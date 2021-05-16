North Central 14, Stryker 0

STRYKER — Darbi Stewart and Kendall Sutton combined to hold Stryker to just one hit as the Eagles picked up a 14-0 BBC victory on Saturday.

Stewart struck out seven over four scoreless frames for NC while Sutton backed up a scoreless fifth with a two-hit, three-run effort at the dish. Kendee Hollstein added a pair of doubles with three RBIs.

North Central 204 17 - 14 9 1

Stryker 000 00 - 0 1 9

Records: North Central 9-9 (4-5 BBC), Stryker 4-8 (4-5 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Darbi Stewart (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kendall Sutton.

Losing pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (4.1 innings, 11 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Hannah Fulk.

Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kendee Hollstein 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Kendall Sutton 2 singles, 3 runs; Makinzy King double. (Stryker) - 1 single.

Continental 14, Ottoville 4

CONTINENTAL — Continental slugged 18 hits and scored in all five frames of a 14-4 Putnam County League win over Ottoville.

Ottoville 300 01 - 4 5 1

Continental 126 23 - 14 18 2

Records: Continental 4-12 (1-3 PCL), Ottoville 2-14 (0-4 PCL).

Winning pitcher: Alli Scott (5 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 7 walks).

Losing pitcher: Allie Honigford (4.1 innings, 14 runs, 13 earned, 18 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Hannah Wenzlick 2 singles. (Continental) - Alli Scott 2 singles, double, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Cate Etter 2 singles, double; Tygre Troyer 3 singles; Tori Searfoss 3 singles, 3 runs; Maddie Potts 2 doubles; Maddie Burke home run.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments