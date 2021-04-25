The Defiance softball team doubles its win total of the year with a pair of wins on Saturday. The Bulldogs opened a tri-meet with a 21-0 win in five innings over Hardin Northern and followed it up with an 8-3 win over Coldwater.
"Our games today were great wins," said DHS coach Dennis Parrish. "We played like the varsity team we've been challenging them to reach since day one. All of them stepped up and played at the tops of their games."
In the opener, Talya Escamilla held Hardin Northern to four hits. She fanned four and let her defense make plays.
"Our pitchers both threw well," admitted Parrish. "They had confidence in their teammates and knew that their defense would make plays and catches when the other teams put the ball in play."
The Bulldogs also combined for 28 hits in the two wins. After driviing in five runs in the opener, Lindsay Roth added two RBIs in the nightcap against Coldwater. Aly Escamilla also had extra-base hits in both games.
"We have fabulous hits up and down the line-up," Parrish said of the offensive outburst. "Our players did effective sacrifice bunts when needed."
Defiance (4-14) will get back to WBL play on Tuesday with a game at home against Lima Bath.
Hardin Northern 000 00 - 0 4 5
Defiance (10)28 1x - 21 16 2
Winning pitcher: Talya Escamilla (5 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: H. Spearman (4 innings, 16 hits, 21 runs, 11 earned, 9 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Grayce Jones single, triple, 2 RBIs; Lindsay Roth 2 singles, double, 5 RBIs; Jaeden Delarber 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Marrah Elston single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs.
Defiance 200 303 0 - 8 12 2
Coldwater 110 001 0 - 3 10 1
Record: Defiance 4-14.
Winning pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 10 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: M. Wendel (7 innings, 12 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 7 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Talya Escamilla single, double, 3 RBIs; Lindsay Roth single, double, 2 RBIs; Aly Escamilla single, double; Marrah Elston 3 singles, RBI. (Coldwater) - M. Wendel 2 singles, double.
