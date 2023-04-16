Hicksville 19-9, Delta 7-7
DELTA — Hicksville racked up 23 combined hits and overpowered Delta 19-7 and 9-7 to claim a a doubleheader sweep.
Katie Chapman homered with four RBIs in game one while Jaylynn Price combined for four hits on the day.
Hicksville 590 05 - 19 13 3
Delta 103 03 - 7 7 3
Winning pitcher: Katie Chapman (5 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Chloe Cole (2 innings, 14 runs, 12 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jaclyn Kohlhofer.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle 3 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Katie Chapman single, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jaylynn Price single, double, 3 RBIs; Evy McAlexander double, 3 runs; Addie Sanders 2 runs; Lillybell Porter 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 RBIs, 3 runs; T Slattery 3 RBIs. (Delta) - Kate Friess 3 singles; Jasey Spiess 3 RBIs; Mackenzie Mercer 2 RBIs.
Hicksville 022 103 1 - 9 10 4
Delta 000 150 1 - 7 5 4
Records: Hicksville 7-5, Delta 0-11.
Winning pitcher: Aleyah Keeley (2.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Allie Nelson.
Losing pitcher: Mackenzie Clapp (7 innings, 9 runs, 2 earned, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters (Hicksville) - Lillybell Porter single, double, 2 runs; Jaylynn Price 2 singles; Aleyah Keeley home run; Katie Chapman double; McKenna Rice 2 runs; Cianna Keeley 2 RBIs; Allie Nelson 2 runs, 2 steals. (Delta) - Kate Friess double; Kylee Vershum 2 runs; Mya Martinez 2 RBIs.
Fairview 13-9, Van Wert 0-3
VAN WERT — Fairview allowed just seven total singles from Van Wert and overpowered the Cougars in a doubleheader sweep.
Paige Ricica dominated game one with seven strikeouts in a one-hitter for the Apaches while recording four hits, including two home runs. Allison Rhodes also homered twice in the opener while Carrie Zedyk and Gracie Brown each had three-hit showings in the nightcap.
Fairview 340 33 - 13 14 1
Van Wert 000 00 - 0 1 1
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Aubrey Wollet (3.1 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Katelyn Beair.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Paige Ricica single, triple, 2 home runs, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Lexi Taylor 3 singles, 2 runs; Allison Rhodes 2 home runs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Merritt 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles, 2 runs; Gracie Brown 2 RBIs. (Van Wert) - 1 singles.
Fairview 012 042 0 - 9 14 3
Van Wert 002 010 0 - 3 6 0
Records: Fairview 10-0, Van Wert 1-8.
Winning pitcher: Sydney Merritt (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Emma West (7 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 14 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Carrie Zeedyk 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 steals; Gracie Brown 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Allison Rhodes single, double; Lexi Taylor 2 singles; Bethany Shininger 2 singles; Kortney Grinnell double; Paige Ricica double. (Van Wert) - Ella Hernandez 2 runs, 2 steals.
Lake 10, Liberty Center 8
MILLBURY — Liberty Center was unable to make an early 4-0 lead stand up against host Lake, falling 10-8.
Emma St. Clair had three singles and two RBIs in the setback for LC, which committed five errors.
L. Center 130 020 2 - 8 11 5
Lake 002 044 x - 10 9 3
Records: Lake 10-2, Liberty Center 8-2.
Winning pitcher: Kali Bedford (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Cadence Sifuentes (0.2 innings, 3 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Emma St. Clair 3 singles, 2 RBIs. (Lake) - Jess Martini 4 singles, 4 RBIs.
Findlay 7, Archbold 3
Archbold 3, Lima Bath 0
ARCHBOLD — After dropping a 7-3 decision to Findlay, Archbold bounced back with a 3-0 blanking of Lima Bath.
Ella Bowman had three combined hits on the day for the Bluestreaks while Maddie Thiel struck out six in six innings to earn the game-two victory.
Findlay 020 023 0 - 7 11 2
Archbold 000 100 2 - 3 8 1
Winning pitcher: Natalie Steffes (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Natalie Nofziger (7 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Findlay) - Natalie Steffes 2 singles, double; A Sprang 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Riley Endicott 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Laney Oliver 2 runs. (Archbold) - Makena Thiel 3 singles; Ella Bowman 2 singles; Tess Ames double.
Lima Bath 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Archbold 000 030 x - 3 6 0
Records: Archbold 6-5, Lima Bath 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Maddie Thiel (6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madi Edelbrock (4.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Kyree Stumbaugh.
Leading hitters: (Lima Bath) - Claire Armentrout 2 singles. (Archbold) - Ryann Burkholder double; Ella Bowman double, 2 RBIs.
