.
Archbold 000 000 0 - 0 4 5
Van Buren 003 015 x - 9 10 2
Records: Van Buren 16-1, Archbold 9-6.
Winning pitcher: Madison Martin (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Emily Stall.
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (6 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Addi Ziegler 2 singles. (Van Buren) - Madison Martin single, double, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Bailey Lance 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Isabelle Miller 2 singles, 3 runs; Anna Durliat double.
Bowling Green 14, Napoleon 4
NAPOLEON — An early 4-0 deficit and five errors doomed Napoleon in a 14-4 Northern Lakes League setback to Bowling Green.
Evanie Shank doubled for the Wildcats, marking the lone extra-base hit in the defeat.
B. Green 410 303 3 - 14
Napoleon 101 100 1 - 4
Records: Bowling Green 10-7 (1-6 NLL), Napoleon 2-13 (1-7 NLL).
Losing pitcher: Madison Shank (1.2 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Spencer Schwaiger, Jadyn Wilcox.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Evanie Shank double.
