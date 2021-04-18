BRYAN - After Defiance cut the Bryan lead to one in the fourth inning, the Bears countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame, then put the game away with seven runs in the sixth to stay undefeated with a 13-3 decision over the visiting Bulldogs at Bryan Rec Park.
"We're just coming around at the right time," said Bryan coach Samantha Fowls. "We're putting some things together and that's good to see for all the girls."
Defiance trailed 4-0 when they stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fourth. A single and two errors produce two runs, and later in the innings Lindsay Roth scored on a groundout by Grayce Jones.
"We did the same thing yesterday (Friday), we fell behind and we battle back," said Defiance coach Dennis Parrish. "It's a work in progress. It's youth making mistakes at a varsity level and other teams taking advantage."
Bryan was able to produce a pair of runs with two outs in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead back to three. Bre Long came up with a clutch single, then a throwing error allowed a second run to score.
Scout Smith and Long hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to get the Bryan offense going. Long stole third after her double and later scored on an error.
It all was a part of a seven-run inning that put the game away.
"It's never a lack of effort with these young girls," added Parrish. "It's a lack of not making the fundamental plays."
Long gave Bryan a 4-0 lead in the third when she smacked a three-run shot that just cleared the fence in left-center field. Long finished the game a triple short of the cycle with five runs driven in.
"She's one of our senior leaders this year," Fowls said of Long. "She's coming around in big moments and taking advantage in everything she can take advantage of. I'm super proud of her, not only her athletic ability, but her leadership and the way she's being a big part of the team."
Defiance had a chance at more runs in the top of the sixth, but a doubled up runner ended any chance. The Bulldogs put the ball in play and had four hits off Bryan ace Addi Arnold.
"She's a great pitcher and moves the ball around," Parrish said of Arnold. "I thought we put the ball in play off of her. That was good to see."
Defiance 000 300 - 3 4 10
Bryan 004 207 - 13 10 2
Records: Defiance 2-10, Bryan 11-0.
Winning pitcher: Addi Arnold (6 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Talya Escamilla (5.1 innings, 10 hits, 13 runs, 8 earned, 6 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Marrah Elston 2 singles. (Bryan) - Bre Long single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Scout Smith double, 2 RBIs; Delilah Taylor 3 singles; Addi Arnold 2 singles.
